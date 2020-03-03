JAMESTOWN — With two sectional championships already under his belt, Tyler Hind knew how to play in a big game at Jamestown Community College.
The Randolph senior delivered another one Tuesday, and the Cardinals desperately needed his big performance to beat Salamanca for a third time this season. Hind poured in 36 points on 12 field goals (six three-pointers), including his team’s final seven points to hold off Salamanca, 59-47, in the Section 6 Class C2 semifinals.
Randolph coach Kevin Hind, Tyler’s father, twice had his season ended by Westfield early in his coaching career after beating the Wolverines twice in the regular season. He had a similar feeling entering Tuesday’s game.
“I was a 23-year-old head coach my first year and didn’t even know what a box-and-one was barely at the time,” Hind recalled. “Then they threw that at Kevin Lang. I think we have 40 plays in right now to combat it with Ty. So yes, experience says it’s hard to beat a team three times. Adam has worked really hard, I give him all the credit. I just got done telling these guys the amount of respect I have for him. He knows the game, he has them buying in, he has them playing hard, he has them playing correctly and I knew it was going to be a game.”
Tyler Hind also had six assists and four steals. Also for the Cardinals (21-1), Ashton Bushey and Gabe McCoy grabbed eight rebounds each and Kaleb Steward had seven assists and four steals.
Both coaches, Hind and Salamanca’s Adam Bennett, pointed to an experience gap between the two teams as the difference. But Hind sees Salamanca, which graduates two starting guards, as a rising force.
“We put four seniors out on the court,” Hind said. “A lot of times when we’ve won sectional championships, we’ve had to lose the year before and then you get that year older, a year stronger. Salamanca, in my eyes, this game is their stepping stone, because they’re about to take over the reins a little bit. They bring all those kids back and I just think they’re going to be good for a lot of years.”
Juniors Jarod White and Isaac Brown and eighth grader Lucus Brown had 12 points each for Salamanca (15-7). White led the Warriors with a double-double, grabbing 13 rebounds, while Isaac Brown had seven boards and Lucus Brown had six boards.
“They made some tremendous plays in the second half,” Bennett said of Randolph. “We felt like we were getting there, we started getting stops defensively in the third quarter and then they clamped down. In the fourth quarter, we put pressure on and then Ty hit the shot to seal the game where he’s fading away, leaning to the left, we’ve got a guy with a hand up. That’s just a credit to them and Coach Hind. They’ve set the standard. We played them really hard, but unfortunately for us, their experience took over tonight.
“Like I’ve said before, for my money they’re the best team in the state, so I’m incredibly proud of our effort, especially the effort of our seniors, but really our whole program. To get here with as competitive of a class as C2 is, to represent C2 at JCC and we gave them everything we have, credit them, they made the plays they needed to.”
Salamanca did all it could to try to limit Hind, but the senior kept finding open shots to eventually put away the Warriors. Salamanca led 18-16 after a back-and-forth first quarter where both teams made their first two three-pointers. But Randolph took control for a 35-30 halftime lead, and held Salamanca to just 17 points in the second half, and only one field goal in the fourth quarter.
“We were trying to rush and they did a good job of taking the paint away,” Bennett said of his team’s second-half offensive struggles. “We get it into Jarod, I thought they really locked down on the perimeter. They started trapping us on the perimeter, they started really face-guarding and doing a good job of pressuring and made it hard for us to get looks. It’s very tough to screen them. We tried to stagger-screen and throw really probably 50 staggers at them throughout the game and they just continued to run through them. They’re a good team both ways and again that’s a credit to Kevin and the job that he’s done.”
Despite the loss, Bennett thinks making it to JCC for the semifinals for the first time in five years “can only be positive” for his team.
“There’s a lot we can learn from tonight,” he said. “Most importantly we’ve just got to continue working the way that we worked all year. If we work that way, there’s no reason that we can’t be back here and hopefully go farther than what we did this year.”
AT JAMESTOWN Salamanca (47)
J. McKenna 0 5-8 5, I. Brown 4 3-3 12, L. Brown 5 0-0 12, George 2 0-0 6, White 3 6-8 12. Totals: 14 14-19 47.
Randolph (59)
I. Hind 2 0-1 4, T. Hind 12 6-8 36, Morrison 1 0-0 3, Bushey 3 0-0 9, Rosengren 1 0-0 3, McCoy 2 0-2 4. Totals: 21 6-11 59. Salamanca 18 30 42 47 Randolph 16 35 50 59
Three-point goals: Salamanca 5 (I. Brown, L. Brown 2, George 2); Randolph 11 (T. Hind 6, Morrison, Bushey 3, Rosengren). Total fouls: Salamanca 16, Randolph 19. Fouled out: Morrison (R).