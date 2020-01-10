BELMONT — Genesee Valley bounced back into the win column with a 66-57 Allegany County Division I win over Bolivar-Richburg on Thursday night.
The Jaguars had a five-game win streak snapped in their previous game against Prattsburgh.
Genesee Valley was led by Evan Windus with 23 points. Cody Schneider added 19 points, while Brock Ellsessor had 14 and Trevor Clark scored eight.
“Bolivar-Richburg is a well-coached team and they play hard,” Genesee Valley coach Lintz Bliven said. “The Danaher boys can really play.”
The Danaher brothers combined for 36 of Bolivar-Richburg’s 57 points. Landon Danaher scored a team-high 29 points on 13 made field goals and three 3-pointers. Riley Danaher finished with seven points.
Camdyn MacDonell tacked on 14 points, as the Wolverines (4-5) suffered their third-straight loss.
IAC New Life Christian 59, St. Mary’s School For the Deaf 45
BUFFALO — Timothy Hutter and Gabe Lucena tallied 21 and 19 points, respectively, to lead New Life Christian to its third-straight victory.
Hutter earned a double-double by adding 10 rebounds.
Isi Habeeb led St. Mary’s with 20 points, while Nick Barrus had 10.
New Life Christian moves to 8-1 overall with the result.
NON-LEAGUE Mount Morris 50, Belfast 43
BELFAST — Stephen Somers led Belfast with 16 points on four three-pointers while Rowan Gross had 13 and Jansel Martinez had 11.
Nick Ellison (three 3-pointers) and Matt Weaver scored 11 points each for Belfast (2-7).
AT BELMONT Bolivar-Richburg (57)
R. Danaher 3 0-2 7, L. Danaher 13 0-2 29, Karnuth 1 2-2 4, Ellis 1 0-0 3, MacDonell 7 0-1 14. Totals: 25 2-7 57.
Genesee Valley (66)
Clark 2 3-4 8, Windus 10 2-3 23, Ellsessor 7 0-0 14, Gordon 1 0-0 2, Schneider 9 1-1 19. Totals: 29 6-8 66. Bolivar-Richburg 17 23 36 57 Genesee Valley 12 34 47 66
Three-point goals: B-R 5 (R. Danaher, L. Danaher 3, Ellis); GV 2 (Clark, Windus). Total fouls: B-R 11, GV 7. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Genesee Valley, 29-24
AT BUFFALO New Life Christian (59)
Hutter 9 0-0 21, Lucena 7 1-2 19, Andoh 3 2-4 9, Ampiah-Kofi 2 1-4 5, Ofori 1 0-0 3, Terrison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 4-10 59.
St. Mary’s School for the Deaf (45)
Habeeb 7 6-10 20, Barrus 3 1-6 10, Kassim 2 1-2 6, Brzezynski 4 0-0 8, North 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 9-20 45. NLC 15 25 41 59 St. Mary’s 7 17 25 45
Three-point goals: NLC 9 (Lucena 4, Hutter 3, Andoh, Ofori); St. Mary’s 4 (Barrus 3, Kassim). Total fouls: NLC 14, St. Mary’s 7. Fouled out: Terrison (NLC).
AT BELFAST Mount Morris (50)
Martinez 3 4-4 11, Perez 1 1-2 3, Somers 6 0-0 16, Saez 0 0-2 0, Pagano 3 1-2 7, Gross 4 5-10 13, Burley 0 0-1 0. Totals: 17 11-23 50.
Belfast (43)
Ellison 4 0-0 11, Miller 2 0-0 4, Drozdowski 0 2-6 2, Weaver 5 1-3 11, Harriger 3 2-4 8, Enders 1 1-2 3, Struckmann 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 6-15 43. Mount Morris 10 18 34 50 Belfast 5 20 28 43
Three-point goals: Mount Morris 5 (Martinez, Somers 4); Belfast 3 (Ellison 3). Total fouls: Mount Morris 15, Belfast 19. Fouled out: Martinez (MM), Weaver (B).