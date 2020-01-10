PORTVILLE — Knocking down 14 three-pointers in its second game in a new league, the Franklinville girls basketball team flexed its offensive muscle while knocking off the defending CCAA East I champions Thursday night.
Franklinville cruised to a 62-41 win over Portville, led by Dani Haskell’s 30 points and Abby McCoy’s 18 (all on six three-pointers). Abby Burrell chipped in 11 points for the Panthers (5-3, 2-0).
Leading 26-20 at halftime, Franklinville outscored Portville 36-21 in the second half.
“I felt like in the first half we were in the game even though we weren’t hitting shots,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “But those two in the third quarter, Dani was 5-of-8 and Abby (McCoy) was 2-of-2. That just got us in too big of a hole and we couldn’t get out of it. Those two were on fire. And Abby Burrell was hitting threes tonight too, so that makes it tough. You can’t just focus on those two.”
For Portville (7-2, 1-1), Karly Welty had 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists; Mallory Welty had eight points, 11 rebounds and three assists; Lillian Bentley had 10 points, while Shayla Wilhelm had seven points and 15 boards.
“Hopefully we can play them better next time,” Welty said. “I felt like overall we did a good job rebounding and we were aggressive, but when the other team shoots 50 percent and you shoot 20-something, you’re not going to win most of the time.”
CCAA EAST II Salamanca 35, Pine Valley 31
SALAMANCA — Nizhoni Kennedy scored 11 points with five rebounds to lead Salamanca (1-7) to its first win.
Jaeden Hubbard had nine points and Kylee Dowdy had five rebounds for the Warriors.
“My kids played hard,” Salamanca coach Bryelle Wallin said. “It was nice to see them finish a game. We’ve been in this position before and didn’t finish. This time they held their composure and put the game away. “
For Pine Valley, Maggie King scored 11 points.
Ellicottville 59, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 54
ELLICOTTVILLE — Camryn Earley scored 13 points, Makenna Smith added 12 and Allison Rowland scored 10 as Ellicottville (4-6) improved to 2-0 in league play.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley (3-7), Alex Minnekine scored 16 points, Madeline Jones had 12 and Emma Rupp had 11.
CCAA WEST I Dunkirk 88, Allegany-Limestone 55
ALLEGANY — Tierney Hemphill scored 13 points and Taylor Davis had 12 as Allegany-Limestone suffered its fifth-straight loss.
“We played alright tonight, but they blew our doors off in the third quarter,” Allegany-Limestone coach Chad Lyter said. “We were close in every other quarter, but they outscored us 29-9 in the third. We would turn the ball over and they scored, it was that simple.”
Grace DeCapua, Gianna DeRose, Jenna Louser and Maddie Callen each had six points for the Gators (2-7).
Dunkirk (7-1) was led by Nadara Odell with 31 points and Olivia Smith added 14.
Chautauqua Lake 56, Olean 44
OLEAN — Norah Sweitzer scored 12 pints and Chrissy Martin had 11 in a loss for Olean (1-9).
Lily Woodis scored 14 points and Alexis Jacobson had 12 for Chautauqua Lake (7-3).
Leah Williams pulled down seven rebounds for the Huskies (1-9).
“We had a rough first half and definitely picked it up in the second half,” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker said. “We just need to keep working hard and doing the little things and get better each game.”
IAC New Life Christian 50, St. Mary’s School for the Deaf 20
BUFFALO — Sydney Feldbauer earned a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead New Life Christian to its third consecutive win.
Destinee Ayoh added 12 points, while Maame Ohemeng finished with 10 points and five steals.
St. Mary’s was led by Cami Cole with nine points.
New Life Christian improves to 5-1 with the result.
AT PORTVILLE Franklinville (62)
Milligan 0 0-2 0, Jackson 0 0-2 0, Brennan 0 1-2 1, Burrell 4 0-0 11, Graves 1 0-0 2, Haskell 11 3-3 30, McCoy 6 0-0 18. Totals: 22 4-9 62.
Portville (41)
M. Welty 3 0-0 8, K. Welty 5 4-7 16, Bentley 5 0-0 10, Wilhelm 2 3-4 7, Wyant 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-11 41. Franklinville 8 26 48 62 Portville 9 20 35 41
Three-point goals: Franklinville 14 (McCoy 6, Haskell 5, Burrell 3); Portville 4 (M. Welty 2, K. Welty 2). Total fouls: Franklinville 9, Portville 12. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Portville won.
