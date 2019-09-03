CUBA — Two years ago, the Cuba-Rushford boys soccer team split a pair of matchups with Belfast.
Last season, the Rebels had to settle for a tie and a blowout loss. On Tuesday, C-R not only moved back into the win column against the Bulldogs, it started off the 2019 campaign on the best possible note.
Caden Granger scored off a Landon Wight feed in the 66th to break a 2-2 deadlock and lift Cuba-Rushford to a 3-2 season-opening non-league triumph. It was just the fourth regular season loss since 2017 for Belfast, two of which have come to the Rebels.
Caden Larabee tallied unassisted goals to tie it at 1 and give C-R a 2-1 advantage. After Belfast knotted it at 2, Granger eventually gave his team the lead back, and the Rebels held off a Bulldogs push down the stretch.
“It was nice to get off on the right foot with a win this year,” C-R coach Nick Perrillo said. “It was a great effort from both teams. (Belfast) is very dangerous on any kind of set piece, and they really put the pressure on us to try to tie it.
“They gave us a couple of scares, but our defense held up really strong. We had a couple players in new positions, and it was fun to watch them succeed throughout a game.”
Andrew Blocho and Stiven Lopez each found the back of the net while Devin Harriger made four saves for Belfast (1-1-1). Ethan Brooks and Jarrett Campbell combined to make nine stops for the Rebels.
NON-LEAGUE Friendship 2, Archbishop Walsh 1
OLEAN — Atlin Moore scored and assisted on a goal from Pehyton Moore to lift Friendship to a season-opening triumph.
Evan Bogart stopped 13 shots for Friendship. Zain Maybee registered the lone goal for Walsh (0-1), which lost despite a 23-save night from goalkeeper Max Garvin.
Bradford 6, DuBois 0
DUBOIS, Pa. — Colton Swanson collected a trio of goals and an assist as Bradford cruised in a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class AAA title game.
Isaiah Pingie, Ryan Miller and Owen Kane added markers while Ian Grady had two assists and Drew Auteri and Colton Nichols each had one helper for the Owls (2-0), who outscored their first two opponents by a combined count of 21-0.
Evan Schmidt made seven saves to preserve the shutout.
“Our pressure that we put on with our front line pressed the ball really well and created turnovers,” Bradford coach Wes Lohrman said. “We’re finishing, and Ian has been creative for us up front. I’ve had to ask him if some of his passes were on purpose sometimes, but they all are.”
Kane 4, Northern Potter 3
KANE, Pa. — Aiden Zampogna netted a hat trick, including what proved to be the game-winner in the 63rd minute, to lead Kane in a back-and-forth affair.
John Feikls headed in early goal for the Wolves, who took leads of 3-1 and 4-2 before holding off the Panthers down the stretch. Ryan Langworthy and A.J. Lehman each had a goal and an assist and Ezra Sprow added the other marker for NoPo (0-2-1).
Patrick Lehman made 15 saves and chipped in a helper for the Panthers.