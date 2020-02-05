FRANKLINVILLE — For most high school basketball players, a 41-point game can only be dreamt about.
For Dani Haskell, it was just another Tuesday night.
After breaking the Western New York girls basketball career scoring record one game earlier, the senior guard scored 41 points for Franklinville (12-3), as the Panthers defeated Portville (10-5), 71-46, in a CCAA East I matchup.
This was the second time that Franklinville beat Portville this season, as they won 62-41 in Portville on Jan. 9.
Haskell, who came up just shy of her career best for points in a game (45), drilled nine 3-pointers and shot 8-for-8 from the free throw line.
Other than Haskell’s performance, the game was defined by two end-of-the-quarter runs by Franklinville that erased Portville comebacks.
PHS led 25-21 in the second quarter, but a 13-2 Franklinville run to end the half put the home team up by seven points at halftime.
Then, Portville found itself ahead 36-34 early in the third quarter, before a 13-1 run by Franklinville put FHS up by double digits.
From there, Franklinville never looked back.
“They’re really well coached, so every time we play Portville it’s a quality game, no matter what the circumstances are,” Franklinville coach Alan Dunlap said.
Abby Burrell scored nine points for Franklinville, while Gabby Milligan racked up eight points and Abby McCoy added seven points.
“We strung a few shots together when we needed to,” Dunlap said. “We take a lot of long shots because we’re small, and long shots equal long rebounds. We try to use our speed to our advantage.”
Portville had four players score in double digits, and Mallory Welty led the way with 12 points.
“Our intensity level was there and we were confident,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “I liked how Mallory stepped in and played point guard, and Shayla Wilhelm played very well under the basket.”
Wilhelm and Lillian Bentley each scored 11 points, while Teagan Kosinski tacked on 10 points.
Karly Welty, Portville’s leading scorer, missed a third-straight game due to injury, all Panther losses, including to top-flight foes Wellsville and Franklinville.
“I’m proud of the fact that we felt like we were in it and could win the game,” Inga Welty said. “It makes me excited for the playoffs when Karly comes back.”
Portville will be back in action on Friday night when it hosts Randolph.
When Franklinville travels to Falconer on Friday night, another milestone will be awaiting Haskell.
She needs just 10 points to reach 3,000 for her career, an achievement that no Western New York girls basketball player has accomplished before.
“That will be another nice milestone for her,” Dunlap said. “That’s a very special and significant number, and we hope it happens in our next game.”
AT FRANKLINVILLE Portville (46)
Kosinski 4 1-2 10, Ma. Welty 5 2-2 12, Keim 1 0-0 2, Bentley 5 1-2 11, Wilhelm 5 1-2 11. Totals: 20 5-8 46.
Franklinville (71)
Milligan 4 0-0 8, Hoeckh 0 0-2 0, Burrell 3 2-4 9, Farrington 1 0-0 2, Haskell 12 8-8 41, McCoy 3 0-0 7, Herman 1 2-3 4. Totals: 24 12-17 71. Portville 16 27 37 46 Franklinville 18 34 47 71
Three-point goals: Portville 4 (Kosinski 2, Ma. Welty 2); Franklinville 11 (Haskell 9, Burrell, McCoy). Total fouls: Portville 9, Franklinville 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Portville won.