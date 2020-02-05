FRIENDSHIP — Houghton had five players score over eight points to remain perfect in Allegany County Division II league play with a 60-24 win over Friendship.
Houghton jumped out to a commanding 24-7 lead after the first quarter and never lost control from there. The Panthers led 43-9 at halftime, but Friendship was able to cut the deficit to 52-19 at the end of the third period.
Houghton (10-3, 6-0) was paced by Loik Mazuka with 12 points. Chris Habecker chipped in with 10 points. Lee Murray and Gennaro Picco each had nine points, and were the only two Houghton players to record a 3-pointer. Ayo Banwo finished with eight points.
Blake Hewitt led Friendship (2-12, 1-5) with 11 points off five made field goals, including a 3-pointer.
Houghton returns to action on Saturday by hosting Destiny Christian at 1:30 p.m. Friendship travels to Scio on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
ECIC DIV. III Cheektowaga 57, Pioneer 37
CHEEKTOWAGA — Kaleb Phillips paced Pioneer with 13 points and Joseph Stover finished with eight points in a loss to Cheektowaga.
Gabe Fisher added six points for the Panthers (4-11).
Cheektowaga (8-7) was led by Nevada Eldridge with 12 points.
NON-LEAGUE Hammondsport 102, Andover 24
HAMMONDSPORT — Andover falls to 4-12 overall with the setback against Hammondsport.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
AT FRIENDSHIP Houghton (60)
Murray 4 0-0 9, Banwo 4 0-0 8, Mazuka 6 0-0 12, Tran 1 0-0 2, Degolyer 1 1-2 3, Habecker 4 2-2 10, Morah 3 1-2 7, Picco 4 0-0 9. Totals: 27 4-6 60.
Friendship (24)
Hosley 0 1-2 1, Hewitt 5 0-2 11, A. Moore 3 0-1 7, T. Moore 1 0-0 2, Breckenbridge 1 0-0 3. Totals: 10 1-7 24. Houghton 24 43 52 60 Friendship 7 9 19 24
Three-point goals: Houghton 2 (Picco, Murray); Friendship 3 (Hewitt, A. Moore, Breckenbridge). Total fouls: Houghton 10, Friendship 7. Fouled out:None.