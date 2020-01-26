OLEAN — The Olean High boys basketball team used 11 made 3-pointers to power itself to a 67-62 win over Hilton on Saturday.
Covi James led the Huskies (10-5) with six made 3-pointers en route to scoring 23 points. Zion James hit three from beyond the arch and finished with 12 points. Jason Brooks tallied 13 points and made one 3-pointer.
Olean trailed by four at the end of the first quarter, but the offense became red hot in the second quarter and outscored Hilton, 24-19. The Huskies took a 35-34 lead into halftime.
Olean maintained control of the game from there as it held a four-point lead heading into the final quarter.
Jah’Karee McClain and Daniel Klein each chipped in with eight points, while Kamdyn McClain finished with three points.
The Huskies extend its current win streak to four games.
Leading the way for the Cadets (7-7) was Landon Ciliberto with 13 points. Hilton had five players score at least seven points.
IACArchbishop Walsh 51, Central Baptist 45OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh was lights out from beyond the arch as it extended its win streak to four games on Saturday against Central Baptist.
Xavier Laverty led the Eagles (10-3) with 23 points on six made field goals and shooting 7-for-10 from the line. Laverty made a team-high four 3-pointers. Max Garvin chipped in with 16 points and made three 3-pointers, while Patricio Tufino finished with nine points and two baskets from range.
Central Baptist’s Ryan Satchel had 14 points.
ECIC DIV. IIIPioneer 60, Springville 38YORKSHIRE — Pioneer improves to 3-9 with the 22-point victory over Springville on Saturday. No further information was given to the Times Herald.
NON-LEAGUE Houghton 54, Arkport/Canaseraga 34CANASERAGA — Ayo Banwo guided Houghton to its sixth win in a row on Saturday by scoring 17 points and finishing with nine rebounds.
Samuel Morah added 10 points for the Panthers (8-1), while Lee Murray tallied nine and Gennaro Picco had eight.
Nate Herman led Arkport/Canaseraga (0-11) with 10 points.
DAN BARKLEY SHOWCASEAvoca 81, Bolivar-Richburg 46ALFRED — Landon Danaher paced Bolivar-Richburg with 22 points, as the Wolverines (4-10) suffered its seventh consecutive loss on Saturday.
Wyatt Karnuth chipped in with nine points, while Camdyn MacDonell had eight and Riley Danaher finished with seven.
Avoca (13-1) was led by Devin Stowe with 29 points on 12 made field goals and 3-for-7 from the line. Stowe was named player of the game.
Jasper-Troupsburg 50, Scio 45ALFRED — Scio’s six-game win streak came to an end on Saturday at the Dan Barkley Showcase with a loss to Jasper-Troupsburg.
Scio moves to 9-2, while the Wildcats improve to 10-4.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
Genesee Valley 80, Prattsburgh 76
ALFRED — Cody Schneider was named player of the game after scoring 30 points and recording 14 rebounds in a four-point win over Prattsburgh.
Evan Windus also posted a double-double for the Jaguars (10-3) with 25 points and 19 rebounds. Brock Ellsessor finished with 13 points and Trevor Clark had nine.
“They played with a lot of energy and played all 32 minutes,” Genesee Valley coach Lintz Bliven said. “They wanted this one. They played from start to finish to earn the win. If we can do this the rest of the year, we will be a tough team to beat.”
Mason Putnam put on a show for Prattsburgh (11-3), scoring 50 points on 16 made field goals and shooting 11-for-14 from the charity stripe. Putnam made seven 3-pointers.
AT OLEAN Central Baptist (45)
A. Holland 1 2-4 4, G. Holland 2 0-0 4, Mersmann 5 3-7 13, Nixon 3 4-8 10, Satchel 5 0-2 14. Totals: 16 9-21 45.
Archbishop Walsh (51)
Parks 0 0-1 0, Laverty 6 7-10 23, Tufino 2 3-4 9, Maine 1 0-0 3, Garvin 6 1-2 16. Totals: 15 11-17 51. Central 13 16 28 45 Walsh 11 26 38 51
Three-point goals: Central 4 (Satchel 4); Walsh 10 (Laverty 4, Tufino 2, Maine, Garvin 3). Total fouls: Central 17, Walsh 17. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Hilton (62)
Hill 3 1-6 8, Prince 3 1-2 8, Alabaugh 2 0-0 6, Story 1 3-3 5, Ciliberto 6 1-1 13, Burkis 1 0-0 3, Graziano 1 1-1 3, Kurtz 3 1-2 7, Trubia 2 3-4 7, Reyes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 11-19 62.
Olean (67)
Z. James 3 3-5 12, K. McClain 1 0-0 3, C. James 7 3-5 23, Brooks 5 2-2 13, J. McClain 3 2-4 8, Klein 4 0-0 8. Totals: 23 10-16 67. Hilton 15 34 46 62 Olean 11 35 50 67
Three-point goals: Hilton 5 (Hill, Price, Alabaugh 2, Burkis); Olean 11 (Z. James 3, K. McClain, C. James 6, Brooks). Total fouls: Hilton 14, Olean 14. Fouled out:
Trubia (H).
AT CANASERAGA Houghton (54)
Murray 4 0-0 9, Banwo 6 5-8 17, Mazuka 2 0-0 4, Tran 1 0-2 2, Picco 3 1-3 8, Fang 1 0-0 2, Habecker 1 0-0 2, Morah 5 0-3 10. Totals: 23 6-16 54.
Arkport/Canaseraga (34)
Sleight 1 0-0 3, R. Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Gilbert 2 0-0 5, Herman 2 5-7 10, Cassata 2 0-0 4, E. Reynolds 4 0-1 8. Totals: 13 5-8 34. Houghton 13 21 46 54 A/C 5 13 22 34
Three-point goals: Houghton 2 (Murray, Picco); A/C 2 (Gilbert, Herman). Total fouls: Houghton 11, A/C 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT ALFRED Avoca (81)
Brandow 2 0-0 4, Slayton 0 1-2 1, Stowe 12 3-7 29, Hopkins 5 0-0 10, Stark 5 0-1 10, Derick 1 0-0 2, Jensen 8 0-1 19, Hoad 2 0-0 4, Hammond 1 0-1 2. Totals: 36 4-12 81.
Bolivar-Richburg (48)
R. Danaher 3 0-3 7, L. Danaher 6 10-12 22, Karnuth 3 1-2 9, Scott 1 0-0 2, MacDonell 4 0-0 8. Totals: 17 11-17 48. Avoca 24 43 61 81 B-R 11 20 28 48
Three-point goals: Avoca 5 (Stowe 2, Jensen 3); B-R 3 (Karnuth 2, R. Danaher). Total fouls: Avoca 13, B-R 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT ALFRED Genesee Valley (80)
Clark 4 0-0 9, Windus 9 5-10 25, Ellsessor 5 2-2 13, Gordan 1 0-2 3, Schneider 12 4-6 30. Totals: 31 11-20 80.
Prattsburgh (76)
Johnson 5 0-0 11, Putnam 16 11-14 50, Crowder 2 0-0 5, Anderson 0 2-4 2, Hively 3 0-1 8. Totals: 26 13-19 76. GV 22 42 67 80 Prattsburgh 17 34 54 76
Three-point goals: GV 5 (Schneider 2, Ellsessor, Clark, Windus); Prattsburgh 11 (Putnam 7, Crowder, Hively 2, Johnson). Total fouls: GV 18, Prattsburgh 19. Fouled out: Windus (GV), Anderson (P), Crowder (P).