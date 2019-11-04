Monster walleye from Olean Creek

Ronald Jankowski of Olean caught this trophy walleye — all 31 inches and 11 pounds, 6 ounces of it — this past week. Ronald was fishing under the Main Street Bridge at Front Street, using a No. 10 Rapala Husky Jerk, when the big female hit. “It’s the biggest walleye I have ever seen anyone get out of Olean Creek and, yes, it’s the biggest I have ever landed.” he said. The fish fought for a few minutes before it was on the bank.

 Photo provided
