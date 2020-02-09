OLEAN — New Life Christian jumped out to a commanding lead in the first quarter to power itself to a 70-44 win over the Elmira Defenders on Saturday at the St. Bonaventure Fitness Center.
NLC scored 26 points in the first quarter, and held Elmira to only three. New Life Christian went on to lead 39-13 at the end of the first half. NLC extended its lead to 64-29, before ultimately earning the 26-point victory. Saturday’s win for New Life Christian was its fifth straight.
New Life Christian (17-3) was paced by Gabe Lucena with 33 points on 14 made field goals and shot 1-for-3 from the line. Timothy Hutter led the team with 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while scoring four points. Prince Terrison tallied nine points and Judah Ampiah-Kwofi finished with six.
Elmira was paced by Graham Cook with 15 points. Cook made five field goals and went a perfect 4-for-4 from the line.
New Life Christian is back in action tonight at Archbishop Walsh for an IAC showdown. Tip is slated for 6:30 p.m.
NORTH TIERCoudersport 85, Austin 41COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A few days after its girls team captured its fourth straight NTL crown, the Coudersport boys easily dispatched Austin 85-41 to win their fifth consecutive title.
Dillon Keglovits led the Falcons (17-3, 14-1) with 15 pounds and 10 rebounds. Coudy’s Travis Gleason earned game-high honors with 18 points, while teammates Kolby VanWhy (15) and Hayden Keck (13) were also in double figures. Gleason added eight rebounds and Keck had four steals for Coudy, which bounced back from last Tuesday’s loss to Cameron County.
Leading 43-28 at halftime, the Falcons exploded on a 22-5 run out of the break to put the game away.
Parker Glover poured in 15 points for Austin (10-11, 5-10) and Jackson Glover had eight points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Port Allegany 71, Galeton 41GALETON, Pa. — A month after scoring 45 points in his team’s first matchup against Galeton, Port Allegany’s Howie Stuckey was at it again with a 36-point performance to send his Gators to a convincing win.
Stuckey also drained seven 3-pointers — including five over the first eight minutes — to push Port A (9-12, 8-7) to a 23-8 advantage after the first quarter.
Jordan Card added 16 points for the Gators, which have won four of their last six NTL games.
Noah Schutt paced Galeton (0-20, 0-15) with 17 points. Teammate Ty Stover chipped in eight.
ECIC DIV. IIILake Shore 65, Pioneer 43ANGOLA — Zach Evans scored 15 points and Colin Herzog had 14 to lead Lake Shore (10-7) to a conference win over Pioneer (4-12) on Saturday.
Efrain Barreto finished with eight points, while Spencer Kwilos had seven and Jamison Solecki had six.
No further information was given to the Times Herald.
NON-LEAGUE Fillmore 62, Canisteo-Greenwood 46CANISTEO — Fillmore found itself back in the win column Saturday with a win over Canisteo-Greenwood in non-league action.
Will Valentine led the Eagles (13-2) by posting a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Tobias Webb and Dylan Valentine each had nine points, while Luke Cole and Levi Webb each had six.
Hunter McCaffery finished with 17 points and Cole Ferris had 14 to power Canisteo-Greenwood (8-9).
“Canisteo-Greenwood did a good job of attacking us off the dribble early, and we got caught out of rotation defensively in the first quarter,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “The guys did a good job of adapting on both ends and we were able to take control. Unfortunately, Luke (Cole) went down with an ankle injury right before halftime, but Will (Valentine) really took over after that, and dominated in the paint. I can’t say enough about the defense Tobias (Webb) continues to play. He is what makes us go, and Hayden Rust had his fourth great game off of the bench defensively. We were glad to clinch the win for Allegany County in the Barkley Showcase with the win today.”
Wellsville 57, Archbishop Walsh 33
WELLSVILLE — Max Jusianiec made 12 field goals, including five 3-pointers and went a perfect 2-for-2 from the line for 31 points to lead Wellsville.
Logan Dunbar added 13 points for the Lions (10-7), while Tim Jones, Brayden Delahunt and Liam McKinley each had three points.
Walsh (13-5) was red hot as nine of its 11 made field goals came from beyond the arch. Xavier Laverty led the Eagles with 15 points and four 3-pointers made. Patrico Tufino made three treys for nine points and Max Garvin knocked down two 3-pointers for six points.
Jasper-Troupsburg 91, Andover 50
ANDOVER — Andover suffered its fifth-straight loss and falls to 4-13 overall.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
GIRLS BASKETBALLNON-LEAGUEFillmore 39, York 31RETSOF — Emma Cole finished with 15 rebounds and eight rebounds to lead Fillmore to its fourth-straight win on Saturday against York.
