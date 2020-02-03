RANDOLPH — In a matchup of the second and third-ranked “small” schools in Western New York and two first-place CCAA division squads, Randolph passed the test against Allegany-Limestone.
The Cardinals ran out to an early lead and carried it into halftime at 30-17 and 44-24 after three quarters, then held off a fourth-quarter fight from the Gators to win 51-41 on Saturday night.
Senior Tyler Hind paced the Cardinals (13-1) with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the non-league win. Kaleb Steward had 11 points and four assists and Ashton Bushey added seven points and eight rebounds.
Gus Napoleon led Allegany-Limestone (13-3) with 14 points, while Casey Curran had 10 points and Michael Wolfgang scored nine points.
IAC Christian Central 55, Archbishop Walsh 47WILLIAMSVILLE — Xavier Laverty finished with 27 points and Max Garvin had 12, as Archbishop Walsh suffered its first loss in the last seven games.
Walsh (12-4) turned the ball over 21 times during the contest.
Dan Tyson led Christian Central with 25 points, including four 3-pointers.
NON-LEAGUE New Life Christian 56, Syracuse Wolfpack 41BREESPORT — Timothy Hutter earned a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds to guide New Life Christian to a victory over Syracuse.
Gabe Lucena led NLC (14-3) with 27 points
Andy Williams had five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for Syracuse.
Cuba-Rushford 63, Canisteo-Greenwood 38
CANISTEO — Andrew Clement made five 3-pointers en route to a total of 19 points to lead Cuba-Rushford to its fifth win of the season.
Grady McCumiskey chipped in with 15 points and Ethan Brooks had 10 for the Rebels (5-7).
Nick Button and Blake Updyke had six points each for Canisteo-Greenwood.
ANDOVER TOURNAMENT Consolation: Alfred-Almond 71, Andover 65ANDOVER — After falling to Belfast on Friday, Andover suffered its second loss in as many days to Alfred-Almond in the consolation game.
Andover moves to 4-10 overall.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
Championship: Genesee Valley 74, Belfast 37
ANDOVER — Evan Windus was named tournament MVP after scoring 29 points and 13 points to lead Genesee Valley over Belfast in the championship game.
Cody Schneider was selected to the all-tournament team and posted a triple-double with 25 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists.
Genesee Valley improves to 12-3 and earned its fourth-straight win, while Belfast falls to 5-10.
AT WILLIAMSVILLE Archbishop Walsh (47)
Parks 1 0-0 2, Laverty 7 11-12 27, Tufino 2 1-2 5, Maine 0 1-2 1, Garvin 5 0-0 12. Totals: 15 13-16 47.
Christian Central (55)
Norcutt 2 3-4 9, McKissic 2 4-7 8, Cook 1 0-0 3, Zhou 2 0-0 4, Tyson 9 3-5 25, Hughes 1 0-0 3, Ruhl 1 1-1 3. Totals: 18 11-17 55. Christian 12 31 37 55 Walsh 12 22 30 47
Three-point goals: Christian 8 (Norcutt 2, Cook, Tyson 4, Hughes); Walsh 4 (Laverty 2, Garvin 2). Total fouls: Christian 13, Walsh 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT BREESPORT New Life Christian (56)
Lucena 12 1-3 27, Hutter 8 3-5 19, Ampiah-Kofi 1 0-0 2, Terrson 1 1-2 3, Lyu 0 1-2 1, Ofori 0 1-2 1, Nortey 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 7-14 56.
Syracuse Wolfpack (41)
Williams 8 0-0 21, Jarvis 2 2-4 6, Rank 1 0-0 3, Gabrile 1 0-2 2, Smith 2 0-2 6, Lowry 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 2-8 41. NLC 16 31 52 56 Syracuse 8 12 27 41
Three-point goals: NLC 3 (Lucena 2, Nortey); Syracuse 9 (Williams 5, Rank, Smith 2, Lowry). Total fouls: NLC 9, Syracuse 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT CANISTEO Cuba-Rushford (63)
Brooks 3 2-2 10, Jablonski 1 0-0 2, Chamberlain 1 1-1 3, Tylor 1 0-0 3, Clement 7 0-0 19, Lavery 1 2-2 4, McCumiskey 6 3-5 15, Emerson 2 3-4 7. Totals: 22 11-14 63.
Canisteo-Greenwood (38)
Ferris 2 0-0 5, Knight 3 0-0 6, Santiago 1 3-4 5, McCaffery 2 0-0 5, Baker 1 0-0 3, Alvarez 0 0-1 0, Button 2 0-0 6, Updyke 2 2-6 6, Chafee 0 2-2 2. Totals: 13 7-13 38. C-R 21 41 51 63 C-G 6 18 25 38
Three-point goals: C-R 8 (Clement 5, Tylor, Brooks 2); C-G 5 (Ferris, McCaffery, Baker, Button 2). Total fouls: C-R 14, C-G 11. Fouled out: None.