WELLSVILLE — With leading scorer Max Jusianiec held to 13 points, the Wellsville boys basketball team spread the ball around to get past Corning Wednesday night.
Jusianiec scored eight points in the first quarter before Corner threw extra defenders at him the rest of the night. Liam McKinley scored 16 points to lead the Lions and Aidan Hart had 13 points and 10 rebounds in a 55-46 victory.
“I thought it was a great team effort,” Lions coach Raymie Auman said. “Max started out the game scoring quite a bit, and Corning started double-teaming and running people at him, we did a great job of moving the ball and getting open shots.”
Corning led 20-15 after the first, but scored just five in the second and eight in the third.
“I challenged them after the first quarter and we held them to five points in the second,” Auman said. “Our defense got us going in transition.”
ECIC DIV. III Cheektowaga 59, Pioneer 50
YORKSHIRE — Caleb Phillips scored 19 points with eight rebounds for Pioneer as the Panthers’ second half rally ran out of gas in the fourth quarter.
Pioneer (1-7) trailed by 15 in the third and cut the deficit to five, but Cheetowaga held on.
Also for the Panthers, Gavin Mason had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Gabe Fisher marked eight points and 12 rebounds.
Nevada Eldridge scored 15 points to lead Cheektowaga (4-3).
NON-LEAGUE Jasper-Troupsburg 68, Whitesville 22
WHITESVILLE — Josh Flint led Jasper-Troupsburg (5-3) with 22 points while Brayden Hill added 15.
Whitesville fell to 0-7. CJ Estep and Robert Whitesell scored a team-high five points each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL NON-LEAGUE Buffalo Seminary 48, Archbishop Walsh 22
OLEAN — Keely Policastro and Noelle Policastro combined for 19 points in an Archbishop Walsh loss to Buffalo Seminary on Wednesday.
Keely Policastro finished with a team-high 10 points for the Eagles (0-6), while Noelle Policastro had nine.
Buffalo Seminary (2-5) was led by Lily Johnsen with 15 points.
AT WHITESVILLE Jasper-Troupsburg (68)
Demonstoy 1 0-2 2, Brayden Hill 5 1-2 15, Josh Flint 10 2-4 22, Rowe 2 1-2 7, T. Flint 3 2-4 8, Tormey 1 0-0 3, Draper 2 0-0 4, Cornell 3 1-6 7. Totals: 27 7-20 68.
Whitesville (22)
Gullett 1 0-0 2, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Estep 2 1-2 5, Whitesell 2 0-0 5, Gaines 1 2-4 4, Acor 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 3-6 22. J-T 20 37 51 68 Whitesville 5 11 13 22
Three-point goals: J-T 7 (Hill 4, Rowe 2, Tormey); Whitesville 1 (Whitesell). Total fouls: J-T 9, Whitesville 12. Fouled out: Cornell (JT).JV:
J-T won.
AT WELLSVILLE Corning (46)
Henderson 1 0-1 2, Rodriguez 2 0-0 6, Casey 3 1-4 8, Gardner 0 2-3 2, Rossi 1 0-0 2, Maphosa 4 1-1 9, Boychuck 1 0-2 3, Chamberlain 3 2-2 8, Burch 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 6-13 46.
Wellsville (55)
Max Jusianiec 6 1-3 13, Schmidt 3 0-1 6, Liam McKinley 6 0-0 16, Dunbar 2 0-2 5, Chaffee 1 0-0 2, Aidan Hart 6 1-4 13. Totals: 24 2-10 55. Corning 20 25 33 46 Wellsville 15 27 37 55
Three-point goals: Corning 4 (Rodriguez 2, Casey, Boychuck); Wellsville 5 (L. McKinley 4, Dunbar). Total fouls: Corning 16, Wellsville 13. Fouled out:
Maphosa.
JV:
Corning, 66-34.
GIRLS BASKETBALL AT OLEAN Buffalo Seminary (48)
Gareis 1 0-0 2, Johnsen 7 1-1 15, Celotto 2 0-0 4, Desjardins 2 1-5 5, Leslie 1 0-0 2, Eno 4 1-2 9, Franjoine 2 0-0 4, A. Nieves 1 0-0 2, I. Nieves 2 0-0 5. Totals: 22 3-9 48.
Archbishop Walsh (22)
N. Policastro 3 1-2 9, K. Policastro 3 3-3 10, Williams 0 1-4 1, Bailey 1 0-0 2, Howard 0 0-2 0. Totals: 7 5-11 22. Buffalo 10 23 35 48 Walsh 4 6 16 22
Three-point goals: Buffalo 1 (I. Nieves); Walsh 3 (N. Policastro 2, K. Policastro). Total fouls: Buffalo 14, Walsh 10. Fouled out: None.