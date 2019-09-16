EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Notes and quotes from the Bills’ 28-14 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium before 74,569 mostly disgruntled witnesses except, of course, the several thousand members of the Bills Mafia who made the trip for the second consecutive week:
— Thus far this season the Bills have scored six touchdowns and their drives, in order, have been 85, 80, 75, 70, 98 and 75 yards.
When asked what that said about his team, coach Sean McDermott pointed out, “There’s very few gimmes in this league … these games are hard to win, it’s hard to drive the ball 60, 70, 80 yards multiple times in a game. It speaks to our mental toughness. Putting one play after another, moving from one play to the next and stringing some drives together and not hurting ourselves too much. It was great to see in two consecutive games.”
Quarterback Josh Allen added of his offense’s ability to generate long drives, “Not only is it a momentum-booster for the offense, the defense sees it and they’re energetic about it too. (Converting) those third downs is huge … making sure that we’re staying on the field and giving those guys as much a break as possible. We’re trying to control time of possession by taking care of the football and that’s a recipe for success.”
— This from former OTH sports writer Mike Vaccaro, now the lead columnist for the New York Post, of Buffalo going 2-0 at the Meadowlands: “It’s entirely possible the Bills will have more wins at MetLife Stadium this season than the Jets and Giants combined.”
— The Bills’ first takeaway was an interception of a tipped Eli Manning pass by defensive end Trent Murphy, Buffalo’s initial one of the season. It was also the first pick of Murphy’s six-year career. The second was an interception by safety Jordan Poyer late in the fourth quarter.
— Buffalo’s first sack of Manning was split by second-year defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander. Alexander now has one full sack on the season; he got a half in the win over the Jets. Harrison’s half sack was the first of his career.
— Bills running back Frank Gore, who didn’t score a rushing touchdown last season in 14 games with Miami, got his first since the 2017 season on a 1-yard fourth-quarter burst.
— Giants running back Saquon Barkley, the former Penn State star, rushed for 107 yards on 18 carries, marking the ninth time in his 18-game career that he’s surpassed the 100-yard mark. He scored on a 27-yard run at the end of the Giants’ first possession – he had four carries for 55 yards on that drive – giving him 16 touchdowns in those 18 games.
— The Giants sacked Allen three times. Linebacker Markus Golden and defensive lineman Olsen Pierre had one each and linebacker Lorenzo Carter and rookie linebacker Oshane Ximines shared one. New York had no sacks in the 35-17 season-opening loss at Dallas.
— Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer left the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion when hit hard by Bills’ safety Micah Hyde after a reception. He didn’t return.
—Bills cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Levi Wallace topped the team in both tackles and solo stops with eight apiece.
Rookie first round draft choice Ed Oliver, a defensive tackle, was credited with two assists and a deflected pass but seemed to get better penetration than any game including the three he played in preseason.
Giants free safety Antoine Bethea had a game-high 10 tackles.
— Inactives for the Bills were tight end Tyler Kroft (foot), wide receiver/kick returner Andre Roberts (quad), cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring), offensive linemen Ike Boettger, Conor McDermott and Ryan Bates and safety Jaquan Johnson.
Kroft was replaced by blocking specialist Lee Smith and Siran Neal took over for Johnson at the nickel corner spot.
Among the Giants inactives were starting wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) and reserve wideout Darius Slaton (hamstring). Bennie Fowler replaced Sheppard.