ANDOVER — Kate Howe led the Cuba-Rushford girls basketball team with 20 points, but her biggest play was an assist Thursday night.
Howe dished out the winning basket in the last minute of a 45-44 victory over Andover on Thursday night in Allegany County Div. I play.
“They got the ball back with 20 seconds left down by one,” Andover coach Jacob Bannerman said. “We doubled Kate, she got it into the paint and dished it off and the girl scored with a few seconds left. We got it back down but couldn’t score.
“We definitely did not play out best, hopefully it’s a wakeup call for us. But give credit to Cuba, they worked their butts off.”
Also for C-R (4-5), Taylor Searle had 11 points.
Emily Wahl had 20 points and seven rebounds for Andover (5-3), while Kelsie Neidermaier marked a near-triple double on 12 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Fillmore 48, Bolivar-Richburg 19
BOLIVAR — Hannah Roeske scored a game-high 18 points to help Fillmore (6-0) remain perfect on the season, while handing Bolivar-Richburg its first loss in the last seven games.
Emma Cole chipped in with 12 points for the Eagles, while Erin Mawn had nine points.
McKinlee Harris led the Wolverines (6-2) with seven points and four assists. Aliyah Cole added five points and eight rebounds.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Houghton 52, Scio 16
SCIO — Jessica Prentice racked up a team-high 19 points and Emma Retz finished with 17 to lead Houghton to its second-straight win.
Sarah Retz chipped in with 11 points for the Panthers (4-4), while Emily Tankeh added four.
Scio (1-7) was led by Ashlynn Scotchmer with seven points.
NON-LEAGUE Mount Morris 49, Friendship 47
FRIENDSHIP — Kadence Donohue powered Friendship with 21 points, seven steals and three blocks in a losing effort to Mount Morris (3-7).
Neveah Ross collected a double-double with 14 points and 11 blocks. Aaliyah Harmon had a team-high 12 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-7).
Hinsdale 63, Genesee Valley 27
HINSDALE — Kaitlyn Roberson paced Hinsdale to a win with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals.
Lindsey Veno added 20 points and 11 boards for the Bobcats (5-2).
For Genesee Valley (2-8), Hailey Herring had 10 points.
AT ANDOVER Cuba-Rushford (45)
Jaffe 2 0-2 4, Cole 2 0-0 4, Searle 5 0-0 11, Howe 6 5-8 20, Shaw 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 5-10 45.
Andover (44)
Spangenburg 2 0-2 5, Calladine 0 1-2 1, Simon 3 0-0 6, Wahl 5 8-13 20, K. Niedermaier 4 4-7 12. Totals: 14 13-24 44. C-R 12 21 33 45 Andover 14 24 33 44
Three-point goals: C-R 4 (Searle, Howe 3); Andover 3 (Spangenburg, Wahl 2). Total fouls: C-R 15, Andover 12. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
C-R, 36-22.
AT HINSDALE Genesee Valley (27)
Girusendorf 1 0-0 3, Aquila 3 0-2 7, H. Herring 4 1-4 10, Burrows 2 0-0 4, Ordway 1 0-0 3. Totals: 11 1-6 27.
Hinsdale (63)
Roberson 9 3-5 23, Chapman 2 1-2 5, Brooks 1 0-0 3, Przybyla 2 1-2 6, Jozwiak 2 0-0 4, Eastman 1 0-0 2, Veno 7 6-8 20. Totals: 24 11-17 63. Genesee Valley 5 15 21 27 Hinsdale 19 30 44 63
Three-point goals:
GV 4 (Girusendorf, Aquila, H. Herring, Ordway); Hinsdale 4 (Roberson 2, Brooks, Przybyla). Total fouls: GV 12, Hinsdale 9. Fouled out: None.
JV: Hindsale won.