OLEAN — Using big second and third quarters to pull away from No. 15 Springville, the Olean High boys basketball team rolled to a victory in its playoff opener Wednesday night.
Leading 14-9 after the first quarter, Olean outscored Springville 44-19 over the next two quarters and won, 72-43, in a Section 6 Class B1 second round playoff game.
Covi James led No. 7 Olean (15-6) with 22 points. Dan Klein added 17 points and Jason Brooks had 14 points.
“Jason Brooks did a great job sharing the ball with his teammates,” coach Tim Kolasinski said. “Dan Klein was really tough on the offensive glass for us.
“We started a little slowly and once our defense picked up it turned the game to our pace, we were able to hit our stride and pull away.”
Austin Boies scored 20 points for No. 15 Springville (3-19).
SECTION 6 PLAYOFFS
CLASS A2 FIRST ROUND
South Park 79, Pioneer 31
BUFFALO — Anthony Mack highlighted three double-figure scorers with 21 points to lead No. 6 South Park.
Davon White added 18 points while Chris Coleman finished with 13.
No. 11 Pioneer (6-15) was paced by Kaleb Phillips with eight points.
CLASS C2 FIRST ROUND
Franklinville 50, Global Concepts 43
FRANKLINVILLE — A dominant second quarter and the tandem of Logan and Blake Frank powered No. 8 Franklinville to the quarterfinals with a win over Global Concepts.
“The Frank brothers carried us tonight on offense,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said. “We played fantastic defense in the second quarter which allowed us to go on a 15-4 run. We endured a run by them in the third, but we were able to hold on to the lead and keep it from there.”
Logan Frank was a rebound shy of a double-double as he finished with 29 points and nine boards. Blake Frank added 16 points for the Panthers (9-12). Zachary Wolfer collected five rebounds while Matt Peters had five assists.
No. 9 Global Concept was led by Lavardi Mance and Jesus Alvarez with 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Franklinville travels to top-seeded Randolph on Friday at 7 p.m.
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS
CLASS D2 FIRST ROUND
Destiny Christian 53, Belfast 52
BELFAST — No. 8 Belfast lost a heartbreaker in its first round playoff game, falling to 8-13.
No. 9 Destiny Christian improved to 6-14.
Bradford 90, Whitesville 36
BRADFORD — Jordan Sutryk poured in 31 points to lead No. 4 Bradford over Whitesville.
Blaze Machuga added 18 points for the Braves (16-5) while Logan Ayers finished with 15.
Jesse Pensyl led Whitesville (2-18) with 11 points.
Bradford advances to the quarterfinals and faces No. 5 Houghton on Saturday.
Houghton 72, Friendship 30
HOUGHTON — A strong offensive output from eighth grader Gennaro Picco led No. 5 Houghton to a rout over No. 12 Friendship.
Picco led the Panthers (13-5) with 32 points. He knocked down 13 field goals, including four from beyond the arc. He also went a perfect 2-for-2 from the line.
Lee Murray chipped in 10 points for Houghton while Loik Mazuka had seven. Ayo Banwo, Chris Habecker and Samuel Morah each notched six points.
Blake Hewitt led Friendship (2-17) with 13 points.
Houghton travels to No. 4 Bradford in Saturday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m.
Romulus 86, Andover 48
DUNDEE — Spencer Cook scored 19 points in a season-ending playoff loss for Andover.
The No. 10 Panthers finish the year at 5-16.
No. 7 Romulus (8-13) advanced to play No. 2 Scio (16-4) on Saturday.