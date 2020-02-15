PORTVILLE — The Winter Travel League of trapshooters from the local area continued its season last Sunday, February 9th at Portville Conservation Club. 41 of the league’s 60 shooters posted scores as the shoot went both smoothly and safely for the 22 squads. Conditions were tricky at times as the bright sunshine ducked in and out most of the day.
Hinsdale’s Jeremy Mikolajczyk and junior shooter Austin Unverdorben from Eldred, PA led the way for those shooting 50 targets as they each broke 49 x 50. Jim Green from Shinglehouse, PA was next with his 48 x 50. Dakota Green and Reanne Stannard, also of Shinglehouse followed at 47 x 50. Jon Reitz of West Clarksville led those shooting 100 targets Sunday with a score of 91 x 100. Cliff Cole from Friendship and Shane Karnuth from Portville were next at 87 x 100 apiece. Mikolajczyk, Unverdorben and Dakota Green had the only perfect scores of 25-straight on the day.
The 500-bird, five-club, traveling trap shooting league holds trap league shoots Sunday mornings from January through the end of March. The league entry fee of $15 pays for a cook-your-own steak dinner as well as trophies and other awards at the season’s end. League shooting continues Sunday, February, 16th at the Genesee Valley Conservation Club, the league’s host club for the season.