“York is a very good team, and this was a nice road non-league game for us to win,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “They battled back in the fourth quarter, but Riley Voss and Emma (Cole) made some great plays in the fourth. They accounted for 11 of our 14 points and helped us keep the lead and ultimately win the game.”
Voss chipped in with 10 rebounds, seven points, four assists and two steals for the Eagles (15-2). Hannah Roeske had nine points and Erin Mawn had four.
Emily Wolfanger paced York (10-7) with 12 points. York was handed its first loss in its last four games.
BOYS BASKETBALL AT COUDERSPORT, PA. Austin (41)
Ja. Glover 2 3-3 8, P. Glover 5 5-8 15, Glover Jr. 3 0-0 7, Crawford 3 1-1 7, Rees 1 2-3 4, Nicka 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 11-17 41.
Coudersport (85)
Easton 2 0-0 4, Keck 6 0-0 13, Frame 3 0-0 8, Dil. Keglovits 7 1-3 15, VanWhy 6 1-1 15, Dal. Keglovits 4 0-0 9, Gleason 7 4-4 18, Daniels 1 0-0 3. Totals: 36 6-8 85. Austin 14 28 33 41 Coudy 17 43 65 85
Three-point goals: Austin 2 (Ja. Glover, Glover Jr.); Coudy 7 (Keck, Frame 2, VanWhy 2, Dal. Keglovits, Daniels). Total fouls: Austin 7, Coudy 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Elmira Defenders (44)
Cook 5 4-4 15, Travis 2 1-2 5, L. Smith 3 0-2 6, M. Smith 3 1-1 7, Townson 1 0-0 3, Cornell 1 0-2 2, Locke 1 0-2 2, Orcutt 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 6-13 44.
New Life Christian (70)
Lucena 14 1-3 33, Andoh 1 0-0 2, Hutter 2 0-0 4, Ampiah-Kwofi 3 0-0 6, Terrson 4 1-2 9, Lyu 2 0-0 5, Ofori 4 0-0 8, Thomas 1 0-0 3. Totals: 31 2-5 70. Elmira 3 13 29 44 NLC 26 39 64 70
Three-point goals: Elmira 2 (Cook, Townson); NLC 6 (Lucena 4, Lyu, Thomas). Total fouls: Elmira 4, NLC 12. Fouled out:
Nortey (NLC).
AT CANISTEO Fillmore (62)
D. Valentine 4 0-1 9, Cole 2 2-2 6, L. Webb 3 0-0 6, Voss 1 0-0 3, T. Webb 3 1-1 9, Wolfer 1 0-0 3, Buck 0 1-2 1, W. Valentine 8 9-11 25. Totals: 22 13-17 62.
Canisteo-Greenwood (46)
Ferris 5 1-2 14, Santiago 1 1-3 3, McCaffery 7 2-3 17, Barker 1 0-0 3, Burd 1 0-0 2, Button 1 0-0 2, Updyke 2 1-2 5. Totals: 18 4-10 46. Fillmore 10 28 48 62 C-G 6 19 31 46
Three-point goals: Fillmore 3 (D. Valentine, Voss, Wolfer); C-G 5 (Ferris 3, McCaffery, Barker). Total fouls: Fillmore 10, C-G 17. Fouled out:
Updyke (C-G).
AT WELLSVILLE Archbishop Walsh (33)
Parks 1 0-0 2, Laverty 5 1-2 15, Swenson 0 1-2 1, Tufino 3 0-0 9, Garvin 2 0-0 6. Totals: 11 2-4 33.
Wellsville (57)
Jusianiec 12 2-2 31, Schmidt 1 0-2 2, McKinley 1 0-1 3, Dunbar 4 3-4 13, Chaffee 1 0-0 2, Delahunt 0 3-4 3, Jones 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 9-15 57. Walsh 14 18 21 33 Wellsville 13 28 41 57
Three-point goals: Walsh 9 (Laverty 4, Tufino 3, Garvin 2); Wellsville 8 (Jusianiec 5, McKinley, Dunbar 2). Total fouls: Walsh 15, Wellsville 7. Fouled out:
None.
GIRLS BASKETBALLL AT RETSOF Fillmore (39)
Voss 3 1-3 7, Roeske 2 5-7 9, Cole 6 3-3 15, Byer 0 1-2 1, Mawn 2 0-0 4, Miller 1 1-3 3. Totals: 14 11-18 39.
York (31)
Holland 1 2-4 5, Schunk 1 0-0 3, Wolfanger 2 0-2 4, Emerson 4 1-1 12, Plank 2 1-2 5, Curry 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 4-9 31 Fillmore 10 19 25 39 York 3 11 16 31
Three-point goals: Fillmore 0; York 5 (Emerson 3, Schunk, Holland). Total fouls: Fillmore 13, York 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV: York won.