FRIENDSHIP — Whitesville freshman Vanessa Hall was dominant Wednesday night, scoring 32 points in a 64-24 win over Friendship in an Allegany County Division II matchup.
Hall made 13 shots, including three from beyond the arc. She also went 3-4 from the charity stripe. Serina Button chipped in with 10 points for the Blue Jays (3-2), while Katie Bledsoe finished with eight points.
Friendship (1-5) was led by Kadence Donohue with 10 points.
AT FRIENDSHIP Whitesville (64)
Ke. Bledsoe 2 2-2 6, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Ainsworth 1 0-2 2, V. Hall 13 3-4 32, Reisman 2 0-0 4, Ka. Bledsoe 4 0-0 8, Button 5 0-0 10, G. Hall 0 0-2 0. Totals: 28 5-10 64.
Friendship (24)
Ross 1 3-4 5, Roberts 1 1-4 4, Almond 1 0-0 3, Donohue 4 0-0 10, Gleason 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 4-8 24. Whitesville 18 39 62 64 Friendship 7 14 14 24
Three-point goals: Whitesville 3 (V. Hall 3); Friendship 4 (Donahue 2, Roberts, Almond). Total fouls: Whitesville 15, Friendship 12. Fouled out: None.