OLEAN — A year ago, the Olean High volleyball team had a thrilling finish to its season, beating the top three teams in the Section 6 Class B-1 playoffs en route to its first sectional title since 2012.
The Huskies, who won that championship as the No. 7 seed, seem to have picked up where they left off.
Adele Dwaileebe and Brynn Ackerman each had six kills to lead Olean to a convincing three-set sweep of Port Allegany in a non-league season-opening matchup Tuesday night. The Gators, much younger this fall, won 16 games in 2018, losing only to the Huskies (twice), Cuba-Rushford and Galeton before claiming the North Tier League title with a 15-1 record.
Grace Parr contributed five aces for Olean, which won, 25-5, 25-16, 25-4. Sophia Renaud added 15 assists and three aces.
“This was a strong showing for our home-opener,” said OHS coach Carrie Peters, whose team helped commemorate a newly refurbished Olean gymnasium prior to Tuesday’s match. “The girls served aggressively and ran a consistent offense.”
NORTH TIER Coudersport 3, Smethport 0
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Lauren Stimaker piled up 16 assists, three kills, five aces and two digs to key Coudersport to a 25-16, 27-25, 25-15 win in its season-opener.
Emma Saulter contributed 16 digs, Addie Myers had five kills and two blocks and Makayla Kavounas added four kills for the Falcons.
“(That was) probably the best I’ve seen us play so far (this fall),” Coudy coach Brittany Foschia noted. “We remained in the system throughout most of the match. We struggled a little bit in the second set on serve receive, but the girls remained focused and did what they had to do to win.
“We played as a team, kept the ball under control and served everything in. As long as we keep playing the way we did tonight, we will have a great season.”
For Smethport, Alyn Thomas had five kills and four blocks and Lexi Shall totaled four kills, two blocks and two assists.
Oswayo Valley 3, Otto-Eldred 1
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Jaden Brabham registered 13 kills, five aces and three blocks to lead Oswayo Valley to a season-opening 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21 triumph.
Johanna Dickerson posted 20 assists and two aces, Avaree Kellert had 12 kills and three blocks and Macy West chipped in seven kills and three blocks for the Green Wave.
“(It was a) great win to open the season,” OV coach Rachelle Kellogg said. “We have a young, talented team this year so it was nice to have them come out with a big win to start.”
Hayley Cousins totaled nine kills while Emmalee Sheeler racked up 24 assists and Reilly Raught eight kills for Otto-Eldred (0-1).
Galeton 3, Austin 0
GALETON — Amber Brandt notched eight service points and Kylie Welsh added four blocks to lead Galeton to a season-opening 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 sweep.
Austin opened the year at 0-1.
Cameron County 3, Northern Potter 0
ULYSSES, Pa. — Morgan Lorenzo racked up six aces, 12 digs and four kills while Hailey Hilfiger had six digs and 11 kills to pace Cameron County to a 25-8, 25-20, 25-18 sweep.
Savannah Herring finished with seven kills and a pair of blocks for Northern Potter (0-2, 0-1).
ECIC DIV. III Iroquois 3, Pioneer 2
YORKSHIRE — Pioneer saw a two-games-to-one lead dissolve into a 25-21, 16-25, 18-25, 25-14, 25-16 Iroquois triumph.
No other information was made available to the Times Herald.