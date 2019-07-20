ST. BONAVENTURE — It wasn’t a win, but more importantly, it wasn’t a loss either.
And the one point the Olean 1854 FC soccer team received from its rain-soaked game on Friday night was just enough to ensure that it essentially controls its own destiny heading into the final game of the regular season.
Chris Waclawski tallied an unassisted marker as Olean, in trying conditions, settled for a 1-1 tie with FC Quake in a Buffalo and District Soccer League 1st Division cross-group matchup at the Marra Athletics Complex.
And here’s where there that left Olean heading into Sunday’s season finale against Buffalo Celtic, one of four teams at the bottom of the Pepper Group standings:
With the one point, 1854 FC (7-0-3) moved into a tie with Cavallucci Marini (8-2-0) for first place in the Pepper Group standings (24 points apiece). Those teams are also knotted with the Mingle Group’s Lykan United (7-0-3) for first in the entire 18-team 1st Division.
Olean can all but clinch its division’s No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs for the second-straight year (last year, it earned the top seed in the 2nd Division) with a win against Buffalo Celtic. And it’s in the driver’s seat for that spot for two reasons: 1. It owns the head-to-head tiebreaker with Cavallucci Marini and 2. It currently has the best goal differential of the three teams at plus-25 (Cavallucci is at plus-23 while Lykan is at plus-19).
“If we win, it pretty much assures us the No. 1 seed for playoffs,” manager Mike Martel said. “It might come down to goal differential if Cavallucci Marini wins as well.”
Of Friday’s tie under the lights, he added: “Not much to say other than it was a battle from start to finish.”
Jarrett Lecceadone made eight saves for Olean. Martel’s team will take on Buffalo Celtic (3-7) Sunday (4 o’clock) at Olean Intermediate Middle School.