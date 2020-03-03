JAMESTOWN — Down three points in the sectional semifinals, the Ellicottville boys basketball team got two looks at extending its season, at least into overtime.
One just missed, the other was blocked. And Holland denied the Eagles a trip to the Section 6 Class C2 championship game, 54-51, Tuesday night at Jamestown Community College.
The Dutchmen (16-6) trailed 39-31 at halftime, and slowly chipped away in the second half, taking a lead on a Noah Kirsch three-pointer less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
Holland held Ellicottville scoreless for nearly six minutes into the fourth, taking a 50-42 lead, before the Eagles started to rally.
“The kids battled,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann said. “Even down eight there late, about a minute-and-a-half left. They were doing the things they needed to do to put themselves in that position to get that last shot. You’ve got some missed free throws on their part; we did a pretty good job of getting the ball up the court, we found open guys, the open guy made the shot, and to even get it back down from eight to three in that one-minute stretch showed a lot about the heart these kids had.”
Sophomore guard Logan Grinols broke out with a team-high 17 points for Ellicottville, making four three-pointers, and took four steals. He had the second look at a tying three-pointer, after Lucas Marsh’s attempt missed but the Eagles secured a rebound.
“We wanted to have three of our best shooters around on the perimeter and I’m good with any one of those three taking the shot,” McCann said of the last play. “The ball found Lucas’ hands, he had a good, clean look at it, it just went a little long on him. We got the rebound out to Logan, and he got the ball deflected.”
Also for No. 3 Ellicottville (17-5), Clayton Rowland had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Wyatt Chudy (four steals) and Leif Jimerson had eight points each.
The Eagles may not have needed a desperate rally late with a few more free throws. Ellicottville shot 15-for-27 at the foul line.
“It’s definitely an issue,” McCann admitted, “you lose by three, you’re 15-of-27 on the line, it’s frustrating for the kids, frustrating for us as a coaching staff and we’ve got to get better at it.”
Of the Eagles’ offensive woes until the final two minutes, McCann said his team settled for shots too often in the fourth.
“I thought they picked up their defensive intensity in the second half quite a bit,” he said. “I think we were settling for some things that we weren’t really settling for in the first half. I think we took a lot of quick shots that we didn’t need to necessarily take, instead of trying to work the ball around and looking to attack. I just thought their intensity picked up and our intensity on the offensive end dropped off a little bit.”
Tyler Scheffler led Holland with 16 points and Kirsch had 10, while Nolan Perry and Joe Ferrara had eight each.
No. 2 Holland will play top seed and defending C2 champion Randolph Friday night at JCC.
Despite the Dutchmen’s strong record, they have experience trailing this year. So coach Brandon Camacho said Holland didn’t lose composure trailing at half.
“We’ve kind of been in those positions quite a bit, unfortunately,” Camacho said. “And even our last playoff game, we were down 15 at one point in the second quarter. So it’s something where we’re comfortable with it. I try to stay calm as well; just what can we do differently and fix it. They did a really good job tonight of just composing themselves in the second half and just kind of slowly chipping away at it. That’s what we talked about, we’re not going to take them down with one big punch, it’s going to be slowly chip away at the lead and they did a really good job. Credit to them, they just kept fighting.”
Ellicottville graduates three seniors, including starting forwards Jordan Grinols and Niklas Logel. But the bulk of the team is its junior class, and McCann hopes the Eagles learn from their latest trip to JCC.
“We just talked about trying to get over this hump,” McCann said. “This semifinal game has been kind of a thorn in our side for a few years now, even before these guys. So they just need to keep working on improving, getting better on fundamental skills. Obviously we just talked about getting to the free throw line. Just fundamentals of shooting and ball-handling, we’ve got to get better at those.”
AT JAMESTOWN Ellicottville (51)
Jimerson 4 0-2 8, L. Grinols 5 3-4 17, Logel 0 2-4 2, Rowland 4 8-15 16, Chudy 3 2-2 8. Totals: 16 15-27 51.
Holland (54)
Perry 3 0-0 8, Nellis 1 1-4 4, Kirsch 4 1-5 10, Ostrowski 1 3-4 5, Scheffler 6 4-4 16, Lewandowski 1 0-0 3, Ferrara 3 1-2 8. Totals: 19 10-19 54. Ellicottville 10 29 42 51 Holland 11 21 38 54
Three-point goals: E’ville 4 (L. Grinols 4); Holland 5 (Perry 2, Nellis, Kirsch, Ferrara). Total fouls: E’ville 18, Holland 20. Fouled out: None.