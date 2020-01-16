JASPER — Vanessa Hall poured in 28 points to lead the Whitesville girls basketball team to a win over Jasper-Troupsburg Wednesday night.
The Blue Jays beat the Wildcats, 57-38, in non-league play, pulling away to a 34-15 halftime lead. Serina Button scored nine points and Kate Pensyl had eight.
“I thought we did some good things tonight,” Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady said. “I liked our effort. We shared the ball well for the most part and also looked to rebound at a high rate. We need to do a better job finishing around the rim and also clean some things up with our defensive rotations. Hopefully we can improve those things before another tough matchup for us on Tuesday against Alfred-Almond.”
Kayla Atherton scored 15 points to lead Jasper-Troupsburg (4-8).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Andover 41, Bolivar-Richburg 30
BOLIVAR — Livia Simon scored 13 points, Kelsie Niedermaier had 12 points and Emily Wahl scored 10 to lead Andover (7-3) to victory.
For Bolivar-Richburg (6-4), Aliyah Cole scored 11 points with 10 rebounds while Kelsey Pacer had eight points and eight boards.
“It just took us too long to get going,” B-R coach Justin Thomas said. “We put together a decent fourth quarter, but Andover had control of the game by then.
“It took too long for us to get in a rhythm offensively.”
Fillmore 75, Genesee Valley 15
FILLMORE — Hannah Roeske paced Fillmore with 20 points, Emma Cole added 14 points and Carlee Miller chipped in 13 points with five rebounds and six assists.
Also for Fillmore (8-0), Tayler Bedow scored 12 points, Riley Voss had seven rebounds and Erin Mawn made five assists.
Genesee Valley fell to 2-10.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Belfast 47, Friendship 14
BELFAST — Alicia Borden powered Belfast to its first win of the season after scoring 17 points against the Golden Eagles (1-8).
Also in double digits for the Bulldogs (1-8) was Emma Sullivan with 11 points. Jaiden Enders and Mary Hamer each had six points.
Kadence Donohue led Friendship with seven points.
NON-LEAGUE Arkport/Canaseraga 52, Scio 21
SCIO — Scio fell to 1-9 with the loss. No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
AT BOLIVAR Andover (41)
Bryan 1 0-0 2, Spangenburg 1 1-2 4, Simon 6 1-4 13, Wahl 3 2-4 10, K. Niedermaier 5 2-6 12. Totals: 15 6-18 41.
Bolivar-Richburg (30)
Mi. Harris 0 0-2 0, Ma. Harris 3 3-3 9, Pacer 3 2-4 8, Cole 4 3-8 11, Nix 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 8-17 30. Andover 12 23 37 41 B-R 3 8 18 30
Three-point goals: Andover 3 (Spangenburg, Wahl 2); B-R 0. Total fouls: Andover 17, B-R 15. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
B-R won.
AT FILLMORE Genesee Valley (15)
Gruesendorf 0 2-2 2, Aquila 2 0-0 4, Bentley 1 0-0 2, Burrows 0 1-2 1, Ordway 2 2-2 6. Totals: 5 5-6 15.
Fillmore (75)
Roeske 9 1-1 20, Cole 7 0-0 14, Bedow 5 2-2 12, Mucher 2 0-0 5, Byer 1 0-0 3, Mawn 3 0-0 8, C. Miller 5 2-3 13, H. Miller 0 0-2 0. Totals: 33 7-10 75. GV 5 9 9 15 Fillmore 14 39 59 75
Three-point goals: GV 0; Fillmore 6 (Roeske, Mucher, Byer, C. Miller, Mawn 2). Total fouls: GV 9, Fillmore 12. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Fillmore won.
AT JASPER Whitesville (57)
Bledsoe 3 0-0 6, Jackson 1 0-0 2, V. Hall 11 3-4 28, Reisman 1 0-0 2, Pensyl 3 0-1 8, Button 4 0-0 9, G. Hall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 3-5 57.
Jasper-Troupsburg (38)
Hayes 1 0-0 2, K. Atherton 4 3-6 13, Waters 7 0-1 15, J. Atherton 3 2-3 8. Totals: 15 5-10 38. Whitesville 21 34 44 57 J-T 10 15 27 38
Three-point goals: Whitesville 6 (V. Hall 3, Pensyl 2, Button); J-T 3 (K. Atherton 2, Waters). Total fouls: Whitesville 11, J-T 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT BELFAST Friendship (14)
Ross 1 1-3 3, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Donahue 3 0-0 7, Gleason 1 0-0 2, Sands 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 1-3 14.
Belfast (47)
Sadler 1 0-2 2, Borden 7 0-2 17, Drozdowski 0 1-6 1, Hamer 3 0-0 6, Shaw 2 0-0 4, Sullivan 5 0-2 11, Enders 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 1-12 47. Friendship 5 7 12 14 Belfast 12 24 33 47
Three-point goals: Friendship 1 (Donahue); Belfast 4 (Borden 3, Sullivan). Total fouls: Friendship 15, Belfast 13. Fouled out: None.