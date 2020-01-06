WATKINS GLEN — Max Jusianiec posted a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead Wellsville 64-54 over Groton in the consolation match of the Watkins Glen Tournament.
The Lions snapped a two-game losing skid with the win and move to 6-5 overall.
“Great bounce back win,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said. “Groton was a very physical team with a lot of talent. Great defense and rebounding were key for us.”
Also in double digits for Wellsville were Eli Schmidt with 12 points and Liam McKiney chipped in with 13. Logan Dunbar finished with six points and eight rebounds.
Kalib Manning led the way for Groton (4-4) with 18 points and one 3-pointer.
NON-LEAGUE
New Life Christian 70, Syracuse Wolfpack 50SYRACUSE — Gabe Lucena and Timothy Hutter combined for 55 points and offensive outburst in the third quarter powered New Life Christian (6-1) past Syracuse Saturday.
“The third quarter was very decisive for us,” New Life Christian coach James Hutter said. “Gabe (Lucena) and Timothy (Hutter) came out strong and got us 26 points in the quarter to their eight points.”
Lucena finished the game with 31 points and seven assists, while Hutter posted a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Andrew Williams led Syracuse with 20 points.
Holland 67, Cuba-Rushford 50
HOLLAND — Andrew Clement finished with a team-high 18 points, including three 3-pointers in a Cuba-Rushford loss to Holland.
Dan Emerson added eight points and Grady McCumiskey finished with seven for the Rebels (2-4).
Josh Ostrowski and Mark Lewandowski powered Holland (6-1) with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
GIRLS BASKETBALLNON-LEAGUECanisteo-Greenwood 90, Cuba-Rushford 48CANISTEO — Lillian Mullen tallied 35 points and Elaine Roach finished with 27 to lead Canisteo-Greenwood over Cuba-Rushford.
The Rebels suffered their second-straight loss to Canisteo-Greenwood and move to 2-5 overall.
Kate Howe led Cuba-Rushford with 26 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL AT HOLLAND Cuba-Rushford (50)
Eddy 1 0-0 3, Brooks 1 3-4 5, Chamberlain 2 1-4 6, Konytkowski 0 1-2 1, Clement 5 3-5 18, Williams 1 0-0 2, McCumiskey 0 7-10 7, Emerson 3 1-2 8. Totals: 13 15-25 50.
Holland (67)
Perry 3 3-4 10, Nellis 6 0-0 13, Kirsch 2 2-2 7, Ostrowski 6 1-1 14, Scheffler 4 0-0 8, Lewandowski 4 4-6 13, Pikett 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 10-13 67. C-R 21 27 39 50 Holland 13 26 45 67
Three-point goals: C-R 6 (Eddy, Chamberlain, Clement 3, Emerson); Holland 5 (Perry, Nellis, Kirsch, Ostrowski Lewandowski). Total fouls: C-R 14 Holland 22. Fouled out:
None.
AT SYRACUSE New Life Christian (70)
Gabe Lucena 11 5-9 31, Hutter 11 2-5 24, Andoh 3 0-0 6, Ampiah-Kwofi 3 0-0 6, Ofori 1 0-0 3. Totals: 29 7-14 70.
Syracuse Wolfpack (50)
Andrew Williams 7 3-4 20, Nathan Luke 6 3-4 15, Jarvis 2 1-2 5, Rank 1 0-0 2, Hamacher 0 1-2 1, Gabriele 1 0-0 2, Hudgins 2 0-0 5. Totals: 19 8-12 50. NLC 15 23 49 70 SW 7 23 31 50
Three-point goals: NLC 5 (Lucena 4, Ofori); SW 4 (Williams 3, Hudgins). Total fouls: NLC 12, SW 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT WATKINS GLEN Groton (54)
Manning 6 5-5 18, Vanbenschoten 6 0-0 12, Lucey 5 1-3 11, Riley-Isreal 2 0-0 4, Slade 2 0-0 4, Eldred 2 0-0 5. Totals: 23 6-8 54.
Wellsville (64)
Sands 1 0-0 2, Jusianiec 10 6-7 28, Schmidt 5 0-2 12, McKinley 4 3-7 13, Dunbar 2 2-2 6, Chaffee 1 0-0 2, Hard 0 1-4 1. Totals: 23 12-22 64. Groton 10 23 30 54 Wellsville 19 32 45 64
Three-point goals: Groton 2 (Manning, Eldred); Wellsville 6 (Jusianiec 2, Schmidt 2, McKinley 2). Total fouls: Groton 19, Wellsville 13. Fouled out:
Lucey (G).
GIRLS BASKETBALL AT CANISTEO Cuba-Rushford (48)
Howe 8 10-14 26, Searle 3 1-2 8, Jaffe 3 0-0 6, Forward 2 0-0 4, Demick 1 0-0 2, Shaw 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 11-16 48.
Canisteo-Greenwood (90)
Mullen 12 2-3 35, Roach 13 1-4 27, Ambuski 6 2-4 14, Reese 3 0-0 6, Burd 2 0-2 4, Sharp 1 0-0 2, Sable 1 0-2 2. Totals: 38 5-15 90.