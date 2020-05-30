This has been an unusual spring. Being in the woods every day for the last six weeks scouting and hunting gobblers, I gradually became aware of subtle differences from May of previous years.
First, the turkeys were more difficult than usual. Not that this isn’t all that unusual for a week or two. Turkeys follow their own little patterns and are influenced by conditions we as humans are unable to detect.
Fish and most all other game behavior can be predicted with a fair chance of success. They are very aware of the sun and the moon and their relative positions to one another.
Many a night I’ve caught bass right up until the time the moon pops up over the horizon. The bite turns off immediately. You’d think the fish would hit better with the additional moon light, but maybe the bait fish feel more vulnerable and hide. Who can say? But having the moon underfoot is always a good thing.
The barometric pressure also has a dramatic influence on most game and fish as well. When the barometer begins to drop things heat up. Muskies, those moody and unpredictable, toothy, predators usually turn on when the barometric pressure is 30 or below. If you can be on the water then the odds are you’ll have hits and follows, maybe even catch one. I’ve had some of my best days on the water just before a big storm with a rapidly dropping barometer.
Deer especially move during lower pressures and follow the solunar table’s predicted feeding times. If you’re seeing lots of deer on your way to the lake odds are the fishing will be good.
Turkey gobblers, however, pay no attention to either barometric pressure or the solunar tables in my experience. If one of you has figured out any pattern at all on what makes a turkey gobble one day and not the next, I’d love to hear from you. I’m, frankly, baffled by them.
This spring the majority of gobblers simply refused to gobble. That makes hunting them almost impossible and getting up morning after morning and hearing very little is tough on a hunter. At least hearing a gobble is a thrill in itself and gives you some hope, but this has been largely a silent spring. Some had success, but many expert hunters have yet to bag a bird. We’re all scratching our heads and wondering what’s going on.
For the first three weeks of gobbler season the birds refused to show themselves in the fields as they usually do. A nice spring rain more often than not brings the turkeys out in the wide open spaces as they search for worms, insects and eat the nice moist, fresh spring grass and little shoots and sprouts popping up. Not this year.
Then, it rained last week, Thursday I believe, and the fields were suddenly full of gobblers, few gobbling of course, but why did they suddenly decide to appear? What changed?
As I’m sure you noticed we’ve had a fair amount of rain this spring and the many little mud holes and puddles this creates in ditches and old roads provides perfect spawning for tree frogs, peepers and toads. I’m shocked at how few of them have any of the above in them. Usually, the many puddles are filled with long strings of toad spawn while others are swarming with tiny, tree frog or peeper tadpoles. Where did they go? Has the weather been too cool or are there simply fewer frogs and toads around? Is the coon and possum population up and devouring them? I have no idea the reason.
After a rain the roads and trails generally have an abundance of the very pretty reddish orange eastern newt. These are juveniles, when adult they become olive green on top, their bellies revealing scattered black spots on a brilliant yellow background. I’ve seen very few this spring and I miss their bright colors.
One creature I have seen an increase in is the rose-breasted crosbeak. These robin-sized birds are black-backed with white patches on their wings. The top of their brilliant white breast is adorned with a beautiful red patch that gives them a strikingly appearance.
Grosbeaks migrate to South and Central America for the winter and it appears a great many have made the trip successfully this year, and that’s a good thing.
Mother Nature’s ordained balances and one creature’s high may be another’s low. There’s no way I can say with any certainty that the usually flourishing mud puddles and corresponding lack of newts are in any way related. Some newts spawn on land, others in water. The fact all the species are down a bit in population certainly suggests a common thread, but I have no idea what it may be.
Yes, it’s been a different spring, we haven’t had snow for a while or a frost, but did this year. However, the apple and pear trees all have blossoms and didn’t appear to be affected. Oaks and other nut trees bud later in the spring and they should be fine as well, perhaps we can hope for a good mast crop this year.
I certainly hope you were successful in bagging a nice gobbler. As I mentioned, many have not, this has been the toughest spring I’ve hunted. It’s hard to believe how many gobblers are out there, but you’d never know by listening.
Chautauqua Lake crappie and walleye fishermen are finding tough going as well. My sources tell me both species are being elusive. At first they thought it was the colder weather, but once it warmed up, nothing changed.
Well, for whatever reason this spring is proving difficult. All we can do is keep trying and hoping for the best.
(Wade Robertson is an award-winning outdoor writer whose articles have been published in Pennsylvania Outdoor News, Pennsylvania Game News, Fur, Fish & Game and other publications. His email is wadewrites3006@gmail.com.)