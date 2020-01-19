BUFFALO — The Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team was powered by a 30-0 second quarter to earn a 69-47 win over Hutchinson Central Technical on Saturday at City Honors.
The two teams battled back in forth in the first quarter, as A-L took a 15-11 into the second quarter. That would be as close as the Engineers got as the Gators took a 45-11 lead into half and never looked back.
Allegany-Limestone (11-2) was lights out from beyond the arc, hitting 12 3-pointers. Gus Napoleon scored 21 of his 25 points from distance, while Casey Curran made three 3-pointers and Maddox Delong finished with two.
Casey Curran finished three assists shy of a triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Jayden Gustafson added 10 points and Delong had eight. Ben Giardini scored seven points and had five steals. Tyler Curran dished out five assists.
Allegany-Limestone extends its win streak to seven games.
Oliver Ngarlkiyintwari led the Engineers (1-8) with 16 points.