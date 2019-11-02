ALBION — Last week’s magic wasn’t quite there … but even at that, Olean High School’s football team made Albion sweat out the Huskies last two snaps.
When it was over, the Purple Eagles, who had manhandled the Huskies 49-26 in their regular-season meeting, hung on for a hard-earned 21-14 victory in one of Friday night’s Section 6 Class B semifinals.
Albion (8-1) now will meet WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (8-1), a 42-7 winner over Pioneer in last night’s other semi, next Friday (5 p.m.) at New Era Field.
FOR OLEAN, there was a flashback against the Purple Eagles, who took a 27-0 lead in the first half back in October, as they scored on their first two possessions on Friday.
But the Huskies (5-4) finally answered on a 10-yard run by junior running back Nick Pantuso capping a 57-yard drive and making it, 14-7.
“I was really proud of the way we competed because it started out like last time,” Olean coach Phil Vecchio said. “But then we buckled down and played them tough.”
The only hiccup came at the end of the first half when Albion scored the ultimate deciding touchdown on a 1-yard run by senior quarterback Tom Furmanski with 1.6 seconds left making it 21-7.
“That touchdown right before the half ended up being the difference in the football game,” Vecchio admitted of the Purple Eagles winning score. “But they made the plays when they needed to and we didn’t.”
Indeed, the yardage was indicting as Albion outgained Olean, 2-to-1 (333-137). The Huskies also lost the turnover battle, 3-1. “That really hurts,” Vecchio said.
Purple Eagles senior running back Brilliance Johnson had 32 carries for 166 of his team’s 236 rushing yards. He scored the game’s first TD on a 2-yard run.
Furmanski was 8-of-14 passing with an interception and a 36-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Chris Shabazz.
Still, Olean held the QB pretty much in check as, in the first meeting, he threw four TD passes in the first half, three to senior wideout Kevin Hillman who caught only one ball last night.
OLEAN’S second touchdown utilized two head-up plays.
The first came with the Huskies in punt formation facing 4th-and-10 on their side of the 50. Instead, up-man Cole Anastasia took the snap and pitched a short toss to sophomore Julius Childs, just brought up to the varsity, and he motored 20 yards for a first down.
Later in the possession, sophomore quarterback Railey Silvis drilled a 33-yard connection to senior wideout Gavin Kulp, who had the ball stripped out at the Albion 5-yard line. That’s when sophomore running back Codie Tidd scooped up the loose ball and raced into the end zone.
In assessing a season that saw Olean lose its first two games, then win five of six before last night, Vecchio noted, “We kept competing as the year went on … we played hard … we never quit as last week showed (26-24 win at Newfane on a 78-yard touchdown pass as time expired).
“Even today, we had one more shot (at the Olean 20 with 13 seconds left, time for two snaps) … I said to the guys on the sideline, ‘We’ve got ‘em right where we want ‘em.’”