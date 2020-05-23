Turkey hunting is a time-consuming and often difficult sport. This year has been especially frustrating since birds I know are in the general vicinity refuse to gobble.
If a gobbler in the big woods refuses to sound off you have no way of knowing he’s there or what he may be doing. It’s tough to pattern such a bird; in fact, it’s tough to even know for sure he’s even still on the same hillside.
The first week of the season some of the gobblers we’d located were still talking. We managed to bag one longbeard, then the wheels came off and the birds that had been gobbling went silent.
With the COVID-19 issues, seemingly hundreds more hunters were able to be in the woods each and every day. I’ve never seen hunting pressure anything like this and the harassed and terrified birds shut down.
Every path, trail, rutted track and dirt road has been traveled multiple times every morning and the turkeys submitted to a veritable barrage of calling. The pressure has been so bad that last week we stopped finding even hen tracks in the mud; at this point in the season they appeared frightened to come near a road.
Now, I hope many of you located birds in areas where the birds are still gobbling. Even if you don’t bag a turkey, just hearing them in the roost at dawn make getting up worthwhile.
If a bird could be coaxed in and you had to remember one simple thing to increase your odds of success, what would it be? With conditions so difficult, you may not have other opportunities.
As I look back over all the years I’ve hunted, one lesson stands out above all others. What has cost me more gobblers than any other error you can make? The answer is movement.
A turkey can see approximately six times better than you can. I have no trouble seeing a leaf flutter at 100 yards or even farther — a turkey can see the same movement at 600 yards. That’s scary, but one thing I’ve learned is that any movement, no matter how slight, can end your hunt instantly.
I know that many of you less experienced hunters probably watch TV hunting shows. What those hunters appear to get away with during a gobbler hunt is very misleading. Perhaps they’re hunting large areas of private property, in a blind or natural cover that hides movement, or the birds are used to seeing humans. One sometimes wonders about how the footage of hunts is put together.
The single exception to the movement rule may be when using a gobbler decoy, and the tom approaching is fixated on the decoy itself and not otherwise paying attention. But, the only bird coming in to a decoy is usually the biggest in the area — all the other birds are afraid of that boss bird and flee at the sight of a decoy, thinking if it’s a hen the boss is just out of sight. A gobbler decoy is mistaken for the man himself.
How much motion does it take to spook a wild, wary, public land gobbler? The “slightest motion” is the answer. If you wiggle your finger at 100 yards a gobbler will see it and vanish. Even trying to shift your point of aim 6 inches, slowly moving your muzzle in any direction, will be spotted instantly within 50 yards and the bird will flush or duck and run.
I don’t believe most hunters realize how many gobblers they spook that are never seen, that the hunter has no idea the bird was ever there. I remember one hunt when my uncle killed a very nice tom I called in, but never saw. The big gobbler walked past my uncle just out of range, headed directly for me.
He stopped gobbling when he was close and had taken a long time coming in. My butt was killing me, my back ached and the arm and wrist holding my shotgun up were screaming. Knowing the gobbler was very near I stood the agony for as long as humanly possible keeping my eyes peeled in the direction he last gobbled from. Finally, I had to lower the shotgun a few inches to take the pressure off.
The gobbler must have had just his head stuck up, unseen by me, and seeing me move just that small amount immediately turned and hurried back the way he came — only this time he was within range of my uncle who dropped him with a load of 5s. Boy, was I glad to hear that gun go off I could move again at last and ease my bodily agonies.
On another hunt I watched a gobbler walk in front of me just out of range and head directly for my partner, calling to my right about 50 yards away. We’d been sitting there about 40 minutes and by that time body parts start to complain. The gobbler stopped behind a brush pile and stood absolutely still for some 15 minutes. Suddenly, he turned and ran down over the hillside. I stood and walked over to Dan, who looked surprised I was not still sitting.
When I asked if he had just moved only a minute or two ago he looked surprised, thought, and then replied his elbow had slipped slightly on his knee. When I told him a big gobbler was standing just 35 yards from him behind that fallen tree top, watching him for 15 minutes and seeing that slight wobble, he looked disgusted. He’d seen a flicker of movement there, but didn’t know what it was.
How many times gobblers come in silently that you never see and stand there looking for long periods of time can only be guessed, but I’m sure it’s much more than we like to admit. To make matters worse, even if you don’t move, the gobbler may leave anyway, since he doesn’t actually see a live hen.
A lot of small things have to happen correctly before you can shoot a gobbler. Some are out of your control, but if a bird does head in your direction, you have to remember, above all else, not to even twitch and only move your shotgun when the bird is behind cover.
Otherwise, my friend, the game’s up, you lose!
