BEMUS POINT — Danielle Haskell guided the Franklinville girls basketball team to its fifth-straight victory Saturday with 29 points against Maple Grove.
The Panthers (6-3) and Red Dragons (6-5) battled back and forth through the contest as the game was tied at halftime at 26 points. Franklinville held a three-point advantage going into the fourth quarter, but eventually pulled away for the 52-45 victory.
“It was a good non-league win against an opponent that we’re likely to see again down the road,” Franklinville coach Allan Dunlap said
Franklinville dominated from beyond the arc, hitting 10 3-pointers to Maple Grove’s three. Abby Burrell finished with six points and a team-high 15 rebounds, while Abby McCoy tallied 11 points.
Maple Grove’s Anna Tranum posted a double-double with 114 points and 10 rebounds.
PIONEER TOURNAMENT Pioneer 47, Alden 35
YORKSHIRE — Megan Fuller was named the tournament MVP following a 19-point performance in the championship game against Alden.
“Megan Fuller really took over in the fourth quarter for us,” Pioneer coach Patrick Souder said. “The offense felt good going through her and that was the difference in the fourth.”
Pioneer trailed by four at halftime, but the Panthers were able to rally to take a lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back.
“In the first we battled back and forth,” Souder added. “We came out in the second half and ran a different defense and was able to get a 3-point lead going into the fourth quarter. In the end, we had a 17-point fourth quarter to pull away.”
Jill Byers added 10 points for Pioneer (5-3). Kristin Morris and Callie Barber received all-tournament honors.
Haley Tyburski led Alden (7-4) with 10 points.
NON-LEAGUE Clymer 47, Salamanca 39
SALAMANCA — Trailing by 13 after the third quarter, Salamanca couldn’t rally to overcome the Pirates.
Emma Wiggers led Clymer (6-4) with 16 points, Mikala Einink had 12 points and Karlen Honey added nine rebounds and six steals.
Kylee Dowdy had a double-double to lead Salamanca (1-8) with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Nizhoni Kennedy chipped in 11 points and Jaeden Hubbard had 13 rebounds with her eight points.
BOYS BASKETBALL NON-LEAGUE Genesee Valley 68, North Rose-Wolcott 44
WOLCOTT — Four players scored in double-digits as Genesee Valley earned its second consecutive win on Saturday.
Brock Ellsessor led the Jaguars (7-2) with 19 points and added 12 rebounds. Evan Windus also collected a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Cody Schneider finished with 18 points, while Trevor Clark added 14.
“When Cody (Schneider) fouled out, Evan (Windus) took the game into his own hands,” Genesee Valley coach Lintz Bliven said. “He made the extra pass and shot when he was supposed to. Evan finished with 10 points in the fourth quarter and was 6-for-6 from the line in the fourth. He was the general on the court in the fourth, and proved he was a team leader. He played really well.”
Quintin Norris paced North-Rose-Wolcott (2-5) with 23 points.
Batavia Notre Dame 66, Cuba-Rushford 64
BATAVIA — Andrew Clement paced Cuba-Rushford with 28 points in a hard-fought setback on Saturday against Batavia Notre Dame.
The Rebels (3-5) trailed by 12 points after the end of the first quarter, but battled back to tie the game at 28 at halftime. The two teams remained closed throughout the remainder of the game, as it was a one-point game at the end of the third.
Grady McCumiskey added 19 points, including 10 points from the charity stripe for Cuba-Rushford.
The Fighting Irish (6-3) was led by Colin McCulley and Gabe MacDonald with 17 and 15 points, respectively.
AT BEMUS POINT Franklinville (52)
Milligan 2 0-0 4, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Burrell 2 0-2 6, Haskell 10 4-7 29, McCoy 4 0-0 11. Totals: 19 4-9 52.
