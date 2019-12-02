OLEAN — Xavier Laverty started his 2019-20 boys basketball season with a milestone. Laverty scored 27 points, the fifth of which gave him 1,000 career points, in a 59-46 victory over Cattaraugus-Little Valley on Monday.
Also for the Eagles (1-0), Pat Tufino scored 17 points and Max Garvin had 14.
Kordell Oakes scored 15 points, while Josh Halterman had 12 points and Nick Savidge had 10 for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-1).
“It was our first game, so it was a little sloppy,” Walsh coach Andy Moore said. “The middle two quarters we didn’t defend or rebound very well, but the first quarter and the fourth, we played OK. They were very physical, they did a great job of rebounding the ball.”
NON-LEAGUE Bolivar-Richburg 67, Andover 33
ANDOVER — Landon Danaher paced Bolivar-Richburg (1-0) in its season opener, scoring 26 points on 11 field goals.
Landon’s brother, Riley Danaher, added 11 points and Camdyn MacDonnell had 14 points.
Preston Ordway led Andover (0-1) with 11 points.
AT OLEAN Cattaraugus-Little Valley (46)
Nick Savidge 4 0-0 10, Perkins 2 0-0 4, Furl 2 0-0 5, Josh Halterman 5 0-0 12, Kordell Oakes 6 1-4 15. Totals: 19 1-4 46.
Archbishop Walsh (59)
Xavier Laverty 8 8-13 27, Pat Tufino 5 4-6 17, Esposito 0 1-2 1, Max Garvin 4 4-4 14. Totals: 17 17-25 59. CLV 12 26 36 46 Walsh 20 30 38 59
Three-point goals: CLV 7 (Savidge 2, Furl, Halterman 2, Oakes 2); Walsh 8 (Laverty 3, Tufino 3, Garvin 2). Total fouls: CLV 23, Walsh 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT ANDOVER Bolivar-Richburg (67)
Riley Danaher 5 0-3 11, Landon Danaher 11 3-3 26, Wyatt Karnuth 2 2-3 6, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Greeson 3 0-0 8, Macdonnell 6 2-4 14. Totals: 28 7-13 67.
Andover (33)
Terhune 2 0-3 4, Cook 1 2-2 4, Dix 1 0-0 3, Walker 3 1-6 7, Grossman 2 0-0 4, Preston Ordway 5 0-0 11. Totals: 14 3-11 33. B-R 16 32 47 67 Andover 5 14 23 33
Three-point goals: B-R 4 (R. Danaher, L. Danaher, Greeson 2); Andover 2 (Dix, Ordway). Total fouls: B-R 14, Andover 16. Fouled out:
Terhune (A).
JV: B-R won.