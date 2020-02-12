ROCHESTER — Northstar Christian showed once again why it is one of the best-shooting boys basketball teams in Section 5.
The Knights boys basketball team hit 12 three-pointers on their way to a 79-52 win over Wellsville on Tuesday night in non-league play.
Max Jusianiec put up 22 points for the Lions and hit three triples of his own, while Eli Schmidt added 10 points in the loss.
Northstar was paced by Tim Hinds and Ryan Garwood, who scored 17 points each. Hinds knocked down five three-pointers, while Garwood hit four shots from deep.
Sean Smith added 15 points for the Knights, while Turner Harris tacked on 11 points.
Northstar improved to 16-1 on the year, while Wellsville fell to 10-8.
ECIC DIV. III
East Aurora 70, Pioneer 47
YORKSHIRE — Devin Mersmann scored 17 points in a loss for Pioneer (4-13).
Dom Phillips paced East Aurora (11-6) with 27 points.
NORTH TIER
Cameron County 69, Oswayo Valley 31
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Caden Beldin poured in a game-high 26 points as Cameron County cruised to its third consecutive victory.
The Red Raiders (17-4) led just 15-8 after the first quarter before taking a 30-14 lead into halftime. Out of the intermission, Cameron County outpaced OV 23-10 to take a commanding 19-point advantage into the fourth.
Dino Brown and Hayden Brown added nine and eight points, respectively, for the Red Raiders.
Oswayo Valley (3-17) was paced by Gunner Bean’s 14 points.
IAC
New Life Christian 70, Falk School 44
BUFFALO — Timothy Hutter exploded for 27 points and 15 rebounds as New Life Christian (19-3) beat Falk School.
Gabe Lucena added 17 points and eight assists for NLC, while Judan Ampiah Kwofi scored 10 points.
Anthony Calloway led Falk with 34 points.