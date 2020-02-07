FALCONER — It almost seems as if it was another season ago that the Franklinville girls basketball team was 1-3.
Since then, following an early two-game absence from star senior Dani Haskell due to illness, it’s been almost all good for the Panthers. Coach Allan Dunlap’s team added to that list with both an individual and team milestone Friday night.
Two games after surpassing Randolph’s Mckenna Maycock as Western New York’s all-time leading scorer and a game after pouring in 41, four off her career-best, Haskell set yet another standard, becoming the first player in WNY history to eclipse 3,000 career points. But for as monumental as that achievement was, the 5-foot-8 guard might care a little more about her team’s milestone:
In their first season up in a new league, the Panthers clinched the CCAA East I title.
In the only live Big 30 event of the night — a fitting platform for what unfolded — Haskell totaled 31 points, including six 3-pointers, and eight rebounds and Franklinville captured that banner with a 68-52 triumph over Falconer.
It was the 12th-straight win for the Panthers (13-3), who began that run with a Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament championship with victories over Allegany-Limestone and Panama in late December. And it was the latest feather for a team that won the New York State Class D title last season and hopes to contend for the ‘C’ championship next month.
“Moving up to the CCAA East I from the league we were in last year has been a nice move for us,” Dunlap said. “The league is very competitive and you’re coming up against tough teams night-in and night-out. This has been a good move for us and prepared us for playoffs. It’s a nice accomplishment for being the first year in it.”
Abby McCoy added 23 points, eight rebounds and five treys as she and Haskell accounted for all 11 of the Panthers’ 3-pointers. Abby Burrell had a double-double of 12 points and 16 rebounds and Gabby Milligan also pulled down double-digit boards (10) in the win.
Leading just 12-10 after the first quarter, Franklinville used a 23-14 second frame to go up double digits and extended that advantage with a 23-15 third quarter. The win secured a season sweep of the Golden Falcons and was the eighth of the season for the Panthers by at least 10 points.
With four regular season games and the postseason remaining, Haskell might not be done moving up the scoring charts. According to the NYSPHSAA record book, the Canisius-bound senior now sits third in NYS history in scoring, trailing only St. Johnsville’s Caryn Schoff (3,550 points, 1989-95) and Garden City’s Bethany LeSueur (3,167 points, 1996-01).
AT FALCONER Franklinville (68)
Milligan 0 0-2 0, Brennan 1 0-0 2, Burrell 5 2-3 12, Haskell 12 1-2 31, McCoy 8 2-2 23. Totals: 26 5-9 68.
Falconer (52)
Penhollow 3 0-0 6, LeBaron 1 0-0 2, Harper 3 0-0 6, Fenton 5 2-4 12, Lundmark 2 0-0 4, Disbro 4 2-2 10, Peterson 6 0-0 12. Totals: 23 4-6 52. Franklinville 12 35 58 68 Falconer 10 24 39 52
Three-point goals: Franklinville 11 (Haskell 6, McCoy 5); Falconer 0. Total fouls: Franklinville 7, Falconer 12. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Falconer won.