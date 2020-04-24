ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure Golf Course will allow play beginning this Tuesday, but with restrictions to adhere to safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New York State Golf Association received clarification last week from Empire State Development that courses could open as long as they abided by stringent guidelines.
A single course staff member will be stationed inside the golf shop to sign in course members and accept greens fees from non-members through the front window of the shop. Golfers will remain outside and not be permitted inside the shop, but scorecards will be available.
Unless the first tee is open, golfers – after paying their greens fees or signing in – will need to wait by their vehicles until the course staff member calls their group.
Golfers can only walk. No motorized or pull carts will be available for rental until further notice.
Golfers on the course, or on the practice putting green, must maintain proper social distancing while playing.
Flagsticks will remain in the holes and should not be touched. Styrofoam will be inserted into the cup to within a couple inches of the lip so players don’t have to reach to the bottom for their ball.
Golfers wishing to get a season membership can either bring their completed application forms and payment to the golf shop, or obtain a form from the staff member in the shop. Golfers can also mail their application form and payment to: St. Bonaventure University, P.O. Box BM, St. Bonaventure, N.Y., 14478.
Both credit/debit card and cash transactions will be accepted, but exact change is strongly encouraged for golfers paying in cash.
League commissioners should email Mary Beth Fidurko at mfidurko@sbu.edu to indicate your league’s plans for the season.
Information on season membership and daily rates can be found on the golf page on the www.gobonnies.com website. Email Fidurko with any additional questions about the golf course.
The food shack on the first tee will remain closed until further notice. Detailed COVID-19 safety precautions will be posted at the course.