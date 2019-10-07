I find it hard to believe it’s early October. Archery season is here. Time is a flighty thing — sometimes things seem to take forever to happen, but lately I simply can’t believe how fast it melts away.
My good friend Jim Zirkle called, as shocked as I am how fast things are speeding by. We both felt that now was the time to sight in our deer rifles, when the weather’s bright, warm and beautiful. Neither of us relished the idea of shooting later in the year when the weather might very well be cold, windy and filled with sleet or snow.
So four of us, Jim, Terry Claypool, Sam Pearce and I, met for breakfast and, once filled to the brim, we piled into the trucks and drove to Jim’s range. He had targets already prepared at 100, 200, 300 and 400 yards. With a sturdy bench friendly to left- or right-handed shooters and a Lead Sled to take the pain out of shooting, we were all ready to check our rifles.
Sam shot first. Last year his inexpensive scope wouldn’t hold zero. This year he had a brand-new Vortex 4x12 with hold-over points out to 500 yards. Vortex is manufacturing some great scopes with lifetime guarantees and sharp, clear optics.
I bore-sighted his rifle and he sighted in quickly at 100 yards. Out to 200 yards, a few clicks up and left and he was dead on. At 300 yards Sam looked at us skeptically. He’d considered 100 yards a long shot in the past, the target at 300 looked tiny and almost impossible. However, he settled in, squeezed and hit the orange, 4-inch bull the first shot.
He was astonished. When he hit an 8-inch circle at 400 his faith in his rifle, scope and own ability had risen to heights he never dreamed possible. His excitement was something to see.
I shot next. To my surprise, my .30-06 zero had moved slightly. I was 5 inches low and right at 300 and 8 inches low and right at 400 yards. I made the adjustments and was back on. Good thing I hadn’t taken for granted the rifle was still spot on despite not touching the adjustments for the last 10 years.
My .243 wasn’t fond of heavier bullets and I’d bedded the tang to settle things down. I was happy to see the 95-grain Nosler ballistic tips grouped tightly now, and when I was on at 300 yards my confidence in the little rifle was complete.
Terry shot next. His .300 Winchester Magnum seldom needed adjusting either and he simply was going to fire a single shot to check things out at 100 yards. He fired, the rifle was within an inch of center and he smiled.
The smile vanished when the bolt wouldn’t retract. What in the world? With the .300 out of action he picked up the .06 and missed the entire target. The bore sight showed he was way low and right. Once the adjustments were made and the screws checked for tightness he was able to sight it in without difficulty.
He’d loaned the rifle out, but for it to be so far off was really surprising. He’ll probably never know just what happened to the rifle — there were no signs of a drop or bump on the rifle or scope, but now, fortunately, he was back in business. Thank goodness he’d checked; there was no way he’d hit a deer with the zero as it had been.
We finally got the .300 bolt open and discovered the chamber was rusted, the rough chamber surfaces holding the case stubbornly in place. Not knowing any better he’d cleaned the bore from the muzzle, a big no-no. This can destroy the crown, badly affecting accuracy, and also shoving all the junk into the chamber. Always remove the bolt and clean your barrel from the breech end.
Also, use a large wire brush to clean the chamber. Any cold rifle that’s brought indoors will sweat in the warm, moist house both inside the barrel and chamber as well as on the outside. Once warm, clean any such rifle in this condition thoroughly.
But the excitement wasn’t over. Jim set up his .300 Winchester short magnum, slipped in a shell and the bolt wouldn’t close. The handloads that had worked perfectly in his previous two rifles in this caliber were too long for this tight-chambered model. Disappointing, but back at the reloading bench I was able to adjust the resizing die and he was back in the business the next day. The rifle shot amazing with 64 grains of RL 15 and 130-grain TTSX Barnes bullets.
His .308 needed a few clicks of elevation and windage, but is super accurate all the way to 400 yards. His .45/70 lever-action literally touched shots with LEVERevolution factory loads. He was very pleased, the lever action a tack-driver.
The day proved to be one of surprises. Normally, all that takes place are a few sight adjustments or ammo changes, but that morning revealed many shortcomings that needed immediate attention. A new scope needed sighted in, a rusty chamber cleaned, my .06 inexplicably shifted zero after years of not needing adjusted, a new rifle had a very tight chamber. Another rifle was so far out of adjustment as to miss the entire 2-foot-square target.
As you can see, now is the time to check out your deer guns. The weather’s pleasant and there’s plenty of time to address issues that could ruin your hunt if left to chance.
