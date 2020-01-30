HINSDALE — The Hinsdale girls basketball team took advantage of a shorthanded Andover squad to knock off one of the top teams in its division on Wednesday night.
The Bobcats topped Andover, 40-32, handing the Panthers just their second loss in Allegany County Div. I play.
“They had to bring some JVs up. One of their better players got hurt, Emily Wahl,” Hinsdale coach Steve Noll said of Andover. “You knew that from the last game. She’s quite a player and wasn’t a factor tonight because she couldn’t play.”
Kaitlynn Roberson paced Hinsdale (9-4, 2-4) with 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Lindsey Veno grabbed a team-high 16 rebounds.
“The girls played hard and we limited them to one shot most of the time,” Noll added. “Linsdey Veno and Kaitlynn did a great job on the boards. It was a good team win, we had some balanced scoring.”
Kelsie Niedermaier led Andover (10-5, 5-2) with 14 points.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Belfast 45, Scio 13
BELFAST — Alicia Borden led Belfast (2-10) to its second victory of the season with 10 points, while Jaiden Enders added eight points.
Scio fell to 1-13.
Whitesville 64, Friendship 22
WHITESVILLE — The Blue Jays extended its win streak to 10 games in a rout over divisional foe Friendship (2-10).
Vanessa Hall led Whitesville (11-2) with 27 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists. Kennedy Bledsoe chipped in with 11 points, while finishing with six rebounds and six steals. Kate Pensyl had 11 points, five rebounds and five steals.
Neveah Ross powered Friendship with 11 points.
Whitesville travels to Fillmore Friday for a cross-division game.
“They have one of the best coaches, teams, and programs around,” Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady said of Fillmore. “They handled us pretty easily in our first matchup. We will find out whether or not we have improved since then. Hopefully we can challenge them a bit this time, but it will be tough. We will learn a lot about ourselves on Friday and find out what kind of team we really are.”
Otto-Eldred 57, Austin 11
AUSTIN, Pa. — Haley Cousins finished with 13 and Katie Sheeler added 10 points to lead Otto-Eldred to its sixth-straight victory.
The Terrors were also assisted by Emmalee Sheeler with six points and eight steals, while Bri Heller tallied four points, five rebounds and four steals.
Taylor Brewer led Austin (3-16) with four points.
NON-LEAGUE Cassadaga Valley 50, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 29
SINCLAIRVILLE — Meghan LeBaron and Mckenzie Haskins each had 12 points to lead Cassadaga Valley past Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
The Timberwolves fall to 5-9 overall.
No further information was given to the Times Herald.
Sherman 64, Ellicottville 35
ELLICOTTVILLE — MacKenzie Gratto led Sherman (10-3) with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, while Amaya Lewczyk had another double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Maggie Myers had 11 points and eight assists for the Wildcats and Paige Gratto had five assists.
Camryn Earley scored nine points to lead Ellicottville (6-9), while Brooke Eddy, Emilee Ruiz and Allison Rowland had four rebounds each.
AT HINSDALE Andover (32)
H. Niedermaier 3 0-0 8, Spangenburg 2 1-4 5, Simon 2 1-2 5, K. Niedermaier 5 4-8 14. Totals: 12 6-14 32.
Hinsdale (40)
Roberson 3 4-7 11, Chapman 3 1-2 9, Brooks 2 1-2 7, Przybyla 3 2-6 8, Jozwiak 1 0-0 3, Veno 1 0-4 2. Totals: 13 8-21 40. Andover 5 20 23 32 Hinsdale 10 18 30 40
Three-point goals: Andover 2 (H. Niedermaier 2); Hinsdale 6 (Roberson, Chapman 2, Brooks 2, Jozwiak). Total fouls: Andover 18, Hinsdale 8. Fouled out:
Calladine (A), K. Niedermaier (A).
AT BELFAST Scio (13)
Scotchmer 1 0-0 2, Camryn 1 1-4 3, Stilson 2 0-0 4, Warboys 0 1-2 1, Crossley 0 1-2 1, Chandler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 5 3-8 13.
Belfast (45)
Sadler 3 0-0 6, Alicia Borden 5 0-1 10, Drozdowski 2 1-2 5, Hamer 3 0-0 6, Shaw 2 0-3 4, Sullivan 3 0-2 6, Enders 3 2-6 8. Totals: 21 3-14 45. Scio 6 8 8 13 Belfast 16 24 34 45
Three-point goals: Scio 0; Belfast 0. Total fouls: Scio 12, Belfast 16. Fouled out:
None.
AT WHITESVILLE Friendship (22)
Ross 3 3-6 11, Roberts 1 0-0 3, Sisson 1 0-0 2, Donohue 2 0-3 4, Sands 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 3-6 22.
Whitesville (64)
Bledsoe 5 1-2 11, Ainsworth 1 0-0 4, V. Hall 9 6-6 27, Waite 1 0-0 2, Pensyl 5 0-1 11, Button 3 2-2 9. Totals: 25 9-13 64. Friendship 5 9 18 22 Whitesville 12 34 53 64
Three-point goals: Friendship 3 (Ross 2, Roberts); Whitesville 5 (V. Hall 3, Button, Pensyl). Total fouls: Friendship 12, Whitesville 11. Fouled out:
Harmon (F).
AT AUSTIN, PA. Otto-Eldred (57)
Cousins 5 1-4 13, K. Sheeler 3 2-4 10, Close 1 0-0 2, E. Sheeler 2 0-0 6, Merry 1 3-4 6, Dalton 2 0-0 4, K. Heller 2 0-2 4, B. Heller 1 2-4 4, Jordan 2 0-2 4, Rounsville 1 0-0 2, Raught 1 0-2 2. Totals: 21 8-22 57.
Austin (11)
Brewer 2 0-0 4, Sh. Stetzer 1 0-0 2, Sa. Stetzer 1 1-2 3, Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 5 1-2 11. Otto-Eldred 15 21 39 57 Austin 4 8 11 11
Three-point goals: O-E 7 (K. Sheeler 2, E. Sheeler 2, Cousins 2, Merry); Austin 0. Total fouls: O-E 8, Austin 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Sherman (64)
J. Fisher 0 2-2 2, Myers 4 1-1 11, P. Gratto 1 2-2 4, Lewczyk 5 0-0 10, M. Gratto 10 3-4 23, Sands 2 0-0 5, Fisher 3 0-0 7, Cruz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 8-9 64.
Ellicottville (35)
Smith 2 4-8 8, Ruiz 3 0-0 8, Rowland 0 5-10 5, Nuzzo 1 2-2 5, Earley 3 0-0 9. Totals: 9 11-20 35. Sherman 15 27 48 64 Ellicottville 6 17 24 35
Three-point goals: Sherman 4 (Myers 2, Sands, Fisher); Ellicottville 6 (Ruiz 2, Nuzzo, Earley 3). Total fouls: Sherman 28, Ellicottville 11. Fouled out: None.JV: Ellicottville won.