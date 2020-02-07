FILLMORE — By the slimmest of margins, Genesee Valley got the better of Fillmore on the Jaguars’ home court two months ago, 61-60 in overtime.
The Jaguars did it again on Thursday, beating Fillmore in a nailbiter, this time on the road, 65-64, powered by Evan Windus’ 23 points and Cody Schneider’s 20 points. The win helped GV (13-4, 4-1) hold on to first place in Allegany County Div. I over Scio (4-2) and Fillmore (12-2, 3-2).
“GV really came out with better energy than us and built a 12-point lead in the first quarter,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “We really did a great job of battling back and getting the lead at half. From there it was just a great battle, we kept the lead but Evan Windus really kept them in it with some big threes. In the last couple of minutes we forgot to box out and let them get some putbacks to go up five.
“We battled back in the last minute and had a great look to win but Cody Schneider came out of nowhere to make a heck of a block. Give all the credit to them, they have had our number in two different 1 point games now. It was a great game and great atmosphere ... hope we can see them again in sectionals.”
Will Valentine led Fillmore (12-2) with 18 points, Luke Cole had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Levi Webb scored 12 points and Tobias Webb added 10 points.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Belfast 62, Whitesville 41
WHITESVILLE — Devin Harriger hit six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to help Belfast earn its first win in the last three games.
Jason Drozdowski had 10 points, while Matt Weaver and Stephen Struckman finished with eight for the Bulldogs (6-11).
Jesse Pensyl paced Whitesville with 17 points and Brendal Jackson finished with 11. Pensyl led the Blue Jays with three 3-pointers.
“We had great effort, especially on the defensive and in the first half,” Whitesville coach Scott Bledsoe said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t come out of the halftime break with the same intensity. Belfast went from being up by eight at half to 19 by the end of the third.
“The guys did a much better job on their big man tonight. The focus we put on defending the point opened up the perimeter. Their shooters knocked down 11 threes tonight. Despite the result, I’m still very pleased with how hard this team continues to play. We’re moving in the right direction.”
NON-LEAGUE Scio 66, Arkport/Canaseraga 28
SCIO — Cam Loucks had 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Scio to its second-straight win.
Scio proved to be dangerous from beyond the arch, hitting eight 3-pointers. Brendan Graves had a team-high three 3-pointers in route to his 21 points. Jake D’Arcy made two treys and finished with 10 points, while Loucks had two and Cory Bolzan finished with one.
Graves dished out six assists for the Tigers (13-3).
Nate Herman had six points for Arkport/Canaseraga.
AT FILLMORE Genesee Valley (65)
Tuttle 1 1-2 4, Clark 2 0-0 5, Windus 9 1-2 23, Ellsessor 4 0-2 8, Vohs 0 0-2 0, McKnight 2 1-9 5, Schneider 8 4-4 20. Totals: 26 7-21 65.
Fillmore (64)
D. Valentine 1 2-2 4, Cole 5 3-3 14, L. Webb 5 0-0 12, T. Webb 4 2-2 10, Cool 3 0-0 6, W. Valentine 6 6-8 18. Totals: 24 13-15 00. GV 23 32 50 65 Fillmore 11 35 51 64
Three-point goals: GV 6 (Tuttle, Clark, Windus 4); Fillmore 3 (L. Webb 2, Cole). Total fouls: GV 13, Fillmore 15. Fouled out:
T. Webb (F).
AT WHITESVILLE Belfast (62)
Ellison 0 0-2 0, Drozdowski 3 2-2 10, Weaver 2 3-5 8, Harriger 7 2-2 21, Struckmann 4 0-2 8, Guilford 2 1-2 5, Enders 2 3-3 9. Totals: 20 11-18 62.
Whitesville (41)
Jackson 4 0-0 11, Pensyl 7 1-4 17, Estep 3 0-0 6, Gaines 2 1-5 5, Acor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 2-10 41. Belfast 10 23 47 62 Whitesville 9 15 28 41
Three-point goals: Belfast 11 (Drozdowski 2, Weaver, Harriger 6, Enders 2); Whitesville 5 (Jackson 3, Pensyl 2). Total fouls: Belfast 9, Whitesville 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT SCIO Arkport/Canaseraga (28)
McIntosh 2 0-0 6, Sleight 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 1-2 5, R. Reynolds 2 0-0 5, Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Herman 3 0-0 6, Cassata 1 0-1 2. Totals: 12 1-3 28.
Scio (66)
D’Arcy 4 0-1 10, Bolzan 1 0-0 3, Graves 8 2-5 21, Loucks 9 5-6 25, Finnemore 2 3-3 7. Totals: 24 10-15 66. A/C 9 14 16 28 Scio 14 33 54 66
Three-point goals: A/C 3 (McIntosh 2, R. Reynolds); Scio 8 (Graves 3, D’Arcy 2, Bolzan, Loucks 2). Total fouls: A/C 14, Scio 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Scio won.