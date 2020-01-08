OLEAN — The tide turned for good at the start of the third quarter.
After bringing a 31-24 lead into halftime, the Fredonia boys basketball team hit a trio of 3-pointers on its first three possessions to extend the advantage to 16.
“They must have been 3s, because it seemed like it was up to 16 in no time,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinki said. The Huskies, after taking their league opener on Friday and putting together back-to-back victories, could get no closer than nine the rest of the way.
Tyler Putney led four double-digit scorers with 20 points and Kaleb Rybij and Alec Schrader each had 16 to key Fredonia to 74-61 triumph in a CCAA West I matchup on Tuesday night.
Olean actually took a 10-point lead in the first quarter, “but early foul trouble caused us to change some things up and play a different defense,” said Kolasinski, whose team held a 19-18 lead after the first frame, but was outscored 13-5 in the second stanza. “Obviously, we had a slow second quarter. We found it really difficult to score.”
The result was Olean’s first league loss since falling to the Hillbillies 65-52 in their regular season finale in 2014-15.
Nick Whitfield contributed 14 points for Fredonia (7-3), which made its free throws down the stretch to maintain its cushion. Covi James finished with 23 points and six steals while Jason Brooks notched 19 points and 10 rebounds and each made a trio of 3-pointers for Olean (6-4, 1-1).
“Fredonia played very hard, very physical,” Kolasinski said. “They did what they needed to do to win the game.”
CCAA EAST I Silver Creek 41, Portville 30
PORTVILLE — Dominic Jamison totaled 17 points and three steals and Spencer Harford added 15 rebounds and five steals to key Silver Creek (4-4, 1-0).
Hunter Griffin recorded 18 points, five rebounds and three steals while Dalton Tobola (2 steals) pulled down 10 rebounds for the Panthers (4-3, 0-1). Down by just one at halftime (21-20), Portville managed just 10 points over the final two quarters.
“We’d held them to the mid- to low-30s right until the end,” Portville coach Bill Torrey said. “You’ll take that any time from a defensive standpoint. Offensively, whether it was due to their pressure or our own mistakes, we struggled quite a bit in the second half. Credit Silver Creek for their halftime adjustments.”
Randolph 59, Salamanca 45
SALAMANCA — Playing without three key players due to team reasons, Salamanca narrowed a 13-point halftime deficit to two in the fourth quarter and gave the No. 5-ranked Class C squad in the state everything it could handle before falling short.
Tyler Hind tallied 20 points while Gabe McCoy totaled 16 for the Cardinals (5-1, 1-0), who outscored the Warriors 19-9 in the final frame to retake control. Jarod White had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds and Aaron George added 13 points and five assists for Salamanca (6-3, 0-1).
“We cut it a couple times to two and had some shots to take the lead,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett noted. “Give (Randolph) credit, they wore us out in the fourth quarter. We played six guys, we’re down three players; I couldn’t be more proud of our effort.
“Our guys have dealt with a lot in the last couple weeks. Nobody gave us much of a chance in this one. To have it within two and be playing this well is a good sign for us as we continue to move forward.”
In support of Andy Herrick, a JV player with cystic fibrosis, and others with the disease, Salamanca held its Cystic Fibrosis Night Tuesday, raising $2,937 dollars which went to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
CCAA EAST II Ellicottville 55, Franklinville 32
FRANKLINVILLE — Clayton Rowland logged 18 points and Wyatt Chudy chipped in 11 to guide Ellicottville to a convincing win in its league opener.
The Eagles, now 7-1 on the year, received scoring contributions from eight players. They led 20-9 after the first quarter and maintained a comfortable advantage from there.
Ben Frank had a team-best nine points and Logan Frank pulled down nine rebounds for the Panthers (1-6, 0-1), who were hurt by turnovers.
Allegany-Limestone 63, Chautauqua Lake 50
MAYVILLE — Michael Wolfgang registered 21 points, including four 3-pointers, five assists and four steals to pace Allegany-Limestone.
Casey Curran (5 steals) had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds and Tyler Curran (3 3-pointers) also dropped in 21 points for the Gators (7-2). Up 13 after both the second and third quarters, A-L had to fend off a late Chautauqua Lake push to win by the same margin.
“They had it to six with two minutes left,” Gators coach Glenn Anderson noted. “We were a little sloppy with the ball — we had 20 turnovers. Defensively, we weren’t as good as we have been. It was a little frustrating, but at the same time, we made the plays we had to to get back up to 13.”
