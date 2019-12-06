OLEAN — It might not have been the start that Tim Kolasinski envisioned for his debut as Olean High varsity boys basketball coach, but it was certainly the finish.
In his first game since taking over for New York Hall of Fame coach Jeff Anastasia, Kolasinski’s team — minus two starters — fell into an early 16-5 hole. By the conclusion, however, this one had ended like so many had before under Anastasia.
Zion James poured in 22 points and the Huskies opened a new era of OHS basketball by clawing back for a 54-51 triumph over Southwestern in the first round of the Olean Tournament on Friday night. Olean pulled to within four at the break and took a 41-40 lead into the fourth quarter before hanging on the final few minutes.
Senior Dan Klein made a pair of late free throws to give his team a three-point cushion and the Huskies got a steal in the final seconds to seal it. Olean will meet Jamestown, a 63-59 winner over Tapestry in the other semifinal, in today’s championship game.
“This group that I have is very scrappy, and we just kept fighting and fighting,” Kolasinski said. “Little by little, we dug our way out of it. Southwestern was very scrappy as well, and wouldn’t go away. It came down to a one-point game several times. We were able to make a couple free throws and steal a pass to seal it.”
Olean had only four scorers, but all of those points were necessary to overcome an 11-point hole and come away with a three-point triumph. Klein finished with 13 points, Kamdyn McClain had 10 and Jah’Karee McClain had nine points for the Huskies, who outscored the Trojans 49-35 after the first shaky eight minutes.
How did it feel to pull out a win in his debut after taking over for the retired Anastasia, who’d spent the previous 32 years in that position?
“Honestly, it feels great,” said Kolasinski, a long-time assistant coach under Anastasia. “But the win belongs to these kids. I’m glad that I can be in the position I’m in. But this team really came together. We were down two starters, and we pulled together to make something happen, especially after getting down early.”
Mitchell Pascarella notched 23 points for Southwestern, which will meet Tapestry in the consolation game.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Houghton 64, Friendship 27
HOUGHTON — Ayo Banwo recorded 19 points and four steals while Lee Murray notched 11 points to power Houghton (1-0).
Aiden Feng and Gennaro Pico each added four thefts for the Panthers. Ion Romero had 20 points for Friendship (0-2).
PIONEER MOTORSPORTS TOURNAMENT Pioneer 57, Franklinville 53
YORKSHIRE — Devin Mershmann scored 18 points to lead Pioneer (1-0), while Gavyn Mason had 15 and Kaleb Phillips had 13.
Blake Frank led Franklinville (0-1) with 19 points and four steals, while Logan Frank (8 points) and Zack Wolfer had 10 rebounds each, the latter with four offensive boards.
“We started slow,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said. “We went down at halftime (25-18) and at that point I wasn’t sure we would be able to give them a game. But my guys buckled down. I couldn’t be prouder of them. We had it down to 53-51 at one point and I thought we’d have a chance to tie it, but they made some free throws at the end. The boys played extremely hard.”
ADAM ELLIOTT MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT Portville 45, North Collins 38
PORTVILLE — Dalton Tobola scored 21 points and Hunter Griffin had 13 in a season-opening, first-round win for Portville (1-0).
Tyler Robinson had 16 points and Matthew Sweet scored 13 for North Collins.
“I was really proud of some of the leadership out of our senior Dalton Tobola and senior Cam Kalsman did a really good job defensively for us tonight,” Portville coach Bill Torrey said.
Portville plays Bolivar-Richburg today in the championship at 4 p.m.
ALLEGANY COUNTY IAABO Wellsville 48, Cuba-Rushford 24
BELMONT — Max Jusianiec scored 23 points to lift Wellsville to its first victory of the season in the first round of the Allegany County IAABO Tournament.
Liam McKinley added 11 points for the Lions, who play Genesee Valley in the championship today at 2 p.m.
Grady McCumiskey led Cuba-Rushford (0-1) with nine points.
Genesee Valley 101, C.G. Finney 92
BELMONT — Genesee Valley withstood an astounding 54 points from Finney freshman Markus Robinson to advance to the championship game.
Evan Windus led Genesee Valley (1-1) with 38 points along with 11 rebounds and Cody Schneider had 28 points and 16 rebounds. Brock Ellsessor added 14 points.
“The first half we didn’t play defense very well at all,” GV coach Lintz Bliven said. “The third quarter we came out running and played some better defense. The fourth quarter we went back to the way we played in the first half.”
Of Robinson’s big night, Bliven offered, “He was just quick. He got the ball and took off with hit. He’s got a nice shot. He took it to the basket. He’s a nice player, he’s only in ninth grade.”
TWIN TIERS TOURNAMENT New Life-Olean 47, New Life-Hamilton 37
ELMIRA — Gabe Lucena (seven assists, seven steals) and Timothy Hutter (14 rebounds) had 16 points each to lead New Life of Olean (2-0).
