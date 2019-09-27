OLEAN — After losing its first two games, including a 7-6 heartbreaker at home to Dunkirk, Olean High School’s football team got back to .500 last night at Bradner Stadium.
And in the view of OHS coach Phil Vecchio, his Huskies might just have turned a corner heading into the home stretch of the season.
Olean’s 20-3 victory over Depew left both teams at 2-2, but the win left Vecchio ample reason to be encouraged.
Indeed, the Huskies were more dominating than the score and Depew’s field goal came on the game’s final play.
“WE’VE BEEN self-destructing … penalties (12 for 90 yards), stalling inside the 20,” the fourth-year coach said. “We had four trips into the red zone tonight where we got no points. As the season goes on, that can’t happen; we’ve got to clean that up.”
But Vecchio had no problem with his team’s running game, which totaled 235 yards on 30 carries, nearly eight yards per attempt.
“We’ll take that any day,” Vecchio admitted.
Junior running back Nick Pantuso had a game-high 134 yards on 13 carries, including an 80-yard touchdown sprint. But that wasn’t all. Senior Nick Fratercangelo rushed for 58 yards on five carries with a 9-yard score and added a pretty 31-yard TD reception from quarterback Railey Silvis, who ran six times for 46 yards.
Of Pantuso’s effort, Vecchio said, “He’s got that (break-a-long-one) skill … explosive speed, he’s a really good running back.”
As for Fratercangelo’s performance, the coach added, “He got some confidence against Randolph last week (19-8 OHS win) ... he made a great catch on the same pass he made tonight (for the TD) and he also had a 40-45-yard run a week ago. I think he’s finally getting confidence in that ACL (knee injury) he got last year and he’s like, ‘I’m 100 percent, let’s go.’”
Of course, Olean’s win was equally attributable to the defense.
“I was pretty thrilled with our defensive effort,” Vecchio said. “Even that last drive, we had a lot of twos (second-stringers) in there and they hung in. I thought we did a really good job on their run game (14 carries, minus-4 yards) and if we hold the other team to three points, I like our chances.”
In addition, junior defensive back Jason Copella logged a pair of interceptions, one of which set up Fratercangelo’s receiving TD.
“(Copella) put himself in good positions,” Vecchio said of the interceptions, “One was overthrown and the other was tipped. But our pass defense was pretty solid for the most part (Depew was only 15-of-41 through the air with the two picks).”
So where are the Huskies at the season’s halfway pole?
“We’re improving each week and winning … that’s going to build confidence, which we need,” Vecchio said. “We go up to a very tough Albion team next week and they’ll either be 3-1 or 4-0 after (today) … they’re at Lackawanna. And that will be a test for us.”