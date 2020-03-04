BUFFALO — The faces may be different but the result stays the same for Olean High at Buffalo State College.
The Huskies continued a decade-plus of dominance in sectional games at Buffalo State on Wednesday, defeating Depew 62-36 in a Section 6 Class B1 semifinal. Olean outscored Depew 36-16 in the second half after a tight, low-scoring first half.
As a seventh seed, the Huskies (17-6) will return to a sectional final for the 12th time in the last 14 seasons, this time under new head coach Tim Kolasinski. And these Huskies feature an all-new starting lineup from the one that graduated after a trip to the state final four in coach Jeff Anastasia’s final season.
“I think we pulled it together obviously in the second half,” Kolasinski said of his team’s first trip to Buffalo State. “Prior to the game, I tried to do the old, ‘Hey, it’s just a basketball game, it’s just a basketball court.’ But there’s something different up here. Obviously it’s a beautiful arena in the first place, but just something with the Section 6 Championships, it is a really special venue and I think that showed early the way we played, I thought we had a little bit of jitters, but once we settled down, I thought the guys just really locked in.”
Senior guard Covi James scored 10 of his game-high 21 points in the third quarter, as the Huskies turned a six-point halftime lead to 16 after the third, 44-28. James said he took a routine approach to the semifinal game.
“We’ve got to look at it as another game,” he said. “It’s not a big stage, it’s just another basketball court, another basket. You’ve just got to come play basketball.”
Senior forward Daniel Klein chipped in 16 points, often finishing on offensive rebounds or drive-and-kick passes from James or Jason Brooks. Brooks scored 12 points.
Olean will play No. 4 East Aurora (14-8) on Saturday, 1:45 p.m., at Buffalo State. The Huskies beat EA 66-59 in their regular season finale Feb. 13. In successive playoff games, Olean beat three schools from the ECIC Div. III: Springville, Iroquois and Depew. Now they’ll try to make it 4-for-4.
“East Aurora is a very good team,” Kolasinski said. “Depew is a very good team. I think the score tonight’s a little misleading because they’re a very good team. This is the second time we’ve actually played them this season, and we’re on a run right now where this will be our fourth ECIC (Div.) III team in a row. So we’ve played the majority of their league in a row now, and we played East Aurora as our last regular season game. Very, very good team, they’re very physical, and we’re definitely going to have our hands full.”
Olean held Depew to a season-low by 10 points, with its previous low being 46. Kolasinski said he noticed games at Buffalo State typically have lower scores.
“I think a lot of that is people assume offense improves over the season, but I think defense really improves over the season,” he said. “I think that’s been the case for us, so defensively I thought we did a nice job in the first half. Unfortunately we had a couple fouls that led us to change defenses, but that was OK because the defenses we changed to were working for us as well.”
PJ Burns scored 12 points for No. 3 Depew (14-8) and Max Snuszka scored 11, making three three-pointers.
James scored 34 against Depew in a regular season 71-56 win on Dec. 14. But his fellow backcourt star, Brooks, didn’t play that night, so Depew coach Larry Jones knew he couldn’t focus solely on James.
“Brooks did not play against us the first time, so having him on the floor obviously makes them a different team,” Jones said. “I say that, Covi had 34 against us the first time we played, so at least he didn’t score as much tonight. But Brooks does such a good job of controlling tempo, getting the right shots, penetrate and dish to a kid like 42, Klein.”
Kolasinski said he didn’t necessarily expect James to have to repeat that performance against Depew.
“Covi is a very, very talented player, but I knew after talking to Larry Jones, after the last game, I knew what kind of respect he had for Covi,” Kolasinski said. “I heard from other coaches that he had talked about that game. So I totally expected that they would come out focused on Covi today. Obviously I know that with his talent level Covi could still do something like that, but we knew we had to get other guys involved today.”
As for Klein, Kolasinski expressed pride in the senior big man’s performance. The first-year head coach worked with Klein the last three years as either a JV coach or varsity assistant.
“I have the utmost respect for Dan Klein. That kid has worked his tail off,” he said. “He maximizes every bit of his potential. You can see, it’s not just in the numbers, which are really, really good for Dan, you can see when you watch him play just how hard he works. I’m so glad for the success he’s having.”
Jones thought Olean’s ability to collect offensive rebounds limited his team’s chance at making a run back into the game, also noting point guard Davion March fouling out was “a killer.”
“I thought we played relatively poorly in the first half but I was thrilled we were only down six,” Jones said. “We finally made a couple shots, got a little momentum but then the third quarter came and we made a couple adjustments at halftime but obviously it didn’t work well. It didn’t matter if Olean was going to score, make a shot or not, they just kept getting a second shot, third shot, and eventually they just wore us down and demoralized us.”
AT BUFFALO Olean (62)
Z. James 1 0-1 3, C. James 8 5-6 21, Brooks 3 5-6 12, McClain 2 3-4 7, Kratts 1 0-0 3, Klein 8 0-4 16. Totals: 23 13-21 62.
Depew (36)
March 1 0-0 2, Pagano 2 0-0 6, Burns 4 3-7 12, Snuszka 4 0-0 11, Chislett 1 2-2 4, Kulesz 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 6-11 36. Olean 13 26 44 62 Depew 9 20 28 36
Three-point goals: Olean 3 (Z. James, Brooks, Kratts); Depew 6 (Pagano 2, Burns, Snuszka 3). Total fouls: Olean 12, Depew 13. Fouled out: March (D).