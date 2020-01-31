FRANKLINVILLE — With the record holder in the house and her alma mater playing, Danielle Haskell had to work to make Western New York girls basketball history on Friday night.
Entering the night, Haskell, a senior Franklinville guard, needed 36 points to tie the WNY career scoring record, held by Randolph and St. Bonaventure graduate Mckenna Maycock. That night, the Panthers just so happened to be facing Randolph in a CCAA East I matchup.
Haskell worked her way into range of the record with 17 points in the first half, then 14 in the third quarter. She brought it home with seven fourth-quarter points for 38 on the game, breaking the record in a 75-66 victory over the Cardinals.
Maycock attended the game and congratulated Haskell in person.
“I wanted it to be a surprise, so I didn’t know for the longest time,” Haskell said. “Then a couple games ago, I just found out. I always knew I was getting close this season, but I wasn’t exactly sure. So it’s an incredible goal to pass. Mckenna was a great player and she had a lot of points obviously, so it’s a really cool accomplishment.”
Haskell had a chance to tie the record after being fouled on a three-point attempt. But surprisingly, she missed all three, a rarity in her career as a sharp-shooter. But she converted a three-point play with 2:37 to play, the crowd erupting in cheers with the tying free throw, and later broke the record with two more free throws, bringing her career total to 2,949, passing Maycock’s mark of 2,947.
She compared the emotions to both of her previous century-mark games.
“This happened to me in my 1,000-point game and 2,000-point game,” she said. “I always have an idea. I never know how many points I have, but I can tell by like fans and stuff, so I try not to let it get to my head, but of course it’s hard not to, but I try not to.
“If I didn’t break it tonight, it really wouldn’t have mattered. It’s all about my team and everyone scoring too and just winning games, not really all about the points. So it was kind of a relief, but I was happy too because of how cool the accomplishment it was.”
Haskell added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Panthers (14-3, 6-0 CCAA East I). Abby McCoy added 19 points on five treys with four assists, while Abby Burrell had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Panthers coach Allan Dunlap commended Haskell for both keeping her teammates involved, and fighting through visible fatigue at the end.
“I talked with some of this kids, we said if she was close, if she was five or six away, I was going to tell them,” he said. “I said listen, she’s this many away, so that extra pass, that extra screen, that extra whatever would get her there. But she said herself, ‘I want to get it, but not at the expense of losing this game, this game is a huge game.’ So I thought that was a huge character thing for her, a huge leadership thing. She made that clear to everybody, it’s about winning the game first, so I was proud of her for that.”
Dunlap said Haskell shoots nearly 95 percent on free throws, but she was 10-of-16 on Friday.
“It was definitely fatigue. It might even have been some emotional fatigue,” he noted of the rare missed free-throws. “Let’s face it, there’s not a person in the gym who wasn’t looking at here the entire game and counting it down every shot she took. She knows that. She’s a smart, savvy kid and she’s got nerves of steal and she’s one tough kid, that’s for sure.”
Dunlap enjoyed seeing Haskell break the record at home and against Randolph.
“I think tonight was, rather than the next game, what made it special tonight was being against Randolph and Mckenna was here in attendance,” Dunlap said. “I remember them talking a lot about when they were younger, I know that Dani really looked up to Mckenna as a player and as a role model. I think that made it extra special, that it was Randolph and she was in attendance tonight. So I think all those things together made it a nice thing.”
For Randolph (7-9, 2-4), Sydney Hvizdzak scored 24 points with five rebounds and three assists. Payton Morrison chipped in 17 points, Tyra Clark had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Krya Pence had nine rebounds and five steals.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Randolph (66)
Pence 3 2-4 8, Clark 5 1-3 11, Hvizdzak 9 3-8 24, Morrison 5 3-3 17, Ames 2 2-4 6. Totals: 24 11-22 66.
Franklinville (75)
Milligan 1 2-2 4, Burrell 4 1-4 14, Haskell 12 10-16, 38, McCoy 6 2-2 19, Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 18-24 75. Randolph 15 26 43 66 Franklinville 19 36 63 75
Three-point goals: Randolph 5 (Hvizdzak 3, Morrison 3); Franklinville 11 (Burrell 2, Haskell 4, McCoy 5). Total fouls: Randolph 19, Franklinville 12. Fouled out:
Ames (R).
JV: Randolph won.