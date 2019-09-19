FILLMORE — In a drama-filled game, Filmore (5-0-1) leapfrogged Bolivar-Richburg (6-2-1) for first place early on in the Allegany County Division I girls soccer standings with a goal in the 51st minute of the game on Wednesday.
On a throw-in from Shelby Beardsley, Abby Hatch touched, turned and kicked the ball, handcuffing the Wolverine goalkeeper as the ball squeaked on by.
“Our defense played outstanding today,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “Our possession was the best we have seen all year. We still are one step away in the box, but it will come. Anytime we play Bolivar Richburg, it is a battle.”
Later in the game, Filmore’s Morgan Byer saved a ball off the goal line, putting an end to Bolivar-Richburg’s best threat of the game.
Bolivar-Richburg goalkeeper Paige Taylor finished with 10 saves.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Hinsdale 3, Cuba-Rushford 1
CUBA — Ava Belec scored her sixth goal of the season, helping Hinsdale (4-2-1) push past Cuba-Rushford (3-4).
Jaden Sands and Jaylee Jimmerson notched the other two goals for the Bobcats, while Christy Childs added an assist. In net for Hinsdale, Haylee Jozwiack made three saves.
For the Rebels, Anna Clayson scored her second goal of the season, and Tara Duvall made eight saves.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Belfast 1, Friendship 0
FRIENDSHIP — Belfast earned its first league win of the season with a shutout victory over Friendship.
Belfast improves to 2-5 (1-1), while Friendship falls to 1-5 (0-3).
No additional information was reported to the Times Herald.
Whitesville 1, Scio 0
SCIO — Scio goalkeeper Megan Murray made 10 saves, stopping every shot but Kennedy Bledsoe’s nine minutes into the second half, sending Whitesville home victorious.
“Both teams played hard,” Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady said. “We played hard, we missed some opportunities, but the effort was there.”
UAVSL NORTH
St. Marys 5, Port Allegany 2
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Lauren Eckert tallied a pair of goals while Kaylee Muccio, Kyla Johnson and Carlee Ginther added a marker apiece to key St. Marys.
Britney Shaw and Olivia Eckles combined to make eight saves for the Dutch. Evin Stauffer and Bree Garzel both scored while Brielle Budd made six saves for Port Allegany (3-5).
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 2, Genesee Valley 0
WELLSVILLE — Emily Kline scored two goals to lead Wellsville (2-3) to its second win of the season.
In net for the Lions, Reagan Marsh made four saves.
After a slow offensive night Monday, Wellsville coach Erica Aftuck said shooting was point of emphasis during practice Tuesday.
“We played an awesome game,” Aftuck said. “We were slow on offense on Monday, but tonight we put 23 shots on goal.”