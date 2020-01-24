Bone Cold TV, a Western New York-based destination hunting show comprised of Chad Faulkner, Brandon Scott and Shaun Thomson, recently announced a new partnership with Rochester-based compound bow manufacturer, Athens Archery.
The TV show also recently partnered with Gas Bowstrings of Stanton, Kentucky.
Faulkner, of Olean, said their venture with “Bone Cold TV” has often drawn offers of partnership sponsors.
“We are very picky who we work with,” he said. “We won’t recommend a product on our TV show unless we 100% believe in the product.”
Faulkner said the team personally tested the Athens bows, taking them to Africa as well as Northern Canada on big game hunts.
“We were unbelievably impressed with their performance,” he said. “In Africa we were hunting in 120 degrees and in Canada 20 below zero. Everything worked perfect, so we will be using them exclusively on our show.”
The partnership with GAS Bowstrings goes hand-in-hand because Athens Archery bows come equipped with Premium High-Octane Strings from GAS Bowstrings.
“If there’s one thing we’ve learned in all of our travels, it’s that a high-quality set of strings matter,” said Shaun Thomson of Franklinville. “From the sub 20-degree terrain of Greenland hunting musk ox to the smoldering heat of Africa, we’ve put strings through the wringer and none have held their quality like GAS Bowstrings — we couldn’t be more thankful for their partnership.”
Jim Klossner, CEO of Athens Archery, noted in a release that their company was “thrilled” to team up with the Bone Cold TV group due to their New York roots, world travels and incredible experience as outdoorsmen and bowhunters.
Faulkner said there would likely be new partnerships coming as the show expands in popularity and reach. He also points out fans can get in on using the equipment and participate in hunts through Bone Cold giveaways, including a 2021 African Safari valued at $10,000.
Details can be found on their Facebook page, and on the website, bonecoldtv.com. A listing of contracted networks that carry the show can also be found on the website