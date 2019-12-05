FRANKLINVILLE — With a pin from Tyler Learn in the final match of the night, the Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford wrestling team knocked off Olean/Allegany-Limestone Thursday.
Learn’s pin at 138 pounds pushed Franklinville over the Huskies, 45-42, in a CCAA Div. I dual. He defeated Olean’s Isaiah Deemer in 40 seconds.
Also for the Panthers, Everett Leonard claimed an 8-2 decision over Chris Bargy.
“The meet came down to the final match and Tyler Learn got a huge pin for us,” Franklinville coach Scott Palmatier said. “It was exciting for the guys.”
The Panthers won six matches by forfeit, while Olean won four forfeits.
Olean’s Nate Gabler (126), Jeremiah Crivelli (160) and Conner Walsh (220) had pins.
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTY DIVISION I Bolivar-Richburg 60, Wellsville 24
BOLIVAR — Using eight pins, Bolivar-Richburg flexed its depth in a season-opening victories.
B-R picked up two forfeit victories and was two weight classes short of filling out a fill lineup.
“For the first match of the year I thought we came out really strong,” B-R coach Todd Taylor said. “Some of them are still young and we have a couple kids that are hurt and will be back soon. It was a good start to the year.
“As soon as everyone gets back, we’ll have a full lineup for the first time since, I think, 2002.”
Trey Buchholz (99), Dominic Stone (120), Dawson Yates (126), Kadin Tompkins (145), Brayden Day (160), Trent Sibble (182), Hudson Evingham (195) and Tyler Smith (220) all had pins for the Wolverines.
“Trent Sibble had been sick all week, hasn’t even practiced and they bumped their 170-pound wrestler (Hunter Brandes) up to face him,” Taylor said. “Trent wrestled real good.”
“Hudson Evingham won his first match in about two years. He stopped wrestling to play basketball, but he’s back this year and he looked real good.”
For Wellsville, Eagan Enke (285), Dale Abendinger (132) and Cole Hadfield (138) had pins.
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTY DIVISION II Alfred-Almond 54, Fillmore 17
ALMOND — Fillmore’s Matt Hatch (99 pounds) and Hayden Freeman (106) had pins and Isaac Sylvester (120) won by technical fall, but Alfred-Almond dominated the higher weight classes to earn the win.
“I thought our guys wrestled up to our potential,” Fillmore coach Mike Witkowski said. “We have a young team and got good matches out of our lightweights which was nice to see.”
A-A (1-0) won six classes by forfeit. The Eagles fell to 0-1.
AT BOLIVAR Bolivar-Richburg 60, Wellsville 24
99: Buchholz (BR) 2:42 Acker, 106: MacDonnell (BR) forfeit, 113: double forfeit, 120: Stone (BR) 1:24 Torruella, 126: Dawson Yates (BR) :53 Reily, 132: Albendinger (W) 1:50 Rhodes, 138: Hadfield (W) 1:49 Baldwin, 145: Tompkins (BR) 1:00 Pratt, 152: Karnuth (BR) forfeit, 160: Day (BR) :17 Black, 170: Stevens (W) forfeit, 182: Sibble (BR) 5:24 Brandes, 195: Evingham (BR) 1:32 Layfield, 220*: Smith (BR) :37 Rought, 285: Enke (W) :24 Dunn.
AT ALMOND Alfred-Almond 54, Fillmore 17
99: Hatch (F) 1:34 B. Ledbetter, 106: Freeman (F) 5:29 J. Scheesley, 113: double forfeit, 120: Sylvester (F) technical foul 16-0 Hunter-To, 126: double forfeit, 132: Davidson (A-A) forfeit, 138: Lloyd (A-A) 1:28 Herring, 145: Z. Ledbetter (A-A) 0:49 B. Beardsley, 152*: Dailey dec. 7-6 Beardsley, 160: Cook (A-A) forfeit, 170: Cushing (AA) maj dec. 10-0 Bliss, 182: Davidson (A-A) Forfeit, 195: Scheesley (A-A) forfeit, 220: Turner (A-A) forfeit, 285: Grove (A-A) forfeit.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Franklinville/C-R 45, Olean/A-L 42
99: Wozniak (F) forfeit, Coleman (F) forfeit, 113: Hatch (F) forfeit, 120: Chase (F) forfeit, 126: Gabler (O) 5:39 Wozniak, 132: Palmatier (F) forfeit, 138: Learn (F) :40 Deemer, 145*: Hatch (O) forfeit, 152: Paterniti (O) forfeit, 160: Crivelli (O) :12 Tinelli, 170: Lawton (F) forfeit, 182: Leonard (F) 8-2 Bargy, 195: Lippert (O) forfeit, 220: Walsh (O) 1:35 Wittenrich, 285: Addotta (O) forfeit.