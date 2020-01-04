It’s now 2020. Doesn’t seem possible so much time has passed in my life. When I think back on all the marvelous and wonderful experiences hunting, fishing, just being outdoors has brought to me I realize that they, more than any others, had the greatest influence on my development as a person.
Almost all of the truly important life skills I’ve assimilated over those years, the lessons taught during my youth and continuing up to the present, which molded and shaped my character were related to the great outdoors. I believe what my father, grandfather, uncles and friends taught a boy so rebellious and proud as myself, could only have been accomplished because of the overpowering love I had for the outdoors and the importance I attached to it.
Early on, even as an inexperienced youth in grade school, I became aware of the basic selfishness and endless striving for power and authority that mankind exhibits. I saw it in my classmates everyday. Who sat where on the bus, who received the most expensive presents for birthdays or Christmas and how the poor and less fortunate were looked down on and often treated unkindly.
So much was unfair and uncaring. It’s apparent at the earliest ages and continues throughout life, but it just didn’t seem right or acceptable to me.
However, in the forest and on the stream, I always felt at home and at peace, sensed deep in my soul that a greater and wiser power prevailed, that somewhere in all the marvelous mysterious of nature there were greater lessons to be comprehended if you only sought for them and were fortunate enough to be surrounded by others who were older, wiser and willing to share.
My first lesson was a most painful one. In grade school I did as little as possible, worked on those subjects that interested me and could care less about the others. Staying after school, lectures by teachers and parents did little to change my mindset. You see, even in fourth grade I quickly realized that the teacher wanted to go home as much as I did, and keeping me after school hurt her as much as me.
As an example, I was kept after class and forced to write “I will not talk during class” 100 times. The teacher figured this would be punishment enough and still not keep her any appreciable amount of time. I immediately saw that writing “I” down the entire page, going back up to the top and writing “will” down the entire page, and so on, was the fastest method. My teacher saw this and said I had to write the entire sentence one at a time.
Hey, it was raining out, Mom would already want to know why I was late, what’s a little more time in detention? Stubbornly, I refused, continuing to write each word separately.
Time passed, and I began to weaken, but then I saw her glance at her watch. Fatal mistake, I had her now! She crumpled up another page, frustrated with me, looked into my eyes and knew that I knew. She sent me home with an exasperated sigh.
Dad was aware of my behavior and warned me, even spanked me. But, I was unfazed, if grounded I loved to read, no problem. Finally, Dad sat me down and said my grades and attitude were unacceptable. Anyone who even tried could get a C and anyone who spent a minimum of time studying could get a B. In fact, he felt only Bs were acceptable grades as I was bright enough to obtain them. When Dad saw a D for writing on my next report card it was the last straw.
“I warned you! Now, you have to pay the price.” He gave me a truly malicious grin and walked off. There was something about his warning that chilled me, but as the weeks passed I soon forgot and failed to heed his warning.
Now, to say I loved to fish, even at the earliest age, is an understatement. I lived to fish and did so as often as possible. As trout season approached Uncle Roy dropped in a few days before the opener to visit Dad and plan strategy for the first day. I was included, usually just listening in the greatest anticipation, even dreaming of the longed-for day.
On opening morning Uncle Roy arrived early. Dad grabbed his gear, I grabbed mine. Then Dad turned grimly and said, “Where do you think you’re going? I warned you to change your attitude and improve your grades. You’re staying home! Bad behavior always has consequences son, not only for you, but those around you.”
As they left Uncle Roy gave me a look which seemed to say, “Stupid boy, don’t you ever learn?”
My stomach felt as if I was falling down an elevator shaft and I suffered as if physically sick. The emptiness I felt, the disappointment and grief was overwhelming. Suddenly, all the arrogance, pride and stubbornness vanished and I was left to struggle with the disastrous results of my actions.
In just two hours they were back, each with a limit of fat trout. They’d found a honey hole packed with hungry fish and not another fisherman in sight. Then they left to fish New York without me and that pain was unbearable as well, perhaps more so.
Dad never mentioned that day again, but my grades shot up and the teachers no longer sent home nasty little notes. No way was I going to risk being left behind when the family was hunting or fishing. The mere thought was excruciating.
Who would have thought fishing could change a young man’s attitude so completely when nothing else seemed to answer? A critical, life-changing lesson with other deeper and more meaningful to come in the future. That experience was only the beginning of what ultimately mattered.