GOWANDA — Dani Haskell scored 30 points and helped lead the Franklinville girls basketball team to a perfect 10-0 through the CCAA East I schedule with a 60-45 win over Gowanda Friday night.
Haskell made five three-pointers and added seven rebounds and seven steals in the win. Abby McCoy had 17 points, also making five treys. Abby Burrell had nine points, 11 rebounds and eight steals and Gabby Milligan marked seven boards.
“It was a very physical game, a good game for us to play to help us down the road in the playoffs,” Franklinville coach Allan Dunlap said.
Franklinville (15-3, 10-0), winner of 14 straight, visits perennial Class D power Panama today and closes out the regular season against Allegany-Limestone on Tuesday.
Miya Scanlan led Gowanda (3-13) with 17 points and Paige Gable scored 14 points.
CCAA EAST I Portville 68, Falconer 46
FALCONER — Sophomore Mallory Welty scored 29 points, including 20 in the first half to help Portville take a 38-21 lead into the locker room.
Welty added six assists, eight rebounds and three steals while her sister Karly Welty had 20 points, eight boards, four assists and three steals. Teagan Kosinksi marked five assists for the Panthers (12-5, 6-3).
“We came out really aggressive and we set the tone early,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “The first quarter kind of went back and forth.
“Mallory had a great game, she had 20 at half: she was putting in literally everything she put up. And Shayla (Wilhelm) keeps us in (the game) with her rebounding. Everyone got to play good minutes, it was a good win leading into playoff time.”
Gracie Lundmark led Falconer (13-7) with 11 points.
CCAA EAST II Ellicottville 57, North Collins 45
NORTH COLLINS — Emilee Ruiz scored 23 points on three three-pointers to lead Ellicottville while Makenna Smith added 16 points.
The Eagles (8-11) closed their league season at 6-2 for second in CCAA East II.
Makenna Williams led North Collins (4-12) with 21 points and Hailey Jasinski had 10 points.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 38, Pine Valley 33
CATTARAUGUS — Madeline Jones had eight points and nine rebounds to help Cattaraugus-Little Valley snap a five-game losing skid with a win over Pine Valley.
It was a tightly contested game, but in the fourth quarter, Macy Pritchard hit Catt.-LV’s only 3-point field goal to put the Timberwolves (6-13) up four. Carly Halterman sealed the game by going 2-for-2 from the line.
Abby Minnekine led CLV with 12 points, while Haley Dorman finished with 10.
Haley Campbell paced Pine Valley (2-18) with 10 points.
IAC New Life Christian 48, West Seneca Christian 17
OLEAN — Maame Ohemeng and Sydney Feldbauer scored 18 and 12 points, respectively, to lead New Life Christian to its 12th straight win.
Destinee Ayoh chipped in with eight points and Brightleen Ngunyi had six points for NLC (14-1).
Caitlynn Weyand tallied seven points to lead West Seneca Christian.
NON-LEAGUE Lima Christian 49, Friendship 45
LIMA — Neveah Ross scored 20 points and dished out six assists in a loss for Friendship (3-14).
Kadence Donohue scored 16 points with five rebounds and Aaliyah Harmon had a team-high 17 rebounds.
AT GOWANDA Franklinville (60)
Milligan 2 0-0 4, Burrell 3 3-5 9, Haskell 8 9-10 30, McCoy 6 0-0 17, Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 12-15 60.
Gowanda (45)
Miya Scanlan 7 2-2 17, Whalen 1 1-2 3, Gable 5 4-5 14, C. Scanlan 3 1-3 7, Cece Y 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 8-12 45. Franklinville 19 33 47 60 Gowanda 8 28 37 45
Three-point goals: Franklinville 10 (Haskell 5, McCoy 5); Gowanda 1 (M. Scanlan). Total fouls: Franklinville 13, Gowanda 15. Fouled out:
M. Scanlan (G).
JV:
Gowanda won.
AT FALCONER Portville (68)
Kosinski 1 0-2 2, M. Welty 10 5-7 29, K. Welty 6 4-6 20, Tkacik 2 0-0 4, Bentley 4 0-0 8, Wilhelm 2 1-2 5. Totals: 25 10-17 68.
Falconer (46)
Penhollow 2 1-2 5, Harper 4 0-0 8, Fenton 2 2-4 7, Lundmark 5 1-2 11, Disbro 3 2-4 8, Rivera 0 0-4 0, Peterson 3 1-2 7. Totals: 19 7-18 4. Portville 19 38 52 68 Falconer 12 21 32 46
Three-point goals: Portville 8 (M. Welty 4, K. Welty 4); Falconer 1 (Fenton). Total fouls: Portville 13, Falconer 17. Fouled out:
Fenton (F), Bentley (P).
JV:
Falconer won.
AT CATTARAUGUS Pine Valley (33)
Fadale 3 0-0 8, Swanson 2 1-1 5, Campbell 5 0-2 10, Tunstall 1 0-0 2, Tyma 0 0-2 0, Westlund 2 0-0 6, Herman 1 0-2 2. Totals: 14 1-7 33
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (38)
Pritchard 1 3-4 6, Jones 3 2-2 8, A. Minnekine 3 6-17 12, Halterman 0 2-2 2, Dorman 5 0-3 10. Totals: 11 13-30 38. Pine Valley 4 17 28 33 Catt.-LV 11 19 24 38
Three-point goals: PV 2 (Fadale 2); CLV 1 (Pritchard). Total fouls: PV 24, CLV 13. Fouled out:
Campbell (PV).
JV:
Pine Valley won.
AT OLEAN West Seneca Christian (17)
Caitlynn Weyand 3 1-2 7, Gallagher 2 0-0 4, Miller 1 2-2 4, Spiegel 1 0-4 2, Tryon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3-8 17.
New Life Christian (48)
M. Ohemeng 6 6-13 18, Ayoh 4 0-0 8, Feldbauer 6 0-0 12, Ngunyi 3 0-0 6, Amokauh 1 0-0 2, Silva 1 0-0 2, N. Ohemeng 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 6-15 48. WSC 2 6 8 17 NLC 7 25 36 48
Three-point goals: WSC 0; NLC 0. Total fouls: WSC 16, NLC 10. Fouled out: Miller (WSC).