Maple Grove (45)
Tranum 6 1-2 14, Caskey 5 2-2 12, Grissom 0 2-2 2, Mansfield 3 0-0 8, Hill 3 0-2 6, Snow 1 1-3 3. Totals: 18 6-11 45. Franklinville 9 26 39 52 Maple Grove 15 26 36 45
Three-point goals: Franklinville 10 (Haskell 5, McCoy 3, Burrell 2); Maple Grove 3 (Tranum, Mansfield 2). Total fouls: Franklinville 9, Maple Grove 18. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Maple Grove won.
AT SALAMANCA Clymer (47)
Linton 1 0-0 2, Kuno 2 0-0 4, Wassink 1 1-2 3, Nyweide 2 0-0 4, Einink 4 2-2 12, Wiggers 6 0-0 16, Hepler 1 0-0 2, Honey 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 3-4 47.
Salamanca (39)
Brown 1 0-0 2, Hill 0 0-3 0, Rea 3 0-0 7, Kennedy 4 1-2 11, Dowdy 5 3-4 13, Hubbard 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 4-9 39. Clymer 8 20 37 47 Salamanca 7 12 24 39
Three-point goals: Clymer 6 (Einink 2, Wiggers 4); Salamanca 3 (Rea, Kennedy 2). Total fouls: Clymer 9, Salamanca 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT YORKSHIRE Alden (35)
Petschke 1 1-2 3, Tyburski 3 3-7 10, Abbott 2 0-0 4, Wrest 3 0-0 6, Pastusynski 4 3-7 12. Totals: 13 7-18 35.
Pioneer (47)
Morris 1 0-0 2, Fuller 6 6-7 19, Byers 4 2-4 10, Weaver 3 0-2 7, Barber 1 0-0 2, Felber 2 1-2 5, Fox 1 0-2 2. Totals: 18 9-17 47. Alden 15 22 27 35 Pioneer 12 18 30 47
Three-point goals: Alden 2 (Tyburski, Pastuszynski); Pioneer 2 (Fuller, Weaver). Total fouls: Alden 15, Pioneer 17. Fouled out:
Bartsch (A).
BOYS BASKETBALL AT WOLCOTT Genesee Valley (68)
Clark 5 0-0 14, Windus 5 6-7 17, Ellsessor 8 3-5 19, Schneider 7 3-4 18, Gordon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 12-16 68.
North Rose-Wolcott (44)
McCann 3 1-3 8, C. Scarborough 0 0-1 0, Dauphin 1 0-0 2, Norris 9 4-5 23, E. Scarborough 1 0-0 3, Soklaropoulos 2 1-3 5, Howie 1 1-1 3. Totals: 17 7-13 44. Genesee Valley 24 31 55 68 NR-W 10 22 35 44
Three-point goals: GV 6 (Clark 4, Windus, Schneider); NR-W 3 (McCann, Norris, E. Scarborough). Total fouls: GV 22, NR-W 15. Fouled out:
Schneider (GV).
JV:
Genesee Valley won, 43-35.
AT BATAVIA Cuba-Rushford (64)
Brooks 2 2-2 4, Jablonski 1 0-0 2, Chamberlain 1 0-0 2, Clement 11 1-3 28, Burdick 1 0-0 2, McCumiskey 4 10-12 19, Emerson 3 1-4 7. Totals: 23 14-21 64.
Batavia Notre Dame (66)
Sanders 6 2-2 16, Henry 3 2-4 8, Fitzpatrick 1 0-0 3, MacDonald 6 3-7 15, Szczepanski 3 1-2 7, Chadbourne 0 0-1 0, McCulley 6 4-6 17. Totals: 25 12-22 66. C-R 11 28 46 64 Batavia ND 23 28 47 66
Three-point goals: C-R 6 (Clement 5, McCumiskey); Batavia ND 4 (Sanders 2, Fitzpatrick, McCulley). Total fouls: C-R 19, Batavia ND 14. Fouled out: Chamberlain (C-R), Emerson (C-R).