Nate Adams scored 16 points for Chautauqua Lake (1-8).
AT PORTVILLE Silver Creek (41)
Braidich 1 1-2 3, Wilcox 3 0-2 6, Jimenez 1 0-0 2, Harford 3 3-4 9, Rosario 1 0-0 2, Jamison 5 5-6 17, Parker 1 0-2 2. Totals: 15 9-16 41.
Portville (30)
Kalsman 1 0-0 2, Griffin 6 4-4 18, Tobola 2 0-1 4, Tarr 2 2-3 6, Long 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-8 30. Silver Creek 10 21 35 41 Portville 9 20 26 30
Three-point goals: Silver Creek 2 (Jamison); Portville 2 (Griffin). Total fouls: Silver Creek 14, Portville 16. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Portville won.
AT SALAMANCA Randolph (59)
Steward 3 0-0 8, Hind 5 7-7 20, Morrison 2 0-0 6, Bushey 1 0-0 3, Rosengren 2 0-0 6, McCoy 7 2-3 16. Totals: 20 9-10 59.
Salamanca (45)
J. McKenna 1 2-4 4, Pond 2 0-0 4, L. Brown 4 3-3 13, George 5 2-2 13, White 4 3-6 11. Totals: 16 10-15 45. Randolph 17 30 40 59 Salamanca 9 17 36 45
Three-point goals: Randolph 10 (Steward 2, Hind 3, Morrison 2, Rosengren 2, Bushey); Salamanca 3 (L. Brown 2, George). Total fouls: Randolph 11, Salamanca 11. Fouled out:
White (S).
JV:
Salamanca, 63-46.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Ellicottville (55)
Jimerson 3 1-2 7, DeKay 0 0-1 0, L. Grinols 4 0-1 9, Logel 0 2-2 2, Rowland 7 4-8 18, Chudy 5 1-2 11, J. Grinols 1 0-0 2, Ploetz 1 0-2 2, Newark 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 8-18 55.
Franklinville (32)
Clear 1 3-4 5, B. Frank 2 4-8 9, Peters 1 0-0 2, Torpey 0 0-2 0, L. Frank 2 2-4 6, Ramadhan 3 1-2 7, Wolfer 1 1-1 3. Totals: 10 11-21 32. Ellicottville 20 31 49 55 Franklinville 9 18 22 32
Three-point goals: Ellicottville 1 (L. Grinols); Franklinville 1 (B. Frank). Total fouls: Ellicottville 18, Franklinville 19. Fouled out:
Peters (F), Wolfer (F).
JV:
Ellicottville won.
AT OLEAN Fredonia (74)
Rybij 5 5-6 16, Schrader 5 3-4 16, Putney 6 4-6 20, Whitfield 4 6-10 14, Reading 1 0-0 2, Gullo 2 1-2 6. Totals: 23 19-28 74.
Olean (61)
Z. James 3 0-0 8, K. McClain 2 0-0 6, C. James 9 2-7 23, Brooks 7 2-3 19, J. McClain 1 1-2 3, Klein 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5-12 61. Fredonia 18 31 48 74 Olean 19 24 34 61
Three-point goals: Fredonia 9 (Rybij, Schrader 3, Putney 4, Gullo); Olean 10 (Z. James 2, K. McClain 2, C. James 3, Brooks 3). Total fouls: Fredonia 15, Olean 19. Fouled out:
C. James (O).
JV:
Olean won.
AT MAYVILLE Allegany-Limestone (63)
Giardini 2 0-0 4, T. Curran 8 2-2 21, Napoleon 1 0-0 3, C. Curran 6 2-4 14, Wolfgang 8 1-2 21. Totals: 25 5-8 63.
Chautauqua Lake (50)
No. Adams 3 1-2 9, Waters 4 0-0 10, Godfrey 3 1-2 7, Engdahl 3 0-0 6, Syper 1 0-0 2, Na. Adams 7 2-5 16. Totals: 21 4-9 50. Allegany-Lime. 14 36 51 63 Chautauqua Lake 10 23 38 50
Three-point goals: A-L 8 (T. Curran 3, Napoleon, Wolfgang 4); CL 4 (No. Adams 2, Waters 2). Total fouls: A-L 8, CL 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Allegany-Limestone won.