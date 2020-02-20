DUNKIRK — The Allegany-Limestone girls basketball team scored a season-high for points, but Dunkirk shot too well from three-point range and took too many free throws for the Gators to keep up on Wednesday.
Dunkirk sank 10 three-pointers in an 84-61 CCAA West I victory over A-L.
Gianna DeRose led A-L (3-16) with 13 points, while Devin Ralston and Taylor Davis had 12 points each. Tierney Hemphill grabbed 18 rebounds.
Nadara Odell paced Dunkirk (19-1) with 25 points, Kymilondjie Nance had 16, Olivia Smith 15 and Tachiana Garcia 10.
“We played really well, they just shoot the ball so well,” A-L coach Chad Lyter said. “We made a run at the beginning of the third, cut the halftime lead to eight with about three minutes to go, but they pushed it back out (to 13) at the end of the quarter.
“We cut it to 11 right off the bat in the fourth, but ran out of gas. We shot the ball well tonight but we couldn’t get to the foul line. That’s our season-high, 61 points, but it’s not enough when they get 84.”
NON-LEAGUE Portville 59, Olean 42
OLEAN — Karly and Mallory Welty, and a third-quarter offensive surge by Portville proved to be the difference in a win over Olean.
Karly Welty led the Panthers (14-5) to its fourth consecutive victory with 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Mallory Welty added 17 points and had eight rebounds and three assists of her own. Shayla Wilhelm brought down a team-high 10 rebounds and finished with four points. Reggie Tkacik finished with four points and six rebounds, while Lillian Bentley had nine points.
“My girls struggled with the physicality of the game in the first half,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “We also did not do a good job of communicating on defense and were letting them get to the rim. Our half-time talk focused on coming out and setting the tone in the third and playing tougher. I think the girls took it to heart since we outscored the Huskies 22 to 7. Karly had nine and Mallory had seven in that span.
“The last quarter we did a great job feeding Lilly Bentley and she used her size to score all 9 of her points. Kudos to the Olean girls for playing hard and never giving up. We were happy to come out of there with a win.”
Hayleigh Federowicz paced the Huskies in their final game of the season with 10 points. JoJo Gibbons, Norah Sweitzer and Leah Williams each had eight.
Portville closes out its regular season Friday by hosting Allegany-Limestone at 7:30 p.m.
Belfast 66, Genesee Valley 43
BELFAST — Kaitlin Sadler poured in 18 points and Belfast earned its fourth win in its last five games with a win over Genesee Valley.
“The girls played incredible defense,” Belfast coach Jim Schneider said. “We’ve been preaching to the team all year that good defense creates good offense, and that’s what happened tonight. We wore them down with our tough-nosed defense. Not taking anything away from them, Genesee Valley has really solid players and it was a tough game, but our defense helped us win tonight.”
Mary Hamer finished with 10 points and Anna Drozdowski had nine for the Bulldogs (6-14).
The Jaguars (2-18) were led by Addison Girusendorf and Hailey Herring with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Hinsdale 54, Scio 22
SCIO — Lindsey Veno scored 20 points to lead Hinsdale in a regular-season closing victory.
Kayla Brooks added 10 points and Kaitlynn Roberson scored nine points for the Bobcats (15-5) in their final tuneup before the Section 5 Class D2 playoffs.
Scio fell to 1-19 to end the regular season.
AT BELFAST Genesee Valley (43)
Girusendorf 4 4-6 13, Aquila 1 3-10 5, Bentley 1 3-4 5, Herring 4 2-6 10, Burrows 2 0-0 4, Bartlett 1 0-0 3, Ordway 0 1-2 1, Larowe 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 13-28 43.
Belfast (66)
Sadler 8 2-3 18, Borden 3 0-0 6, Drozdowski 3 2-4 9, Hamer 4 2-4 10, Shaw 3 0-0 6, Proctor 3 0-0 6, Sullivan 3 1-2 7, Enders 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 7-13 66. GV 7 20 28 43 Belfast 15 29 42 66
Three-point goals: GV 2 (Girusendorf, Bartlett); Belfast 1 (Drozdowski). Total fouls: GV 14, Belfast 18. Fouled out:
Herring (GV), Hamer (B), Enders (B).
AT DUNKIRK Allegany-Limestone (61)
Davis 6 0-0 12, Ralston 5 1-2 12, DeCapua 1 0-0 2, DeRose 6 0-0 13, Hemphill 3 0-0 6, Losuer 3 0-0 6, Giardini 1 0-0 3, Callen 3 0-0 6. Totals: 28 1-2 61.
Dunkirk (84)
Garcia 5 0-0 10, Odell 9 7-8 25, Rodriguez 0 2-2 2, Beehler 1 4-6 6, Nance 6 2-4 16, Smith 5 0-0 15, Porter 3 0-0 6, Carter 1 1-2 4. Totals: 29 16-22 84. A-L 20 32 48 61 Dunkirk 27 46 61 84
Three-point goals: A-L 3 (Ralston, DeRose, Giardini); Dunkirk 10 (Nance 2, Smith 5, Garcia 2, Carter). Total fouls: A-L 14, Dunkirk 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Portville (59)
M. Welty 6 3-5 17, Keim 0 0-2 0, K. Welty 7 9-10 25, Tkacik 1 2-2 4, Bentley 3 3-3 9, Wilhelm 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 17-22 59.
Olean (42)
Gibbons 4 0-1 8, Martin 1 4-5 6, Sweitzer 3 1-1 8, Parks 1 0-0 2, Federowicz 2 5-10 10, L. Williams 3 1-1 8. Totals: 14 11-18 42. Portville 14 24 46 59 Olean 13 19 26 42
Three-point goals: Portville 4 (M. Welty 2, K. Welty 2); Olean 3 (Sweitzer, Federowicz, Williams). Total fouls: Portville 15, Olean 18. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Portville won.