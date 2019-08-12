BENEZETTE, Pa. — Games, stories, demonstrations and music are all part of the activities set for the annual Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Elk Expo Aug. 17-18 on the grounds of the Elk County Visitor Center in Elk County.
The Elk Expo is free to attend; however, there is a $3 per car fee to cover the expense of shuttle service.
More than 100 vendors will be on site and various experts will showcase everything from antler scoring to hand-carving decoys.
The elk calling contest will be back for the seventh year in a row. There are both adult and youth divisions and prizes for the first three places.
Trapping demonstrations, flint knapping, proper archery techniques, atlatl throwing, stations to entertain kids with nature crafts and a chance to learn about the tracks of various woodland creatures native to the area will all be going on throughout the two-day event.
There will be horse-drawn wagon rides at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., which will hopefully include a view of the local elk population.
The event, which is hosted by the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, is recognized as the largest elk celebration in the Northeast.