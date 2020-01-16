CATTARAUGUS — Xavier Laverty led Archbishop Walsh (7-3) with 22 points and Max Garvin had 21 points and 11 rebounds in a road victory over Cattaraugus-Little Valley on Wednesday.
Ajhani Parks dished out nine assists for the Eagles, who beat the Timberwolves 64-30 in non-league play.
“I thought we shot the ball pretty well and moved the ball around very well tonight,” Walsh coach Andy Moore said.
Nick Savidge scored 12 points and Elijah Perkins pulled down nine rebounds to lead CLV (3-10).
“We shot about 20 percent from the field,” CLV coach Josh Forster. “We couldn’t get a shot to drop if we wanted to. We played hard, executed the plan, we just couldn’t get a shot to fall.”
NON-LEAGUE Tapestry Charter 75, Ellicottville 43
BUFFALO — Romeo Bell led Tapestry Charter (9-1) with 19 points as the Thunder Hawks handed Ellicottville just its second loss of the season.
Lamar Matthews scored 16 points and Massai Graham added 11 for Tapestry.
Logan Grinols scored 13 points for Ellicottville (9-2) and Clayton Rowland had nine points, five rebounds and three assists.
“I thought we came out a little timid, turned the ball over a lot, especially in the first quarter,” Eagles coach Dave McCann said. “We got it down to eight or 10 with a couple minutes to go in the second quarter. Tapestry made a run and got a big lead going into the half (41-21). They’re a solid team. They play well together. That’s a real good team we played against tonight.”
Marcus Whitman 63, Wellsville 41
RUSHVILLE — Jordan Lahue paced Marcus Whitman (8-4) with 26 points on 11 field goals, while Noah Hildreth added 13 points.
Max Jusianiec scored 12 points for Wellsville (6-6), while Eli Schmidt added 10.
AT CATTARAUGUS Archbishop Walsh (64)
Parks 2 0-0 4, M. Esposito 3 0-0 6, Laverty 8 2-4 22, From 1
0-0 2, Tufino 3 1-1 7, D. Esposito 1 0-0 2, Garvin 8 0-0 21. Totals: 26 3-5 64.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (30)
Colton 1 0-0 2, Savidge 3 4-4 12, Perkins 1 0-0 2, Halterman 3 2-3 9, Oakes 2 1-2 5. Totals: 10 7-9 30. Walsh 19 32 50 64 CLV 11 13 21 30
Three-point goals: Walsh 9 (Laverty 4, Garvin 5); CLV 3 (Savidge 2, Halterman). Total fouls: Walsh 15, CLV 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT BUFFALO Ellicottville (43)
Jimerson 0 3-3 3, L. Grinols 4 2-3 13, Logel 1 2-4 4, Rowland 4 0-2 9, Hutchinson 0 1-2 1, Chudy 2 1-2 5, J. Grinols 1 0-2 2, Newark 3 0-0 6. Totals: 15 9-18 43.
Tapestry Charter (75)
Eubanks 3 0-0 6, Johnson 1 1-2 4, Bell 9 1-1 19, Graham 5 1-2 11, Matthews 6 2-3 16, Washington 3 0-0 7, Wilson 1 1-2 3, Anderson 1 1-2 3, Pobywajlo 2 0-0 4. Totals: 31 7-12 75. Ellicottville 6 21 33 43 Tapestry Charter 23 41 66 75
Three-point goals: Ellicottville 4 (L. Grinols 3, Rowland); TC 3 (Matthews 2, Washington). Total fouls: Ellicottville 12, TC 17. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Tapestry won.
AT RUSHVILLE Wellsville (41)
Sands 1 0-0 2, Jusianiec 4 3-4 12, Schmidt 4 0-0 10, McKinley 1 1-2 3, Dunbar 3 1-1 7, Hart 1 1-2 3, Jones 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 6-9 41.
Marcus Whitman (63)
Herod 2 1-2 6, Royston 1 0-2 2, Hildreth 5 0-1 13, Prendergast 3 1-2 7, Miller 1 0-0 2, Lahue 11 0-0 26, Benedict 2 0-0 5, Tomion 0 2-2 2. Totals: 22 4-9 63. Wellsville 9 14 28 41 Marcus Whitman 9 26 54 63
Three-point goals: Wellsville 3 (Jusianiec, Schmidt 2); MW 9 (Benedict, Hildreth 3, Lahue 4, Herod). Total fouls: Wellsville 14, MW 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Wellsville, 38-30.