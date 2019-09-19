BOLIVAR — Emma Petnehick tallied 10 digs, two kills and two aces to lead Genesee Valley/Belfast to a sweep over Bolivar-Richburg, 25-9, 25-13, 25-18 on Wednesday.
Also leading the way for Jaguars (2-1) was Haylee Harring, who contributed three kills and eight aces.
For the Wolverines (2-4), Caitlin Graves picked up six assists and Hailey Nascho notched two kills and 10 digs.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 3, Addison 0
WELLSVILLE — Marley Adams and Brooklyn Stisser each had six kills as Wellsville improved to 4-1 with a straight-set 25-10, 25-22, 25-9 win.
Delayne Mattison had eight aces and 15 assists while Kaylee Coleman tallied four kills and five aces. Keara Ludu recorded two kills and two aces. Jaelyn Knapp had two kills, two digs and a block and Mattie Buckley finished with two aces, two kills and two digs.
Oswayo Valley 3, Cuba-Rushford 0
CUBA — Kate Howe dominated the score sheet with 21 assists, three digs and four aces for Cuba-Rushford, but it wasn’t enough, as the Rebels fell in three sets, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-15.
Avery Tellert lead the way for the victorious Oswayo Valley Green Wave, collecting 14 kills and three blocks. Mackenzie George pitched in 13 assists.
The loss was the first of the season for C-R (2-1), while Oswayo Valley improved to 6-1.