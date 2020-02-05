BOLIVAR — All Hinsdale needed was an ironman — or ironwoman — five.
The Hinsdale girls basketball team had just five players available for Wednesday night’s Allegany County Div. I game at Bolivar-Richburg. And those five players played more than just the standard 32 minutes, with note one but two overtimes against the Wolverines.
After a three-pointer from B-R’s Kelsey Pacer sent the game to double-overtime, the Bobcats fought off the Wolverines for a 56-52 victory, their sixth consecutive win.
Elizabeth Przybyla led Hinsdale (12-4) with 20 points, Lindsey Veno had 13 points and Kayla Brooks scored 10.
Aliyah Cole scored 17 points, Kelsey Pacer had 16 points and both pulled down 18 rebounds each for B-R (10-6).
“Hinsdale deserves all the credit,” B-R coach Justin Thomas said. “They came in with five girls, they played with four at the end of the first half. They kept it close, kept it close, turned it to their advantage down the stretch. We just couldn’t get over the hump.
“Big credit to them, those girls are warriors.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Fillmore 48, Andover 27
ANDOVER — Fillmore avenged its only league loss, running away with the rematch.
Emma Cole led the Eagles (14-2, 6-1) with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Hannah Roeske also scored 14 points, Erin Mawn had 11 points and three assists and Riley Voss chipped in eight rebounds and five assists.
Fillmore had previously lost a home game, 39-37, to the Panthers.
Emily Wahl led Andover (11-6, 5-3) with six points.
Cuba-Rushford 55, Genesee Valley 33
CUBA — Kate Howe scored 18 points to pace Cuba-Rushford to its second straight victory and sixth in its last eight games.
Lillian Forward added 12 points and Sarah Cole had 10 for the Rebels (8-7).
“I thought we played great defense in the second half,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “It was great to see three girls in double figures for us for the second game in a row.”
Liz Bentley marked 16 points to lead Genesee Valley (2-15).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Houghton 41, Belfast 16
HOUGHTON — Jessica Prentice scored 19 points to move Houghton into second place in the Allegany County Division II standings.
Sarah Retz chipped in with 10 points for the Panthers (8-7, 4-2), while Emma Retz had eight points.
Kaitlin Sadler and Alicia Borden each had six points for Belfast (2-13, 2-2).
NORTH TIER Cameron County 59, Oswayo Valley 27
EMPORIUM, Pa. — Mallory McKimm hit a school record-tying seven 3-pointers as the Lady Red Raiders cruised past Oswayo Valley.
McKimm’s seven treys tied the school’s highest mark, which was previously set by McKimm’s sister, Alyvia, a year ago. She finished the night with a game-high 25 points. Kaelee Bresslin added 20 points, including four shots from downtown, for Cameron County (10-11, 7-8), which moved to within a game of .500 with only one contest against 6-14 Galeton to go in the season.
Cameron County also honored its lone senior, Eliza Farabugh, on Senior Night. Farabaugh (2 points) led the Lady Red Raiders on the glass with seven rebounds.
Jadyn Brabham paced Oswayo Valley (1-19, 0-15) with 15 points.
Otto-Eldred 58, Smethport 36
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Reilly Raught had her highest point total in nearly two months, Haley Cousins added 12 and Katie Sheeler posted another solid all-around game to send O-E to a seventh straight NTL win.
Raught knocked in a team-high 14 points, and also added five rebounds and five steals for the Lady Terrors (15-5, 13-2).
Freshman Katie Sheeler continued her strong season with nine points, seven steals and six assists. It was her fourth straight game with at least nine points.
Otto-Eldred had beaten Smethport (9-12, 7-9) 52-13 earlier this season, but the play of MyKayla Deyarmin and Erin Herzog on Wednesday helped to make it a much closer game this time around.
Deyarmin finished with a game-high 17 points and picked up six rebounds, and Herzog matched her eight points with eight boards.
AT ANDOVER Fillmore (48)
Voss 2 0-2 4, Roeske 6 2-2 14, Cole 4 6-6 14, Byer 1 0-0 3, Mawn 4 0-0 11. Totals: 16 8-10 48.