Aaron Slabaugh had 25 points for New Life-Hamilton.
New Life-Olean plays today at 3:30 p.m. against the winner of Finger Lakes Christian Academy and Twin Tiers Christian Academy.
AT OLEAN Southwestern (51)
Kennedy 1 1-2 3, Munir 1 0-0 2, Froah 2 1-2 6, Johnson 4 0-1 9, Bailey 3 1-2 8, Pascarella 7 5-6 23. Totals: 18 8-13 51.
Olean (54)
Z. James 8 2-4 22, C. McClain 3 2-3 10, J. McClain 4 0-2 9, Klein 3 7-8 13, Henzel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-17 54. Southwestern 16 29 40 51 Olean 5 25 41 54
Three-point goals: SW 7 (Froah, Johnson, Bailey, Pascarella 4); Olean 10 (James 4, C. McClain 2, J. McClain). Total fouls: SW 19, Olean 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Olean, 64-50.
AT YORKSHIRE Franklinville (53)
Torpey 1 3-8 5, Faliero 1 0-0 2, B. Frank 6 5-7 19, Peters 2 1-2 7, L. Frank 1 6-9 8, Ramadhan 1 2-4 4, Wolfer 1 2-4 4. Totals: 13 19-34 53.
Pioneer (57)
Phillips 6 0-1 13, Mason 5 2-2 15, Mersmann 6 4-6 18, Morgan 1 0-0 2, Raiber 1 0-0 3, Stover 1 0-0 2, Fisher 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 6-9 57. Franklinville 5 18 36 53 Pioneer 13 25 48 57
Three-point goals: Franklinville 4 (B. Frank 2, Peters 2); Pioneer 7 (Phillips, Mason 3, Mersmann 2, Raiber). Total fouls: Franklinville 14, Pioneer 23. Fouled out:
Peters (F), Fisher (P).
JV:
Franklinville def. North Collins.
AT PORTVILLE North Collins (38)
Klawinski 0 0-0 0, Loretto 1 0-0 2, Warsaw 0 1-2 1, Robinson 6 4-5 16, Sweet 6 0-2 13, Fricano 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 5-9 38.
Portville (45)
Griffin 5 2-4 13, Howard 2 0-0 5, Stillman 1 0-3 2, Tobola 7 1-4 21, Tarr 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 3-11 45. North Collins 6 14 23 38 Portville 12 19 34 45
Three-point goals: NC 1 (Sweet); Portville 8 (Tobola 6, Howard, Griffin). Total fouls: NC 13, Portville 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT BELMONT Wellsville (48)
Jusianiec 8 5-6 23, Schmidt 4 0-0 9, McKinley 4 0-0 11, Dunbar 1 2-2 5, Delahunt
0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-8 48.
Cuba-Rushford (24)
Brooks 2 2-3 6, Chamberlain 4 0-0 8, McCumiskey 4 1-2 9, Emerson 0 1-2 1, Jablonski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-8 24. Wellsville 11 18 34 48 C-R 5 15 23 24
Three-point goals: Wellsville 7 (Jusianiec 2, Schmidt, McKinley 3, Dunbar); C-R 0. Total fouls: Wellsville 15, C-R 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Wellsville won.
AT BELMONT C.G. Finney (92)
Robinson 19 12-14 54, Cairo 2 8-9 13, Hale 3 0-0 9, Magliato 3 0-0 7, Terrell 2 2-2 6, Bordeau 1 0-0 3. Totals: 00 00-00 00.
Genesee Valley (101)
Clark 2 0-0 5, Windus 17 1-1 38, Ellsessor 6 2-5 14, Vohs 1 0-0 3, Gordon 4 0-0 8, McKnight 1 1-3 3, Schneider 12 2-3 28, Platt 1 0-0 2. Totals: 44 6-12 101. Finney 24 43 56 92 GV 29 47 77 101
Three-point goals: Finney 10 (Robinson 4, Cairo, Hale 3, Magliato, Bordeau); GV 7 (Clark, Windus 3, Vohs, Schneider 2). Total fouls: Finney 16, GV 21. Fouled out:
Gordon (GV).
AT ELMIRA New Life-Olean (47)
Lucena 7 1-4 16, Hutter 8 0-0 16, Ampiah-Kwofi 3 2-2 8, Andoh 2 2-2 7, Perrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-8 47.
New Life-Hamilton (37)
Slabaugh 9 0-0 25, Alt 3 3-6 10, Carr 1 0-2 2, Young 0 0-2 0, Sierson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-10 37. NL-Olean 13 23 34 47 NL-Hamilton 7 15 23 37
Three-point goals: NL-Olean 2 (Lucena, Andoh); NL-Hamilton 8 (Slabaugh 7, Alt). Total fouls: NL-Olean 10, NL-Hamilton 7. Fouled out: None.