The little boy with a bad leg in a heavy brace stopped, bent and gasping on the steep dirt road. The road stretched ever upward, it seemed to the boy, and his legs were quivering.
The small voice cried out, “I can’t walk any more, Dad.”
The man looked searchingly at his son; his eyes wavered in indecision and then took on a bright and cheerful look.
“Why,” he cried out, “if you’re too tired to walk, run!”
Turning, he sprinted up the hill around the corner and vanished from sight.
The boy looked up in surprise as the figure vanished around the bend. He slowly stood upright and, catching his breath, resolutely began plodding up the hill one step at a time.
After several stops he reached the ridge top and sat wearily on a log, spent. His throat had a funny coppery taste from the effort it’d taken and his mouth was dry. A limb snapped; his father appeared, sitting down beside the boy with a smile.
“I knew you could do it! Always remember you’re tougher than you think. Never forget, your mind is king, it rules your muscles. Never quit, son, you’ll always succeed if you just keep trying.”
THE SCENE CHANGES, the river running down the rapids in a cascade of white capped waves, the canoe dancing through the flood.
And then, suddenly, urgently, “Back paddle on the left! Now! Harder! Brace the paddle behind your back! BACK PADDLE!”
Dad’s commands clear and compelling from the stern of the canoe.
The canoe slowed, swinging left, barely missing the tip of a sunken log that slid by the canoe like a jagged tooth.
“What would have happened if we hit the log, Dad?”
“Well, a lot of things, none of them good. You handled that paddle well — nice job. If you had hesitated or not used your full strength we’d be swimming!”
Dad smiled and the boy basked in its warmth.
It was tough clanking around in that brace. Friends were OK, but strangers couldn’t help but look. Some stared, others quickly averted their glances, but the worse were those who pointed or whispered. But with Dad, my legs always seemed to match … like everyone else’s.
TIME SWIRLED AGAIN, a big cloud of snow blowing across the wintry hilltop. It was noon and 20 degrees, the boy hunched underneath a thick, 20-foot hemlock. The rifle was close at hand and he’d used the dry, barkless twigs of the hemlock’s lower branches to start a hot fire, as Dad had shown him. Every minute he looked, searching around for deer.
Catching motion to his left he reached for the rifle, then smiled and stopped. It was Dad, the .35 Remington cradled in his arm.
“Hey, son!” he said with a smile, “see you didn’t get lost.”
Dad didn’t believe in expensive hunting clothes. His hat was decorated with porcupine quills, blue jay, crow and turkey feathers. His vest was old and tattered, covering a warm flannel shirt, vest and hooded, zip-up sweatshirt.
Our Japanese green and yellow boots kept our feet warm if walking or stretched before a fire. Sitting still they were murderously cold.
Dad sat beside me after we’d cut forked sticks, toasting our sandwiches over the flames. As always, he managed to drop his sandwich into the fire once or twice, but that was to be expected and was, in fact, a family joke.
We related our hunt — the deer, the land, our morning’s adventures. Lunch around a fire was a tradition.
Food eaten, our gloves hung steaming around the fire. As they dried we’d plan a pincer movement on the deer. As a devout war historian, Dad loved pincer movements on the deer’s flanks. They were fun to plan and even successful on occasion. We’d meet at the car as daylight faded from the sky.
On the way home we’d review our adventures and plan another campaign against the wily whitetail. I often wished the ride would never end, just the two of us, our minds, thoughts and explanations so clearly understood, the intimate knowledge of a common pursuit.
OUR GREE CANVAS, square-stern canoe arrowed through Chautauqua Lake into Ashville Bay, rounding the point off Goose Creek and gliding to a stop.
Dad was using my brother Gary’s heavy rod and 5-1 reel. He didn’t believe in spending a lot on equipment, but I’d bought a Suick for him and you simply had to have a 5-1 reel to fish that lure properly.
The sky darkened ominously in the west and there was a far-off mutter of thunder in the distance. The light faded and the water turned the particular shade of green a coming storm produces. You could practically feel the hair stand up on your neck. Storms put big muskies on the prowl; you knew the sleek, yellow-eyed brutes were there, your every cell quivering in anticipation of a vicious strike.
Dad worked his Suick into the side of the canoe and paused. Before he could lift the lure from the water a muskie shot up out of the depths and savagely slashed the lure almost jerking the rod from Dad’s hands.
Shaking like a leaf, he triumphantly lifted the heavy muskie from the net, grinning delightedly. We just looked at each other, fused together in the joy of the moment. What a fish!
Memories of Dad are often two-sided — one filled with joy and happiness, the other with loss. But, I count myself fortunate that when I remember my hero, the man who tempered my body and soul, it’s always with a smile.
I had a magnificent father.