Andover (27)
Bryan 1 0-0 3, H. Niedermaier 1 0-0 3, Spangenburg 2 0-2 5, Simon 1 3-3 5, Wahl 2 1
-2 6, K. Niedermaier 2 1-2 5. Totals: 9 5-9 27. Fillmore 11 25 36 48 Andover 2 12 18 27
Three-point goals:
Fillmore 4 (Mawn 3, Byer); Andover 4 (Wahl, Spangenburg, Bryan, H. Niedermaier). Total fouls: Fillmore 9, Andover 5. Fouled out:None.
JV:
Fillmore won.
AT CUBA Genesee Valley (33)
Grusendorf 2 0-0 5, Aquila 1 1-6 4, Bentley 5 3-4 16, Herring 3 0-0 6, Burrows 0 2-2 2. Totals: 11 6-12 33.
Cuba-Rushford (55)
Forward 5 2-3 12, Swimline 0 0-0 0, Jaffee 1 0-0 2, Cole 5 0-0 10, Searle 4 0-0 9, Howe 6 0-2 18, Tylor 0 0-0 0, Neu 0 0-0 0, Shaw 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 2-5 55. Genesee Valley 13 24 29 33 Cuba-Rushford 20 35 47 55
Three-point goals: GV 5 (Bentley 3, Aquila, Grusendorf); C-R 3 (Howe 2, Searle). Total fouls: GV 6, C-R 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT BOLIVAR Hinsdale (56)
Roberson 1 4-6 6, Brooks 3 1-2 10, Przybyla 7 4-10 20, H. Jozwiak 3 1-2 7, L. Veno 5 3-6 13. Totals: 19 13-26 56.
Bolivar-Richburg (52)
Mc. Harris 1 1-7 3, Ma. Harris 4 0-0 8, Pacer 7 1-2 16, Ferris 1 0-2 2, Cole 5 7-10 17, Nix 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 9-21 52. Hinsdale 10 13 24 37 56 Bolivar-Richburg 8 14 27 37 52
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 5 (Brooks 3, Przybyla 2); B-R 1 (Pacer). Total fouls:
Hinsdale 15, B-R 23. Fouled out: Mc. Harris, Ma. Harris, Cole (B-R).
JV:
B-R won.
AT HOUGHTON Belfast (16)
Sadler 3 0-0 6, Borden 2 1-5 6, Drozdowski 0 1-2 1, Sullivan 1 1-2 3. Totals: 6 3-9 16.
Houghton (41)
Prentice 8 3-5 19, M. Paschalis 1 0-0 2, E. Retz 3 2-4 8, S. Retz 5 0-0 10, I. Paschalis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 5-9 41. Belfast 5 8 10 16 Houghton 8 17 31 41
Three-point goals: Belfast 1 (Borden); Houghton 0. Total fouls: Belfast 13, Houghton 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT EMPORIUM, PA. Oswayo Valley (27)
Brabham 5 2-3 15, Bell 1 1-2 4, West 2 1-2 5, Mesler 1 0-0 3. Totals: 9 4-7 27.
Cameron County (59)
McKimm 9 0-0 25, Bresslin 7 2-3 20, Lorenzo 3 0-0 6, E. Farabaugh 1 0-0 2, Robinson 2 0-0 4, Goodrow 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 2-3 59. Oswayo Valley 2 7 13 27 Cameron County 24 36 50 59
Three-point goals: OV 5 (Bell, Brabham 3, Mesler); CC 11 (McKimm 7, Bresslin 4). Total fouls: OV 4, CC 8. Fouled out:
None.
AT DUKE CENTER, PA. Smethport (36)
Deyarmin 5 6-10 17, Herzog 4 0-0 8, Lutz 0 0-1 0, Tanner 3 1-6 7, Nelson 0 2-2 2, McClain 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 9-19 36.
Otto-Eldred (58)
Raught 6 2-2 14, Cousins 5 1-2 12, K. Sheeler 3 3-4 9, E. Sheeler 1 4-6 7, Spinney 2 1-2 7, Dalton 2 0-0 5, B. Heller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 11-16 58. Smethport 5 13 24 36 Otto-Eldred 15 36 49 58
Three-point goals: Smethport 1 (Deyarmin); O-E 5 (Cousins, E. Sheeler, Spinney 2, Dalton). Total fouls: Smethport 11, O-E 13. Fouled out:
Cousins (O-E).
JV: Otto-Eldred, 28-25.