AT SALAMANCA Pine Valley (31)
Fadale 1 1-2 3, King 5 0-2 11, Swanson 3 0-0 6, Sandy 1 1-4 4, Tunstall 2 0-0 4, Campbell 1 1-3 3. Totals: 13 3-11 31.
Salamanca (35)
Brown 3 0-1 6, Hill 0 2-2 2, Warrior 0 1-2 1, Kennedy 4 0-0 11, Dowdy 3 0-0 6, Hubbard 3 3-4 9. Totals: 13 6-9 35. Pine Valley 6 12 21 31 Salamanca 12 18 24 35
Three-point goals: Pine Valley 2 (King, Sandy); Salamanca 3 (Kennedy 3). Total fouls: Pine Valley 7, Salamanca 18. Fouled out:
Hill (S).
JV:
Salamanca, 46-41.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Cattar augus-Little Valley (54)
Bernardi 1 0-0 2, Al. Minnekine 6 2-5 16, Jones 5 2-2 12, Ab. Minnekine 0 0-2 0, Mikowicz 3 1-2 7, Rupp 5 1-4 11, Halterman 0 2-4 2, Dorman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 8-21 54.
Ellicottville (59)
Smith 3 4-6 12, Ruiz 4 0-4 9, Rowland 5 0-0 10, Eddy 3 0-0 6, Nuzzo 3 2-2 9, Earley 5 2-6 13. Totals: 23 9-19 59. CLV 7 16 36 54 Ellicottville 15 29 42 59
Three-point goals: CLV 2 (Al. Minnekine 2); Ellicottville 5 (Smith 2, Ruiz, Nuzzo, Earley). Total fouls: CLV 18, Ellicottville 21. Fouled out: Ruiz (E).
AT ALLEGANY Dunkirk (88)
Davis 1 0-0 2, Garcia 3 2-4 11, Odell 13 5-6 31, Rodriguez 1 0-0 3, Beehler 3 3-5 9, Nance 6 4-4 16, Smith 5 0-0 14, Carter 1 0-1 2, Dicara 0 0-2 0. Totals: 33 14-22 88.
Alle
gany-Limestone (55)
Davis 5 2-4 12, Ralston 1 0-0 2, DeCapua 3 0-0 6, DeRose 2 0-0 6, Hemphill 6 1-3 13, Louser 3 0-0 6, Giardini 1 2-4 4, Callen 3 0-0 6. Totals: 24 5-11 55. Dunkirk 13 35 64 88 A-L 13 26 35 55
Three-point goals: Dunkirk 8 (Garcia 3, Rodriguez, Smith 4); A-L 2 (DeRose). Total fouls: Dunkirk 12, A-L 18. Fouled out:
Davis (D), DeRose (A-L).
AT OLEAN Chautauqua Lake (56)
Henry 3 0-2 6, Roush 1 3-4 6, Alfa 1 1-2 4, Perdue 1 4-8 7, Obert 1 3-4 5, Jacobson 4 3-4 12, Weise 0 2-2 2, Woodis 4 4-5 14. Totals: 15 20-31 56.
Olean (44)
Gibbons 2 1-7 5, Martin 4 1-2 11, Sweitzer 5 1-2 12, Parks 1 0-0 2, Federowicz 2 2-2 6, L. Williams 2 0-0 4, M. Williams 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 5-13 44. CL 16 29 43 56 Olean 5 14 23 44
Three-point goals: CL 6 (Roush, Alfa, Perdue, Jacobson, Woodis 2); Olean 3 (Martin 2, Sweitzer). Total fouls: CL 15, Olean 19. Fouled out:
Parks, L. Williams (O).
JV:
CL won.
AT BUFFALO New Life Christian (50)
Ayoh 6 0-0 12, M. Ohemeng 4 1-2 10, Feldbauer 5 0-0 10, N. Ohemeng 3 0-0 6, Ngunyi 3 0-0 6, Silva 1 0-2 2, Amoakuh 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 1-4 50.
St. Mary’s School for the Deaf (20)
Cole 4 1-2 9, Jurado 2 3-6 7, Stauffer 2 0-0 4, Watson 0 0-0 0, Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4-8 20. NLC 13 23 34 50 St. Mary’s 2 6 12 20
Three-point goals: NLC 1 (M. Ohemeng); St. Mary’s 0. Total fouls: NLC 8, St. Mary’s 5. Fouled out: None.