SALAMANCA — Both teams went cold in the final quarter, but the Hinsdale girls basketball team made enough shots at the end to hold off Salamanca Monday in non-league play.
Held scoreless for more than four minutes to start the fourth quarter, Hinsdale coach Steve Noll called a timeout with 3:31 to play leading 41-40. The Bobcats found an open corner three-pointer for Ashley Chapman. Chapman made it, and later added a layup to ice the game in a 47-42 victory.
Elizabeth Przybyla led Hinsdale (8-4) with 18 points, while Kayla Brooks had 12 points on 4-for-4 three-point shooting, all in the first half.
“Our offense, they went to that box-and-one on Kayla,” Noll said. “Kayla was 4-for-4 in the first half and she was in her land over here and the rest of the girls didn’t know what to do. We froze and I said, ‘Run some movement. What would you do if she was in this situation?’ So that’s kind of what happened.”
Chapman added 10 points and Kaitlynn Roberson had eight steals.
Nzhoni Kennedy led Salamanca (3-10) with 13 points and five rebounds, Kylee Dowdy had 10 points and seven rebounds and Jaeden Hubbard scored nine points with 11 rebounds.
The Warriors trailed the Bobcats by two-to-four-point margins after each quarter, and briefly led in the third, but couldn’t rally all the way back.
“I think we ran out of gas, honestly,” Warriors coach Bryelle Wallin said. “And they shot at unbelievable from three(-point range), they had to have, I mean 10 three-pointers, that’s hard to beat a team that makes 10 threes.
“Our second quarter, even though it was even, we lacked intensity and we didn’t put it pedal to the metal and take it to them. It allowed them to have that breathing room coming out.”
ECIC DIV. III Depew 48, Pioneer 42
YORKSHIRE — Kaylee Krysztof highlighted a trio of double-digit scorers with 18 points to guide Depew.
Mia Vanelli added a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds while Paige Banaszak contributed 13 points for the Wildcats (7-7).
Pioneer, which played Depew closer after dropping the first meeting 50-35 in December, fell to 6-7.
NON-LEAGUE New Life Christian 27, Buffalo Seminary 25
BUFFALO — Maame Ohemeng recorded 10 points, including the go-ahead layup with 17 seconds remaining, to lift New Life.
Sydney Feldbauer pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds for NLC (8-1), which “held on (in the final seconds), including an attempted 3-pointer at the buzzer that just missed at the buzzer.”
Lilly Johnson and Ariana Nieves each had eight points for Buffalo Seminary.
Randolph 74, Ellicottville 51
ELLICOTTVILLE — Behind dominant performances from Kyra Pence and Sydney Hvizdzak, Randolph defeated Ellicottville for the second time this season.
Hvizdzak racked up 32 points, three assists, six rebounds and four steals while Pence registered a career-high 23 points with five assists, three steals and four rebounds. Payton Morrison added 15 points as the Cardinals moved to 8-8.
Evelyn Nuzzo had 15 points while Camryn Earley notched 13 and Makenna Smith 11 for Ellicottville (6-8).
AT BUFFALO New Life Christian (27)
M. Ohemeng 4 2-4 10, N. Ohemeng 2 0-0 4, Ayoh 2 1-2 5, Ngunyi 2 0-0 4, Feldbauer 1 2-2 4. Totals: 11 5-8 27.
Buffalo Seminary (25)
Lilly Johnsen 1 6-7 8, Ariana Nieves 4 0-0 8, Franjoine 2 0-0 4, I. Nieves 1 0-0 2, Eno 1 1-6 3, Garcis 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 7-15 25. New Life Christian 8 14 21 27 Buffalo Seminary 7 15 22 25
Three-point goals: New Life 0; Buf. Sem. 0. Total fouls: New Life 14, Buf. Sem. 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Randolph (74)
Pence 10 3-3 23, Clark 2 0-0 4, Hvizdzak 12 5-6 32, Morrison 5 4-5 15. Totals: 30 12-14 74.
Ellicottville (51)
Smith 3 4-4 11, Ruiz 2 1-2 6, Rowland 2 2-2 8, Nuzzo 4 1-2 15, Earley 4 3-3 13. Totals: 16 11-13 51. Randolph 21 35 55 74 Ellicottville 12 19 29 51
Three-point goals: Randolph 2 (Morrison, Hvizdzak); Eville 8 (Smith 2, Ruiz, Rowland 2, Nuzzo 1, Earley). Total fouls: Randolph 15, Eville 15. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Randolph, 42-40.
AT SALAMANCA Hinsdale (47)
Roberson 1 2-6 5, Chapman 2 0-0 10, Brooks 4 0-0 12, Przybyla 7 1-4 18, Eastman 0 1-4 1, Veno 0 1-4 1. Totals: 16 5-18 47.
Salamanca (42)
Brown 2 0-0 5, Warrior 1 0-0 3, Rea 0 2-2 2, Kennedy 5 0-0 13, Dowdy 4 2-2 10, Hubbard 4 1-4 9. Totals: 16 5-8 42. Hinsdale 14 26 41 47 Salamanca 12 22 37 42
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 10 (Roberson, Chapman 2, Brooks 4, Przybyla 3; Salamanca 5 (Brown, Warrior, Kennedy 3. Total fouls: Hinsdale 10, Salamanca 15. Fouled out: None.